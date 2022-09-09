ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Dane Co. Sheriff’s election challenger placed on administrative leave after filing lawsuit

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WP5RA_0hp4YLDN00

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to News 3 Now that Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s election challenger has been placed on administrative leave.

Detective Anthony Hamilton, who is challenging Barrett in November’s election for the top post in the department, says he was placed on administrative leave and escorted out of the Sheriff’s Department building on Thursday. Hamilton claims he was told he was being placed on leave for sharing confidential information. The Dane County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to News 3 Now that Hamilton was placed on leave effective Thursday, September 8.

Barrett did not comment on the decision when News 3 Now asked about it at an event Friday morning.

Hamilton’s leave comes just days after he filed a civil lawsuit against Barrett, claiming he was forced to take part in what he believed to be an illegal search and alleging retaliation after he raised concerns and shared video he took of the search, which took place at the Magnuson Grand Hotel on March 25, 2021.

Hamilton was removed from the department’s tactical response team in April and was placed on unpaid suspension later in 2021. Hamilton says he requested a third-party investigation, which never materialized.

RELATED: GOP sheriff candidate sues Dane County Sheriff’s Office in federal court claiming retaliation, illegal search

Both Barrett’s campaign manager and the attorney representing Dane County called the lawsuit without merit and said Hamilton was punished for taking unauthorized video on equipment that was not provided by the department, then sharing it without permission with others in the department on the Signal messaging app. The County did not address Hamilton’s claims that the search at the hotel needed a warrant and was illegal.

RELATED: Dane County: Federal lawsuit against sheriff’s office has ‘no legal or factual basis’

On Friday, Hamilton’s campaign claimed his being placed on administrative leave was another example of retaliation.

“If my lawsuit is without merit as Barrett says, then what confidential information did I release that would warrant being placed on administrative leave?” Hamilton said in a statement released by his campaign. “No one knows because they will not share that information with me or my labor union.”

News 3 Now has reached out to Barrett’s campaign for a response but has not yet received a reply. The campaign has previously said the lawsuit showed the “desperation of a flailing candidate who will throw any mud he can in order to try and gain some political traction.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 9

Tim Gruss
4d ago

well of course they placed him on leave. police hate it when one of their own points out how they're breaking the law and then brings it to the attention of the public

Reply
5
oldwhitewoman
4d ago

I believe the majority of the voting public is interested in knowing why an independent investigation has not been conducted.

Reply
5
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Trial for woman charged in Wisconsin Public Media director’s death set for February

MADISON, Wis. — The trial of Shawnicia Youmas, the woman charged in the crash that killed Wisconsin Public Media director Gene Purcell, will begin on February 28, online court records show. Youmas, 31, is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. A criminal complaint alleges that she was driving on the westbound Beltline frontage road near Grandview Boulevard...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical examiner confirms identity of couple who died in Madison murder-suicide

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the couple who died in a murder-suicide in Madison over the weekend. Jason Wray and Jessica Wray, both 45, died as a result of the incident Sunday afternoon. The medical examiner’s office said Jessica Wray was beaten and stabbed to death, while Jason Wray died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a semi-truck on the interstate.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UWPD searching for person who allegedly slapped people while riding on scooter

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police are searching for a suspect who they said inappropriately touched and slapped people while riding on a scooter. Police said that the incidents occurred on campus and downtown. UWPD is searching for this person, who we believe is connected to a series of incidents on campus and in the downtown area involving inappropriately touching or...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI while on probation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department said a 52-year-old man was arrested for his ninth OWI Monday night. Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, a Janesville Police officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and noticed that the driver was showing signs of intoxication. The driver completed a...
JANESVILLE, WI
UPMATTERS

Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Civil Lawsuit#Administrative Leave#Dane Co#Sheriff#The Sheriff S Department#Gop
wuwm.com

Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate

There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide

The exhibit will be open through Dec. 23. As the countdown to a nurses strike at UW Health switched from days to hours, both sides confirmed a last-minute arrangement means potentially striking staff will show up at work rather than the picket line on Tuesday morning. Idea Fest returns to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Roundabout at US 51, State Highways 22 and 60 in Columbia County to open Thursday

NORTH LEEDS, Wis. — The roundabout where U.S. Highway 51 and State Highways 22 and 60 meet in southern Columbia County is set to open to traffic on Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. Construction on the intersection in North Leeds began in May. Road work in the area will continue until early next month. Previously, most drivers had to...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Victim allegedly struck by suspect after attempting to offer help

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly struck someone who came over to her vehicle offering help, then tried to hit the victim with her vehicle, the Madison Police Department reports. Just after midnight on Saturday, MPD officers arrived at the 3000 block of Webb Ave. to investigate the disturbance.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Updated COVID-19 boosters arrive in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The newest COVID-19 booster has officially made its way to Dane County. Public Health Madison and Dane County revealed Monday that the bivalent booster shots, which contain both the original vaccine and protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions now causing nearly all COVID-19 infections, had arrived.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WisDOT receives $80 million to repair Columbia County bridges

PORTAGE, Wis. — An investment from the federal government will help cover the costs of upgrades to some bridges in Columbia County. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation got an $80 million windfall from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Biden signed into law last November. That money will go towards replacing the I-39/90/94 bridge that crosses the Wisconsin River....
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy