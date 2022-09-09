Read full article on original website
Putin ally Kadyrov slams Russian forces' "mistakes" in Ukraine
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov criticized Russia's military after Ukrainian forces regained large swaths of territory from the Russian Army in Ukraine's northeast over the weekend. Why it matters: Kadyrov is a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who appointed him leader of the Russian North Caucasus republic in 2007.
Zelensky visits recaptured Ukrainian city of Izyum
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit on Wednesday to the northeastern city of Izyum in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, which was recently recaptured from Russian control as part of Ukraine's counter-offensive. Why it matters: Izyum was a major logistical hub for Russian forces in the north of Ukraine. The big...
Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in Azerbaijani attacks
Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Tuesday at least 49 Armenian soldiers were killed after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack on its territory overnight, AP reports. The latest: Fighting has continued into Tuesday, raising fears of another war between the two counties over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan's defense...
Biden to nominate new ambassador to Russia: reports
The Biden administration plans to nominate Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to Armenia, to become the next ambassador to Russia, CNN and AP reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Driving the news: The move follows retiring Ambassador John Sullivan's abrupt departure from the post earlier this month following...
How the U.S. and its allies are giving Ukraine an edge
The Ukrainian military says it’s retaken more than 3,000 square kilometers of territory from Russia. American officials say the advance was in part due to increased intelligence sharing with the United States, but as President Biden asks for more aid for Ukraine, he’s facing new pushback. Plus, major...
Scoop: EU envoy says he's being snubbed by Israeli leaders
Sven Koopmans, the European Union special envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, officially complained to the Israeli Foreign Ministry that he has not recently gotten high-level meetings in Israel, according to a summary of the meeting Axios obtained. Why it matters: The EU envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian peace process is...
DHS chief warns of "emerging threat of the domestic violent extremist"
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told MSNBC on Sunday the "threat landscape" has evolved in the 21 years since the 9/11 attacks from concerns about foreign terrorists to domestic extremists. What he's saying: "Back when 9/11 occurred, in those years we were very focused on the foreign terrorist,...
DOJ charges Iranian hackers in data-stealing scheme
The Department of Justice unsealed an indictment on Wednesday against three Iranian nationals charged with malicious computer activity between October 2020 and August 2022. Why it matters: U.S. indictments of international cybercriminals send a clear message that law enforcement knows who is a part of a flourishing overseas hacking groups and make it difficult for defendants to leave their home countries without risking arrest.
Biden's smuggler crackdown
GUATEMALA CITY — The Biden administration could begin forcing more human smugglers arrested in other countries to face the U.S. justice system in an effort to crack down on the illegal networks booming throughout the Western Hemisphere. Why it matters: The border crisis is both a humanitarian challenge and...
Married couple who plotted to kill Americans for ISIS plead guilty
An Alabama woman and New York City man have pleaded guilty to trying to fight for the ISIS terrorist group. Driving the news: Arwa Muthana, 30, and her husband, James Bradley, 21, attempted to travel to the Middle East to join ISIS, prosecutors say. Bradley had also allegedly expressed a desire to support ISIS by committing a terror attack in the U.S.
First look: A souvenir from Biden's victory lap
Above is the program for this afternoon's South Lawn event celebrating last month's signing of the Inflation Reduction Act — the green-energy-and-more package that passed with Congress on the way out of town for the summer. "The Inflation Reduction Act is one of the most significant laws in our...
Trump objects to DOJ's proposed special master candidates
Former President Trump's legal team on Monday filed a motion objecting to the special master candidates proposed last week by the Department of Justice to review the evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago. Driving the news: "There are specific reasons why those nominees are not preferred for service as Special Master in...
Egypt's Sisi in Qatar for first visit since 2017 Gulf rift
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived in Doha on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Qatar — the first by Sisi since he took office in 2013. Why it matters: The visit comes as countries in the region continue to seek to decrease tensions after the end of the 2017 Gulf rift that saw Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain impose a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar.
Swedish PM resigns after right, far-right poll win
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday announced that she would resign after an unprecedented right-wing and far-right bloc narrowly won Sunday's election. "So tomorrow I will hand in my resignation as prime minister, and the responsibility for the continued process will go to the speaker," Andersson said.
