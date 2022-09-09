ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DIA receives FAA grant to fund study potential new runway

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 5 days ago

Denver International Airport currently has six very busy runways, and a new grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will allow the airport to fund planning and studying of a seventh runway.

The studies will specifically look at if an additional runway is needed, when flight operations may require a new runway, possible locations, and possible environmental impacts.

A possible outcome of the study is that a new runway may not be needed at this time.

DIA is consistently ranked in the top 5 busiest airports in the world, and is expected to reach 100 million annual passengers in the decade.

"It is in the best interest for the airport and our airline partners that we complete the environmental study to determine if and when a 7th runway might be needed and develop mitigation plans to address potential environmental impacts so we can properly prepare for the future," CEO Phil Washington said in a statement.

There will be an opportunity for public comment as a part of the studies, which begin this fall and are expected to last approximately four years.

Denver piloting a program to provide some of the city's poorest direct cash assistance

A new effort to address both affordability and homelessness in Denver will soon start.  Monday, Denver's City Council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to partner with the Denver Basic Income Project and Impact Charitable. Much like programs already installed in other North American cities, the project aims to help people in need by issuing them direct cash payments.   "There was this growing evidence that this is an idea that works really well, and we felt we could build upon the successes of others here in Denver," said Mark Donovan, founder of Denver Basic Income...
2023 Budget: Denver mayor focuses on housing, public safety

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is proposing a $1.6 billion budget to support the city over the next year. Hancock hit on four main points, including housing stability and homeless resolutions, community and behavioral health support, downtown recovery and public safety. "My 2023 spending plan provides significant funding, some $8.5 million to recruit police officers to help reduce crime, shorten response times and help keep our neighborhoods safe," said Hancock.Hancock hopes to add 53 officers to the Denver Police Department. He said this is his final budget as mayor and the economy is strong with better than expected 2022 revenue. The Denver City Council will consider his proposal before final approval of the budget. 
$100 million grant for I-70 improvement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Congressman Joe Neguse announced yesterday, September 10, 2022, that the Colorado Department of Transportation and Clear Creek County have received a $100,000,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation INGRA grants program. Funding from this grant will go towards improving I-70 through the mountain corridor....
Aurora reduces new grass with an eye on water conservation

The Aurora City Council has passed a measure that prohibits cool weather grasses on new golf courses and reduces how much grass can be planted around new homes and developments in the city. According to the EPA, 60% of household water usage in arid areas like Colorado goes toward lawns and gardens. Aurora is poised to be a leader on the water conservation front, by dictating where and how thirsty grasses like Kentucky bluegrass can be used. "Aurora is the first municipality in Colorado to take this step," says Greg Baker with Aurora Water. The Aurora City Council approved Mayor Mike Coffman's plan to...
Busy intersection in Aurora will be safer thanks to feedback from residents

A busy intersection in Aurora will be safer thanks to feedback from residents. The city is launching a project to improve safety and mobility in the intersection of Havana Street, 11th Avenue and Del Mar Parkway. Del Mar Parkway intersects Havana Street and 11th Avenue diagonally. Jana Krell, senior engineer with the City of Aurora, says these arterial roads are busy. Krell joined other city officials near the intersection Tuesday to ask for community input. "11th, Havana and Del Mar is a triangular intersection that has caused a lot of confusion over the years," said Krell. "When a lot of...
Boulder County offers tax rebates for Marshall Fire victims

Boulder County commissioners have unanimously agreed to offer up to $3,500 in use tax rebates for people rebuilding homes.Everyone who lost a home in either the Marshall or the Cal-Wood fires and is rebuilding on their affected property, qualifies for the county use tax rebate.To claim the rebate, property owners must file building permits within three years of the fires, or by Dec. 31, 2024. 
State board gives back Adams 14 Schools' accreditation

The Colorado State Board of Education reinstated the Adams County 14 School District's accreditation Wednesday, following a recommendation from Colorado's Commissioner of Education, Katy Anthes. The board voted six to one in favor of the reinstatement.Anthes said she supported reinstatement of accreditation for Adams 14, so the district would no longer face challenges with hiring more teachers, including international and bilingual teachers.  "I don't want any unintended consequences... to make that road any harder than it is," Anthes told the board Wednesday. "This is a narrow request to ensure we don't add any more bumps in the road."The vote comes...
Delegation travels to Houston to find unhoused solutions

A Denver metro area delegation with officials from Aurora, Denver, Adams and Arapahoe counties will head to Houston, Texas to address homelessness.The group will meet with Houston-area leaders on how that city reduced homelessness.During the group's two-day trip, they will talk with government, nonprofit and private organizations to learn more about outreach efforts, funding streams and securing housing to get more people off the streets.
Castle Rock reaches agreement for Dawson Trails project

Castle Rock town leaders are working on the approval phases of a project that would develop a huge area of land in the southwest corner of town. It's an area that has been zoned for commercial, industrial and residential development for decades. The project is called Dawson Trails. A developer called Westside Property Investment Co., Inc. reached an agreement with the town recently to build 5,850 single-family homes as well as roughly 3.2 million square feet of commercial, office, restaurant and industrial uses. Over 47% of the property would be dedicated for open space, parks and trails.RELATED: Castle Rock -...
Homeless move into butterfly garden of Aurora wetlands

(Aurora, Colo.) A homeless encampment has formed in the butterfly garden of Jewell wetlands in Aurora. Resident Joyce Bradney told the City Council Monday that men on motorcycles “verbally and physically threatened me” in the butterfly garden. She said she believes they were drug dealers, as they only stayed a short time.
Southwest Denver home flips are happening more frequently, often enriching private companies

If you live in southwest Denver and it seems like your neighborhood is changing, you might be onto something. We crunched the city’s property sales data to tally which single family homes and rowhouses sold twice within 120 days, going back to 2011. There were more of these quick-turnaround sales in 2021 than any other year during this timeframe. While there were also more homes sold overall in 2021, the proportion of these quick sales was still highest last year compared to the rest of the decade. (2022 so far is even higher, but the year isn’t over yet.)
Southwest Airlines adds seasonal weekly nonstop service between Denver and San Jose, Costa Rica; adds nonstop service between San Diego and Eugene

Southwest Airlines has extended its schedule through April 10, 2023:. Southwest Airlines has opened its published flight schedule through April 10, 2023, giving Customers an early start to Spring Break 2023 vacation planning. With today’s schedule extension, the airline has brought back many popular routes for spring breakers that connect them to mountains, beaches, and destinations perfect for a springtime getaway.
Tensions flare over Loveland encampment ban at town hall meeting

More than 200 people packed into the Rialto Theater in Loveland last month to voice their thoughts on the city’s proposed transitional shelter site at South Railroad Avenue. The site is the latest development in the city’s efforts to enforce its camping ban passed in May. Before opening...
