news3lv.com
Las Vegas Aces logo put on Nevada State Police patrol cars
Some squad cars for the Nevada State Police were decked out with Aces logos on the hood of the cars Wednesday morning. The agency has also done this in the past for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, making them one win...
pvtimes.com
Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down
A long-shuttered brothel north of Pahrump with rumored ties to Howard Hughes burned down this week. Cottontail Ranch, which stood at the intersection of U.S. 95 and Highway 266, burned down Monday morning. The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the destruction, but could not provide further details. Goldfield Volunteer Fire...
Without abortion protections in Nevada, providers’ and patients' fate left to other states
This opinion column was submitted by Adam Levy, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Las Vegas. As an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Las Vegas for the last 30 years, I have never seen anything like the nationwide attack on reproductive rights we’re currently battling. Some say the overturning of Roe v. Wade has no impact on Nevada. They’d be wrong. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Lieutenant Governor to serve as substitute teacher
LAS VEGAS/SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will be serving as a substitute teacher for two Nevada schools later this month. Burkhead will teach at Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas on Sept. 16 and Schurz Elementary School on Sept. 23. “I’ve always said I...
Thunderstorms moving over Las Vegas valley
Thunderstorms with lightning are moving through southern Nevada from Arizona. The storms are dumping rain in the Spring Mountains and on Mount Charleston.
L.A. Weekly
Left Coast Extracts, West Coast’s Top Cannabis Provider Expands into Nevada
As the country’s frontline in cannabis legalization, California’s cannabis industry has grown to become the world’s largest legal cannabis market not only in the United States, but the entire world. Despite challenges related to the pandemic and continuing federal prohibition, cannabis sales in California hit $4.4 billion in 2020 and are on-track to reach almost $6.6 billion by 2025.
Las Vegas-area water company files bankruptcy as Lake Mead ‘straw’ runs dry
The company that was the sole water supplier for the City of Henderson for decades has filed for bankruptcy protection, a victim of a 23-year drought that created a problem too expensive to fix.
news3lv.com
Governor Sisolak declares 'Las Vegas Aces week' in Nevada
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Before last night's big win, Governor Steve Sisolak dropped by with a special announcement. He officially named this week Las Vegas Aces week here in Nevada. You can see him here with the official declaration, standing alongside Aces president Nikki Fargas. MORE ON NEWS 3...
Las Vegas inspectors find gas stations, meters, signs out of compliance
A team of inspectors is routinely checking gas stations across southern Nevada for fuel quality and meter compliance – what they found in the past year may surprise you.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
news3lv.com
New 'bivalent' COVID-19 booster available for all Nevada residents 12 and older
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The recently authorized COVID-19 booster designed to protect against the omicron variant is now available for all Nevadans 12 and older. The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services says the "bivalent" booster can be administered as a single booster dose at least two months after the primary series or initial booster vaccination.
KOLO TV Reno
State of Nevada to hold career fair
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is holding a career fair. It’s happening Wednesday at Reno Town Mall. There’ll be about 27 different state agencies and organizations, each looking to fill several different positions. “We have a very diverse range of different positions and opportunities that...
mynews4.com
Where does Nevada rank academically among Mountain West schools?
U.S. News & World Report published its annual Best Colleges rankings Monday, and there wasn't a ton of movement among Mountain West schools. The only movement up or down was Wyoming leaping New Mexico for fourth place among national universities and Utah State jumping Fresno State and Nevada for sixth place among national universities. The rankings for Fresno State and Nevada both fell markedly, with the Bulldogs slipping 37 spots (from 213 to 250) and the Wolf Pack slipping 36 spots (from 227 to 263). The average placement of the MW's schools ranked as a national university was 214.4, down from 198.6 last year (mostly because of Nevada and Fresno State). San Diego State held the top position for the fourth straight year, sitting in a tie with Colorado State for the second straight year. Here is where each of the 12 MW schools were slotted in the U.S. News World Report's 2023 rankings (Princeton was No. 1 overall; you can see all of the schools here).
kunr.org
Native American households in Nevada more likely to face ‘plumbing poverty’
In 2019, more than 20,000 Native American community members in Nevada lacked complete indoor plumbing, a condition known as “plumbing poverty.” That’s according to a new study by researchers at the Desert Research Institute and the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities. The two Nevada-based organizations analyzed data...
news3lv.com
Wet weather leads to several crashes on Las Vegas valley roads, highways
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wet weather on Monday has contributed to multiple collisions on Las Vegas valley roads. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol listed 13 crashes on state highways as of 7 a.m., according to the agency's incident page. Collisions are creating traffic backup on the southern 215 Beltway...
Oil spill leads to ‘extremely backed up’ traffic in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An oil spill backed up traffic in a part of the east Las Vegas valley Tuesday afternoon. The spill affects westbound lanes on Charleston Boulevard from Marion Drive to Lamb Boulevard. “Eastbound Charleston from Marion through Lamb Boulevard and northbound Lamb from Charleston is backed up due to an oil spill,” […]
news3lv.com
Nevada inmates now have internet access for the first time in history
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For the first time in history, offenders in the Nevada Department of Corrections now have access to the Internet. The lab, which is a partnership with Truckee Meadows Community College, opened at Northern Nevada Transitional Housing Monday. The computers can be used to enroll in college classes, earn certifications, prepare for high school equivalency, apply for jobs and familiarize inmates with technology that is integral to their success upon release.
news3lv.com
'I just held my breath': Video shows shark jumping into charter boat
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WGME) — A video shows the shocking moment a shark jumped into a boat off the coast of Maine. The captain of the boat says he's never seen anything like it. The video was taken on a boat from "Sea Ventures Charters" out of St. George.
Employee shortage, high customer demand cause frustrations at Nevada DMV
Tabitha Gerken has been trying to register her late father's truck in her name, along with trying to schedule a driving test for her two teens.
Endangered status sought for snail near Nevada lithium mine
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists are seeking Endangered Species Act protection for a tiny snail half the size of a pea that is known to exist only in high-desert springs near a huge lithium mine planned in Nevada along the Oregon state line. The Western Watersheds Project filed the...
