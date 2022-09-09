Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Russell Wilson weighs in on late decision-making in Denver Broncos loss
Russell Wilson made his season debut – and Denver Broncos debut – in a Monday Night Football return to Seattle. Wilson took the field to a chorus of boos after beginning his career with the Seahawks. That game did not go well for Wilson. He did throw for...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Pat Forde discusses 4 potential candidates, 3 in Big 12 and 1 in SEC
As Nebraska begins the search for Scott Frost’s replacement, Trev Alberts will have no shortage of candidates to fill the vacancy. One hopeful, former Husker great Ndamukong Suh, openly campaigned for the post over Twitter on Sunday. Suh certainly is a longshot, to say the least. It’s more likely...
Isiah Pacheco is up for weekly NFL honors
It was a strong NFL debut for Isiah Pacheco, who backed up the preseason hype with a strong Week 1 for the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Rutgers football standout had 12 carries for 62 yards and a rushing touchdown as the Chiefs ran over the Arizona Cardinals to start the season 1-0. Pacheco was a seventh-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL draft. At Rutgers, he was an All-Big Ten selection. In 2021, his final season of college football, Pacheco had 647 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. It was his time at the NFL combine in March where...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season
Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Tim Brando says Nebraska needs to forget 'Urban Meyer nonsense'
Nebraska football has been struggling in close games and losing 10-straight to end former head coach Scott Frost’s tenure. Fox Sports broadcaster Tim Brando added his two cents on Twitter regarding the Nebraska coaching search. Saying in part, “Forget this Urban Meyer nonsense. The notion that ya gotta get...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska head coaching search: BTN analyst expresses confidence in Husker AD Trev Alberts
Nebraska head coaching search is something that will be dominating the minds of Huskers until a decision is made. A familiar face on the Big Ten Network, Dave Revsine, weighed in on the news. Scott Frost’s tenure with Nebraska has come to an end. Revsine gave his opinion on the...
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G
Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Former Penn State DE transfer currently on MSU roster, not eligible to play
Michigan State has reportedly added a Penn State transfer to the roster. There are still some roadblocks in the way for him though per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Defensive end Ken Talley is now a Spartan. However, he is not eligible to play for team just yet, according to a Michigan State spokesman. It was announced that Talley would be joining Michigan State via the transfer portal on Sept. 7. Talley was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer weighs in with explanation for Nebraska's recent football woes
Nebraska’s season got off to a shaky start, going 1-2 with losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Add the firing of former head coach Scott Frost, and the Cornhuskers have been on a roller coaster already this season. Like most analysts, Urban Meyer has thoughts on what was at...
Watch: Jordan Lovett Talks Preparing as Starter Ahead of Youngstown State
Jordan Lovett will make his first career start on Saturday against Youngstown State, though it won't be his first action of the season. He was thrusted into the fire last weekend after starting free safety Jalen Geiger went down with a "lower leg" injury, causing him to be carted off the ...
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Network analysts discuss Mickey Joseph's next steps at Nebraska
Mickey Joseph was named the interim head coach at Nebraska following the long overdue firing of head coach Scott Frost. Joseph is in quite the spot – not expected to turn anything around or even succeed, more to be used as a stepping stone as the program searches for its next head coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Pete Carroll weighs in on 'really meaningful' win for Seattle Seahawks over former QB Russell Wilson
Pete Carroll with some strong words here. The Seattle Seahawks head coach fired off after the team’s victory over the Denver Broncos. “I didn’t need the validation”, Carroll said. “I just wanted to win, I wanted to win for all of the reasons that come along with this one. Maybe as much as anything is representing the guys that have played before. It meant a lot to those guys. I was so thrilled to be able to hug those guys and see them and look them in the eye.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts College Football Playoff following Week 2
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season, and the odds to make the College Football Playoff have been updated following Week 2. According to the Football Power Index, the final four are currently projected to be Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson. Just outside those 4, Michigan has made up small ground and is quietly building a case in the No. 5 spot.
saturdaytradition.com
Emily Ehman ranks B1G volleyball impact players for Week 3
Before B1G volleyball goes into week No. 4, Emily Ehman looks back at last week’s top players who had a huge impact in week 3. Raina Terry, Whitney Laurenstein, Taylor Tramell, Megan Miller, and Taylor Landfair all made her list:. No. 1: Taylor Landfair, Minnesota. No. 2: Megan Miller,...
saturdaytradition.com
Report: NCAA blocks 19 recent transfer portal additions
NCAA rules state that there will be transfer windows for student-athletes to use to transfer to a school of their choice. However, the NCAA decided to tell schools to withdraw 19 transfers from the portal per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. The new rule went into effect on Aug. 31....
saturdaytradition.com
Washington HC Kalen DeBoer jokes about former commit, Michigan State receiver Germie Bernard
True Freshman Michigan State receiver Germie Bernard was committed to Kalen DeBoer and Washington before flipping to Michigan State before his freshman year. The 2 programs meet the other on the gridiron in Week 3. Ahead of the matchup, Washington media asked DeBoer if there were any hard feeling between the pair.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy weighs in on B1G teams that could challenge Michigan prior to The Game
Greg McElroy likes the position that Michigan is in so far. The Wolverines are 2-0, and haven’t faced a B1G team yet. While Michigan is off to a good start, it’s worth noting that its 2 wins are against Colorado State and Hawai’i. UConn should reveal some things now that J.J. McCarthy is QB1.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska head coaching search: Power 5 head coach reportedly has interest in Husker vacancy
Nebraska’s head coaching search for a replacement for Scott Frost is underway, and AD Trev Alberts announced Sunday that the Huskers will enlist outside help for the national search. It will be an interesting search to follow, but one report has already listed a “primary target” for Alberts. According...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football featured in 'SEC Shorts' episode on CFB ER following Week 2
Nebraska football found itself in a disappointing group during Week 2 and the final result ended up costing Scott Frost his job with the Huskers. Though Frost’s job status was already in limbo, everything came crashing down with a loss to Sun Belt program Georgia Southern. The Huskers were not the only surprising team to struggle in Week 2.
Pitching matchups for the Diamondbacks-Padres series at Chase Field
Padres at Diamondbacks When: 6:40 p.m., Thursday. Where: Chase Field. ...
Comments / 0