Dane Co. Sheriff’s election challenger placed on administrative leave after filing lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to News 3 Now that Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s election challenger has been placed on administrative leave.

Detective Anthony Hamilton, who is challenging Barrett in November’s election for the top post in the department, says he was placed on administrative leave and escorted out of the Sheriff’s Department building on Thursday. Hamilton claims he was told he was being placed on leave for sharing confidential information. The Dane County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to News 3 Now that Hamilton was placed on leave effective Thursday, September 8.

Barrett did not comment on the decision when News 3 Now asked about it at an event Friday morning.

Hamilton’s leave comes just days after he filed a civil lawsuit against Barrett, claiming he was forced to take part in what he believed to be an illegal search and alleging retaliation after he raised concerns and shared video he took of the search, which took place at the Magnuson Grand Hotel on March 25, 2021.

Hamilton was removed from the department’s tactical response team in April and was placed on unpaid suspension later in 2021. Hamilton says he requested a third-party investigation, which never materialized.

Both Barrett’s campaign manager and the attorney representing Dane County called the lawsuit without merit and said Hamilton was punished for taking unauthorized video on equipment that was not provided by the department, then sharing it without permission with others in the department on the Signal messaging app. The County did not address Hamilton’s claims that the search at the hotel needed a warrant and was illegal.

On Friday, Hamilton’s campaign claimed his being placed on administrative leave was another example of retaliation.

“If my lawsuit is without merit as Barrett says, then what confidential information did I release that would warrant being placed on administrative leave?” Hamilton said in a statement released by his campaign. “No one knows because they will not share that information with me or my labor union.”

News 3 Now has reached out to Barrett’s campaign for a response but has not yet received a reply. The campaign has previously said the lawsuit showed the “desperation of a flailing candidate who will throw any mud he can in order to try and gain some political traction.”

