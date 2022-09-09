Read full article on original website
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many in the county may have recently checked the mail and been met by a bright pink postcard. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new state law aimed at improving transparency to taxpayers. But without much notice or knowledge they were coming, once it hit people’s hands there was some understandable confusion.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Officials updated the community on the new COVID-19 boosters for people age 12 and older at a briefing on Tuesday. The CDC recently approved updated boosters for everyone 12 and older. These boosters provide protection against variants in the Lancaster County community, like BA4 and BA5, and boost the body’s immunity against COVID-19.
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - For the 34th year in a row, local eateries and beverage establishments will rally to fight hunger in Southeast Nebraska. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 92 community-minded restaurant and beverage industry locations will participate in Dine Out to Help Out by donating at least 10 percent of the days’ proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln to help feed neighbors in need.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today, visitors at the Antelope Memorial Graden paid tribute to Nebraskan’s who died in the line of duty after 9/11. The Post-9/11 monument honors military members who died, to make sure they’re never forgotten. “It’s a comfort, it really is a comfort, he made...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a vandalism at the Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters on Sunday. According to LPD, officers were called to the headquarters, near 16th and N Street, on a reported vandalism at around 2 p.m. The investigation at the scene determined that an individual threw a rock through an exterior window.
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska’s campuses will waive the undergraduate admissions application fee for Nebraska students from Sept. 16-30, part of an ongoing system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families. Beginning Friday, resident students using NU’s shared application for admission...
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities and rescue personnel were at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning. A Sarpy County dispatcher confirmed to 6 News that one person died following the two-vehicle crash at about 11:15 a.m. on state Highway 50 near Capehart Road. Devon Looney, 28, of...
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program was ranked 15th out of 681 nursing programs by U.S. News & World report this week. The magazine released the rankings as part of its 2022-23 Best Colleges report.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A winner was announced on Monday from the Union Bank and Trust’s Big Give. Camp Sonshine is taking home $100,000 after the public voted, making it one of 10 overall winners. Camp Sonshine began 16 years ago with just 15 campers. Now their weekly day camps...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they believe intentionally set an abandoned home on fire in Raymond last month. According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, on Aug. 17 deputies were detailed to a fire near NW 40th Street and Raymond Road, at an abandoned home. Deputies said the home has been vacant and abandoned for some time.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a child enticement report that occurred Tuesday afternoon. LPD says the incident occurred on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. near South 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive. Police say a parent reported her children were walking home from St. Michaels School...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As Nebraska football begins a new chapter, many may be wondering where the University of Nebraska-Lincoln stands in terms of past buyouts and where the money to pay them comes from. 10/11 NOW dug through those numbers to break it all down and it may come as...
BENTON, Ark. (WOWT) - An Omaha homicide suspect who escaped custody in Arkansas over the weekend has been apprehended. Wuanya Smith, 20, wanted in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Anthony Collins III on Aug. 12, had been arrested in Arkansas last week but escaped custody at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to officials with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas. He allegedly climbed over a barbed wire fence surrounding the detention center.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln police responded to reports of gunshots throughout northeast Lincoln Monday morning. According to LPD, at around 3 a.m. callers contacted 911 to report hearing gunshots in area of 28th to 30th Streets and Merrill to Potter Streets. Around six minutes after this first call, officers investigating an unrelated crime heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of 51st Street and Madison Avenue.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a fatal car fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday. According to LPD, officers were called to the Superior Place Apartments after a small SUV was seen engulfed in flames at around 11 a.m. A male victim was found deceased immediately outside of the driver’s side of the vehicle.
