U.S. News & World Report published its annual Best Colleges rankings Monday, and there wasn't a ton of movement among Mountain West schools. The only movement up or down was Wyoming leaping New Mexico for fourth place among national universities and Utah State jumping Fresno State and Nevada for sixth place among national universities. The rankings for Fresno State and Nevada both fell markedly, with the Bulldogs slipping 37 spots (from 213 to 250) and the Wolf Pack slipping 36 spots (from 227 to 263). The average placement of the MW's schools ranked as a national university was 214.4, down from 198.6 last year (mostly because of Nevada and Fresno State). San Diego State held the top position for the fourth straight year, sitting in a tie with Colorado State for the second straight year. Here is where each of the 12 MW schools were slotted in the U.S. News World Report's 2023 rankings (Princeton was No. 1 overall; you can see all of the schools here).

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO