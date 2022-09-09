Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived in Doha on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Qatar — the first by Sisi since he took office in 2013. Why it matters: The visit comes as countries in the region continue to seek to decrease tensions after the end of the 2017 Gulf rift that saw Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain impose a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 5 HOURS AGO