wtvy.com
Woman charged with embezzling thousands from her bosses
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County woman is charged with embezzling a large sum of money from her employer. Jordan Anne Perdue, 35, of Ashford faces six theft of property counts, according to court records. “Our investigation revealed that she stole about $88,000,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told...
wtvy.com
Enterprise woman arrested for Dothan car break-ins
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise woman found herself in custody after police in Dothan tied her back to a string of cars being broken into. According to a Wednesday release from the Dothan Police Department, officers were notified on Monday of a burglary in the 3000 block of East Cottonwood Road. In addition, law enforcement received several reports of breaking and entering of vehicles in multiple locations across the city.
wtvy.com
One wounded in Dothan shooting
ORIGINAL: (WTVY) - A man was shot Sunday night in a barrage of gunfire at a Dothan housing complex. Police said more than 10 shots were fired, some of which struck the victim. He was taken to a local hospital with what is described as a gunshot wound to his leg.
wtvy.com
91-year-old beaten, murder suspect faces jury
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the injury of a crucial witness early Monday, this case has been delayed until October 31. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call. What they...
wtvy.com
Ashford woman charged with embezzlement
Ashford woman charged with embezzlement
Update: FHP confirms two fatalities in U.S. 331 crash
Updated 11 p.m. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Both southbound lanes are shut down on U.S. 331 after a head on collision around 8:15 p.m., according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred just north of State Road 20. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Mazda and a Chevy Tahoe collided and […]
wdhn.com
Dothan shooting sends one to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan police are attempting to identify suspects related to a Sunday shooting that sent one to the hospital. Dothan Police responded on September, 11, to the 700 block of North Alice street for a firearm assault involving one victim. An unidentified 19-year-old male received one gunshot...
wtvy.com
Daleville City Board meeting
A news-4 update this hour on a weekend shooting at a Dothan housing complex called Mcrae homes. We now know the victim is a 19-year-old man. He was shot in each leg when the shooting happened last night. Those injuries are listed as "non-life threatening" and today -- Dothan Police say they expect at least one suspect to be identified.
wtvy.com
Talking Sickle Cell Awareness Month
Talking Sickle Cell Awareness Month

Kiwanis Club of Dothan President Elect Steve Courtoy and Murphy Management's Eddie Byrd joined News 4 Live at Lunch to discuss the club's upcoming charity event. Brew equipment is in and Circle City Brewing is on track to open this fall. Cottonwood baseball BBQ competition fundraiser. Updated: Sep. 13, 2022...
wtvy.com
New leadership at Echo Fire and Rescue hopes to implement positive change
ECHO, Ala. (WTVY) - A veteran first responder is moving out of the field and into a leadership position. After gaining 25 years of experience with the Dothan Fire Department, Eddie Smith is back in his hometown serving as Echo Fire and Rescue’s general manager. This small community station...
wdhn.com
McCraney bond hearing is set for November 10th
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — The bond hearing for Coley McCraney is set to take place on November 10th. McCraney has been in jail for more than three years. He is accused of killing two teenage girls, Tracie Hewlett and J.B. Beasley in Ozark more than 20 years ago. McCraney...
wtvy.com
Group helps addicts find affordable treatment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Wiregrass non-profit is working to change the lives of people with drug and alcohol addictions, and they’re doing it at little to no costs for people who go through their program. The group, People Engaging in Recovery helps bridge the gap between addiction and...
Holmes Co. senior dies two days before 18th birthday
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course. Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They found their son slumped on the […]
wtvy.com
Witness injury forces Duncan murder trial postponement
Witness injury forces Duncan murder trial postponement

After gaining 25 years of experience with the Dothan Fire Department, Eddie Smith is back in his hometown serving as Echo Fire and Rescue's general manager. Narcan distribution event teaches community how to save lives. Updated: 4 hours ago. The opioid epidemic reaches every corner of the country. But...
wtvy.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Chief
Pet of the Week: Meet Chief
wtvy.com
UPDATE: Traffic light outage on Ross Clark Circle resolved
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle at Shops on the Circle/Home Depot is temporarily out of operation. Repairs are being made. Please exercise caution when traveling in this area. The signal outage will take a few hours to repair. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter...
dothanpd.org
Man Charged with Assaulting a Female
On Sunday September 11, 2022, officers responded to the 600 block of East Adams Street in Dothan for an assault. While investigating the call, it was determined the suspect had assaulted a female relative. The suspect was identified as Jeremy Lee Resch, 47 years old of Dothan. Resch was arrested...
wtvy.com
Community mourns death of Holmes County athlete
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of a beloved athlete and honor student. High school senior Tyler Erickson passed away suddenly Monday night while out practicing for an upcoming golf tournament. NewsChannel 7 spoke with Tyler’s dad, Clint Erickson, who said while his son’s...
wtvy.com
DeFuniak Springs men arrested after burglary caught on camera
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Captured on home surveillance, two men now face charges after being involved in a burglary, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, officials say Jack Adair III was seen on security camera footage using a knife to cut the screen door of a property off Imperial Court in DeFuniak Springs. According to the release, Adair was allegedly seen in the video accessing the victim’s back porch, and stealing a leaf blower, cooler and other items.
wtvy.com
Kevin Dunne talks Walk for Recovery
Kevin Dunne talks Walk for Recovery
