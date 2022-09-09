ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many in the county may have recently checked the mail and been met by a bright pink postcard. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new state law aimed at improving transparency to taxpayers. But without much notice or knowledge they were coming, once it hit people’s hands there was some understandable confusion.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning

Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new state law aimed at improving transparency to taxpayers. Local restaurants giving back to Food Bank of Lincoln. Updated: 11 hours ago. 92 community-minded...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Auction generating attention

If you know anything about either of these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. Updated: 10 hours ago. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Health department urges Lancaster County residents to get updated COVID-19 boosters

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Officials updated the community on the new COVID-19 boosters for people age 12 and older at a briefing on Tuesday. The CDC recently approved updated boosters for everyone 12 and older. These boosters provide protection against variants in the Lancaster County community, like BA4 and BA5, and boost the body’s immunity against COVID-19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, NE
Elections
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
State
Nebraska State
1011now.com

Local restaurants giving back to Food Bank of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - For the 34th year in a row, local eateries and beverage establishments will rally to fight hunger in Southeast Nebraska. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 92 community-minded restaurant and beverage industry locations will participate in Dine Out to Help Out by donating at least 10 percent of the days’ proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln to help feed neighbors in need.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Something Rotten opens Friday at LCP

If you know anything about either of these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. Updated: 5 hours ago. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Vandalism at Nebraska GOP Headquarters causes $700 in damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a vandalism at the Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters on Sunday. According to LPD, officers were called to the headquarters, near 16th and N Street, on a reported vandalism at around 2 p.m. The investigation at the scene determined that an individual threw a rock through an exterior window.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Dave Heineman
1011now.com

Undergrad application fee waived from Sept. 16-30 at NU campuses

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska’s campuses will waive the undergraduate admissions application fee for Nebraska students from Sept. 16-30, part of an ongoing system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families. Beginning Friday, resident students using NU’s shared application for admission...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

28-year-old Omaha man killed in Highway 50 crash in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities and rescue personnel were at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning. A Sarpy County dispatcher confirmed to 6 News that one person died following the two-vehicle crash at about 11:15 a.m. on state Highway 50 near Capehart Road. Devon Looney, 28, of...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

UNMC nursing program among top in the nation

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program was ranked 15th out of 681 nursing programs by U.S. News & World report this week. The magazine released the rankings as part of its 2022-23 Best Colleges report.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Another winner announced in UBT’s Big Give

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A winner was announced on Monday from the Union Bank and Trust’s Big Give. Camp Sonshine is taking home $100,000 after the public voted, making it one of 10 overall winners. Camp Sonshine began 16 years ago with just 15 campers. Now their weekly day camps...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Politics Local#Election Local
1011now.com

Lincoln Northwest forfeits football game on Friday

More warm weather expected through the rest of this week with scattered rain chances. If you know anything about either of these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. Updated: 10 hours ago. They’re...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Man arrested for setting abandoned Raymond home on fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they believe intentionally set an abandoned home on fire in Raymond last month. According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, on Aug. 17 deputies were detailed to a fire near NW 40th Street and Raymond Road, at an abandoned home. Deputies said the home has been vacant and abandoned for some time.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police investigating reported child enticement

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a child enticement report that occurred Tuesday afternoon. LPD says the incident occurred on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. near South 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive. Police say a parent reported her children were walking home from St. Michaels School...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Analyzing buyouts at UNL

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As Nebraska football begins a new chapter, many may be wondering where the University of Nebraska-Lincoln stands in terms of past buyouts and where the money to pay them comes from. 10/11 NOW dug through those numbers to break it all down and it may come as...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
1011now.com

Omaha homicide suspect arrested again after escaping custody in Arkansas

BENTON, Ark. (WOWT) - An Omaha homicide suspect who escaped custody in Arkansas over the weekend has been apprehended. Wuanya Smith, 20, wanted in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Anthony Collins III on Aug. 12, had been arrested in Arkansas last week but escaped custody at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to officials with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas. He allegedly climbed over a barbed wire fence surrounding the detention center.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Fatal car fire under investigation

With the firing of Scott Frost comes a pay-out totaling $15 million. UNL is now reaching a total of more than $50 million in buy-outs dating back to 2005. Mickey Joseph will serve as Nebraska's Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. 10/11 This Morning Featured Pet.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD responds to gunshots in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln police responded to reports of gunshots throughout northeast Lincoln Monday morning. According to LPD, at around 3 a.m. callers contacted 911 to report hearing gunshots in area of 28th to 30th Streets and Merrill to Potter Streets. Around six minutes after this first call, officers investigating an unrelated crime heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of 51st Street and Madison Avenue.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

One dead after car fire in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a fatal car fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday. According to LPD, officers were called to the Superior Place Apartments after a small SUV was seen engulfed in flames at around 11 a.m. A male victim was found deceased immediately outside of the driver’s side of the vehicle.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy