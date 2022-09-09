Read full article on original website
Iowa QB Spencer Petras leads the country in an unfortunate category
Iowa’s offensive performance so far this season has been… underwhelming to say the least. The Hawkeyes are punting more than any team in the country and have scored less points than total punts all year. That trend cannot continue into B1G play. Quarterback Spencer Petras is at the...
FOX Sports analyst RJ Young releases CFB tiers for Week 3
R.J. Young is back with some rankings for the best teams in college football. The analyst released his college football team tiers for Week 3. Young has 4 B1G teams on his tiers list. Ohio State joins Alabama and Georgia on the first tier. Michigan and Michigan State are the in the second tier with Arkansas and Kentucky. Minnesota in is the fourth and final tier with Tennessee, Oklahoma State, and Texas.
Karma at its finest: Fans react to Texas A&M yell leaders' comments on Appalachian State
Texas A&M had a rough Saturday afternoon. The Aggies, ranked No. 6 in the nation, got thoroughly humiliated at Kyle Field by goliath killer Appalachian State. No outright shame in that – the Mountaineers have a good football program and are known for one of the biggest upsets in college football history, beating No. 5 Michigan in 2007.
Nebraska coaching search: Pat Forde discusses 4 potential candidates, 3 in Big 12 and 1 in SEC
As Nebraska begins the search for Scott Frost’s replacement, Trev Alberts will have no shortage of candidates to fill the vacancy. One hopeful, former Husker great Ndamukong Suh, openly campaigned for the post over Twitter on Sunday. Suh certainly is a longshot, to say the least. It’s more likely...
Iowa releases depth chart for Week 3 matchup with Nevada
Iowa is entering Week 3 of the season against Nevada while coming off a disappointing showing in the loss to Iowa State. At 1-1, the Hawkeyes have a lot of ground to make up before conference play comes around. Through 2 games, the Hawkeyes have managed just 14 points scored...
Nebraska coaching search: Tim Brando says Nebraska needs to forget 'Urban Meyer nonsense'
Nebraska football has been struggling in close games and losing 10-straight to end former head coach Scott Frost’s tenure. Fox Sports broadcaster Tim Brando added his two cents on Twitter regarding the Nebraska coaching search. Saying in part, “Forget this Urban Meyer nonsense. The notion that ya gotta get...
Phil Parker, Iowa DC, generates buzz for image shared following Cy-Hawk defeat
Phil Parker, Iowa’s defensive coordinator, generated buzz on the internet with an image of him getting angry at an official during Iowa’s game against Iowa State on Saturday. The image showed a scowl on Parker’s face as a referee stood near Iowa’s sideline. Parker was visibly upset with...
Urban Meyer weighs in with explanation for Nebraska's recent football woes
Nebraska’s season got off to a shaky start, going 1-2 with losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Add the firing of former head coach Scott Frost, and the Cornhuskers have been on a roller coaster already this season. Like most analysts, Urban Meyer has thoughts on what was at...
Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G
Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
Urban Meyer weighs in on Nebraska coaching search, lauds fan support of the Huskers
Urban Meyer is one of the latest figures in college football to give his take on the Nebraska coaching search. He was very complementary of Nebraska’s fanbase per Nick Kosko of 247Sports. Meyer grew up watching the legendary Tom Osborne’s Nebraska teams. He admitted that when he was at...
Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season
Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
Jim Harbaugh provides injury update for Michigan RB Donovan Edwards ahead of Week 3
Jim Harbaugh did not have an injury update for Michigan running back Donovan Edwards ahead of the Week 3 game against Connecticut, per Michael Cohen of the Detroit Free Press. Edwards left Saturday’s game against Hawaii early with an apparent leg injury. In a press conference on Monday, Harbaugh did not have any further information on Edwards’ status heading into this week’s game.
Nebraska football announces promotion to member of Mickey Joseph's staff
Nebraska football is going through some changes. The program announced Mickey Joseph’s replacement at receivers coach now that he will be the head coach until further notice. The team’s former offensive analyst, Mike Cassano, will now be the receivers coach in Lincoln. This season is his 5th season at...
Ryan Day talks matchup with Toledo in Week 3: 'They certainly gave Notre Dame all they could handle'
Ryan Day and Ohio State are 2-0 following the win against Arkansas State. His focus is now on Toledo, and he’s taking them very seriously. Ohio State beat Arkansas State 45-12, partially thanks to the game Marvin Harrison Jr. had. Harrison had 184 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns. Toledo gave Notre Dame a good game last season, and almost pulled off the upset losing 32-29.
Caden Curry, Ohio State freshman, draws rave review from Buckeye coaching staff
Caden Curry did not need a long time to make his impact felt at Ohio State. Now, he could be a staple of the Buckeyes’ defensive front moving into Week 3. Curry finished with 4 total tackles and a tackle for loss in Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas State Saturday. Through 2 games, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound defender has been the only true freshman to see snaps in both outings.
Joel Klatt goes through laundry list of reasons why Nebraska fired Scott Frost
Joel Klatt is not surprised Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska. I’m not sure anyone who closely follows college football is. We all know the Frost experiment didn’t pan out in Lincoln, but Klatt read through a laundry list of eye-opening stats that back up Nebraska’ recent decision.
Penn State football: How many guys does it take to replace Jordan Stout? At least 5, so far.
Jordan Stout put the “foot” in “football” last year for Penn State, serving as the team’s kickoff man, place-kicker and punter. He did it so well, he’s now with the Baltimore Ravens after being the top punter taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. Nittany...
B1G Monday morning: Scott Frost firing just 1 piece in bad week for Big Ten West
Like this: Nebraska finally fired Scott Frost after a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern dropped the Cornhuskers to 1-2 this season and Frost to 16-31 as Nebraska’s head coach. Receivers coach Mickey Joseph, himself a former Nebraska quarterback, will take the helm for the rest of this season. The...
