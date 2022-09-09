ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Iowa QB Spencer Petras leads the country in an unfortunate category

Iowa’s offensive performance so far this season has been… underwhelming to say the least. The Hawkeyes are punting more than any team in the country and have scored less points than total punts all year. That trend cannot continue into B1G play. Quarterback Spencer Petras is at the...
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX Sports analyst RJ Young releases CFB tiers for Week 3

R.J. Young is back with some rankings for the best teams in college football. The analyst released his college football team tiers for Week 3. Young has 4 B1G teams on his tiers list. Ohio State joins Alabama and Georgia on the first tier. Michigan and Michigan State are the in the second tier with Arkansas and Kentucky. Minnesota in is the fourth and final tier with Tennessee, Oklahoma State, and Texas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Alabama State
Iowa releases depth chart for Week 3 matchup with Nevada

Iowa is entering Week 3 of the season against Nevada while coming off a disappointing showing in the loss to Iowa State. At 1-1, the Hawkeyes have a lot of ground to make up before conference play comes around. Through 2 games, the Hawkeyes have managed just 14 points scored...
AMES, IA
Phil Parker, Iowa DC, generates buzz for image shared following Cy-Hawk defeat

Phil Parker, Iowa’s defensive coordinator, generated buzz on the internet with an image of him getting angry at an official during Iowa’s game against Iowa State on Saturday. The image showed a scowl on Parker’s face as a referee stood near Iowa’s sideline. Parker was visibly upset with...
AMES, IA
Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G

Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season

Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
AMES, IA
Jim Harbaugh provides injury update for Michigan RB Donovan Edwards ahead of Week 3

Jim Harbaugh did not have an injury update for Michigan running back Donovan Edwards ahead of the Week 3 game against Connecticut, per Michael Cohen of the Detroit Free Press. Edwards left Saturday’s game against Hawaii early with an apparent leg injury. In a press conference on Monday, Harbaugh did not have any further information on Edwards’ status heading into this week’s game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Nebraska football announces promotion to member of Mickey Joseph's staff

Nebraska football is going through some changes. The program announced Mickey Joseph’s replacement at receivers coach now that he will be the head coach until further notice. The team’s former offensive analyst, Mike Cassano, will now be the receivers coach in Lincoln. This season is his 5th season at...
LINCOLN, NE
Ryan Day talks matchup with Toledo in Week 3: 'They certainly gave Notre Dame all they could handle'

Ryan Day and Ohio State are 2-0 following the win against Arkansas State. His focus is now on Toledo, and he’s taking them very seriously. Ohio State beat Arkansas State 45-12, partially thanks to the game Marvin Harrison Jr. had. Harrison had 184 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns. Toledo gave Notre Dame a good game last season, and almost pulled off the upset losing 32-29.
TOLEDO, OH
Caden Curry, Ohio State freshman, draws rave review from Buckeye coaching staff

Caden Curry did not need a long time to make his impact felt at Ohio State. Now, he could be a staple of the Buckeyes’ defensive front moving into Week 3. Curry finished with 4 total tackles and a tackle for loss in Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas State Saturday. Through 2 games, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound defender has been the only true freshman to see snaps in both outings.
COLUMBUS, OH

