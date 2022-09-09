ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonopah, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas Aces logo put on Nevada State Police patrol cars

Some squad cars for the Nevada State Police were decked out with Aces logos on the hood of the cars Wednesday morning. The agency has also done this in the past for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, making them one win...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down

A long-shuttered brothel north of Pahrump with rumored ties to Howard Hughes burned down this week. Cottontail Ranch, which stood at the intersection of U.S. 95 and Highway 266, burned down Monday morning. The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the destruction, but could not provide further details. Goldfield Volunteer Fire...
PAHRUMP, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Without abortion protections in Nevada, providers’ and patients' fate left to other states

This opinion column was submitted by Adam Levy, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Las Vegas. As an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Las Vegas for the last 30 years, I have never seen anything like the nationwide attack on reproductive rights we’re currently battling. Some say the overturning of Roe v. Wade has no impact on Nevada. They’d be wrong. ...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Lieutenant Governor to serve as substitute teacher

LAS VEGAS/SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will be serving as a substitute teacher for two Nevada schools later this month. Burkhead will teach at Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas on Sept. 16 and Schurz Elementary School on Sept. 23. “I’ve always said I...
NEVADA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Left Coast Extracts, West Coast’s Top Cannabis Provider Expands into Nevada

As the country’s frontline in cannabis legalization, California’s cannabis industry has grown to become the world’s largest legal cannabis market not only in the United States, but the entire world. Despite challenges related to the pandemic and continuing federal prohibition, cannabis sales in California hit $4.4 billion in 2020 and are on-track to reach almost $6.6 billion by 2025.
CALIFORNIA STATE
news3lv.com

Governor Sisolak declares 'Las Vegas Aces week' in Nevada

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Before last night's big win, Governor Steve Sisolak dropped by with a special announcement. He officially named this week Las Vegas Aces week here in Nevada. You can see him here with the official declaration, standing alongside Aces president Nikki Fargas. MORE ON NEWS 3...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New 'bivalent' COVID-19 booster available for all Nevada residents 12 and older

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The recently authorized COVID-19 booster designed to protect against the omicron variant is now available for all Nevadans 12 and older. The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services says the "bivalent" booster can be administered as a single booster dose at least two months after the primary series or initial booster vaccination.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

State of Nevada to hold career fair

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is holding a career fair. It’s happening Wednesday at Reno Town Mall. There’ll be about 27 different state agencies and organizations, each looking to fill several different positions. “We have a very diverse range of different positions and opportunities that...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Where does Nevada rank academically among Mountain West schools?

U.S. News & World Report published its annual Best Colleges rankings Monday, and there wasn't a ton of movement among Mountain West schools. The only movement up or down was Wyoming leaping New Mexico for fourth place among national universities and Utah State jumping Fresno State and Nevada for sixth place among national universities. The rankings for Fresno State and Nevada both fell markedly, with the Bulldogs slipping 37 spots (from 213 to 250) and the Wolf Pack slipping 36 spots (from 227 to 263). The average placement of the MW's schools ranked as a national university was 214.4, down from 198.6 last year (mostly because of Nevada and Fresno State). San Diego State held the top position for the fourth straight year, sitting in a tie with Colorado State for the second straight year. Here is where each of the 12 MW schools were slotted in the U.S. News World Report's 2023 rankings (Princeton was No. 1 overall; you can see all of the schools here).
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Wet weather leads to several crashes on Las Vegas valley roads, highways

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wet weather on Monday has contributed to multiple collisions on Las Vegas valley roads. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol listed 13 crashes on state highways as of 7 a.m., according to the agency's incident page. Collisions are creating traffic backup on the southern 215 Beltway...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada inmates now have internet access for the first time in history

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For the first time in history, offenders in the Nevada Department of Corrections now have access to the Internet. The lab, which is a partnership with Truckee Meadows Community College, opened at Northern Nevada Transitional Housing Monday. The computers can be used to enroll in college classes, earn certifications, prepare for high school equivalency, apply for jobs and familiarize inmates with technology that is integral to their success upon release.
NEVADA STATE

