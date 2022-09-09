Pete Carroll with some strong words here. The Seattle Seahawks head coach fired off after the team’s victory over the Denver Broncos. “I didn’t need the validation”, Carroll said. “I just wanted to win, I wanted to win for all of the reasons that come along with this one. Maybe as much as anything is representing the guys that have played before. It meant a lot to those guys. I was so thrilled to be able to hug those guys and see them and look them in the eye.”

