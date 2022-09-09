ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Isiah Pacheco is up for weekly NFL honors

It was a strong NFL debut for Isiah Pacheco, who backed up the preseason hype with a strong Week 1 for the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Rutgers football standout had 12 carries for 62 yards and a rushing touchdown as the Chiefs ran over the Arizona Cardinals to start the season 1-0. Pacheco was a seventh-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL draft. At Rutgers, he was an All-Big Ten selection. In 2021, his final season of college football, Pacheco had 647 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. It was his time at the NFL combine in March where...
Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season

Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G

Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
Report: Former Penn State DE transfer currently on MSU roster, not eligible to play

Michigan State has reportedly added a Penn State transfer to the roster. There are still some roadblocks in the way for him though per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Defensive end Ken Talley is now a Spartan. However, he is not eligible to play for team just yet, according to a Michigan State spokesman. It was announced that Talley would be joining Michigan State via the transfer portal on Sept. 7. Talley was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite.
Big Ten Network analysts discuss Mickey Joseph's next steps at Nebraska

Mickey Joseph was named the interim head coach at Nebraska following the long overdue firing of head coach Scott Frost. Joseph is in quite the spot – not expected to turn anything around or even succeed, more to be used as a stepping stone as the program searches for its next head coach.
Pete Carroll weighs in on 'really meaningful' win for Seattle Seahawks over former QB Russell Wilson

Pete Carroll with some strong words here. The Seattle Seahawks head coach fired off after the team’s victory over the Denver Broncos. “I didn’t need the validation”, Carroll said. “I just wanted to win, I wanted to win for all of the reasons that come along with this one. Maybe as much as anything is representing the guys that have played before. It meant a lot to those guys. I was so thrilled to be able to hug those guys and see them and look them in the eye.”
ESPN's FPI predicts College Football Playoff following Week 2

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season, and the odds to make the College Football Playoff have been updated following Week 2. According to the Football Power Index, the final four are currently projected to be Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson. Just outside those 4, Michigan has made up small ground and is quietly building a case in the No. 5 spot.
Emily Ehman ranks B1G volleyball impact players for Week 3

Before B1G volleyball goes into week No. 4, Emily Ehman looks back at last week’s top players who had a huge impact in week 3. Raina Terry, Whitney Laurenstein, Taylor Tramell, Megan Miller, and Taylor Landfair all made her list:. No. 1: Taylor Landfair, Minnesota. No. 2: Megan Miller,...
Report: NCAA blocks 19 recent transfer portal additions

NCAA rules state that there will be transfer windows for student-athletes to use to transfer to a school of their choice. However, the NCAA decided to tell schools to withdraw 19 transfers from the portal per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. The new rule went into effect on Aug. 31....
Nebraska football featured in 'SEC Shorts' episode on CFB ER following Week 2

Nebraska football found itself in a disappointing group during Week 2 and the final result ended up costing Scott Frost his job with the Huskers. Though Frost’s job status was already in limbo, everything came crashing down with a loss to Sun Belt program Georgia Southern. The Huskers were not the only surprising team to struggle in Week 2.
