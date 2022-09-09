Read full article on original website
Troopers Arrest Iowa Man on Driving Trio in Mercer County Monday
Troopers report the arrest of an Iowa man late Monday in Mercer County on three driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 38-year-old Tyler A. Snelson on preliminary charges of speeding (90 in a 60), felony driving while revoked or suspended, and not having valid insurance.
For the Record – Wednesday, September 14, 2022
09/12/22 – 10:17 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Jakob Lewis Corral, 19, of Fort Madison, in the 2900 block of Avenue H, on a warrant for assault. He was taken to Lee County Jail. 09/12/22 – 10:27 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of...
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
Bonds that failed during Tuesday special election in Iowa
Iowa oncologist explains "The Cancer Moonshot" Preventative care, including increased access to cancer screenings, is part of the new phase of what's called "The Cancer Moonshot." Johnson County Conservation Board purchases 83 acre 'Two Horse Farm'. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Johnson County Conservation Board now owns 83 acres in...
Iowa Is Home To 6 Of The Drunkest Counties In America
A recent study looked at the 50 drunkest counties in America. Iowa is home to 6 of the drunkest counties in all of the USA. Today we will be looking at all 6 of those spots in Iowa while also checking out the other counties in other states. It looks...
Watch: Iowa teen’s full statement at her sentencing hearing for killing alleged rapist
On Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, 17-year-old Pieper Lewis delivered a statement in her own defense as she awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter and Willful Injurty for the death of Zachary Brooks.
Almost 20 Years Later; Still Seeking Info On Missing Aledo Man
A solved missing persons’ case in the Quad Cities makes us think of a missing persons case from Aledo. Gary James Swanson was last seen in May of 2003. His abandoned and burned vehicle was found a few days later in Loraine, Illinois near Quincy. Anyone with information on his disappearance can contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 309-582-5194 or Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500. Swanson would now be 51. He was 32 when he went missing.
Iowa sheriff's deputy resigns amid death investigation of K9 officer
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — A Boone County sheriff's deputy has resigned amid aninvestigation into the death of a K9 officer. Sgt. Dallas Wingate, the dog's handler, resigned on Sept. 8. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has an open investigation into the K9's death. The results of the investigation...
Human trafficking rises in Iowa, advocates say more can be done
DES MOINES, Iowa — Human trafficking is rising in Iowa and Iowa's Victim Services Programs have responded to nearly 70 more cases last year than the year before. Dr. George Belitsos, the board chair of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking says, “traffickers prey on vulnerable people and there are just a lot more vulnerable people.”
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool
IRETON, Iowa (KMEG/CNN) - Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being credited with saving two of his customers’ dogs from drowning. It was a normal day for Colin Mitchell, dropping off a package at the home of Jeff...
Bird says after 40 years, voters still don't know Tom Miller
FORT MADISON - The Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General popped in at the Tri-State Rodeo last week and said she's ready to challenge Tom Miller to be the state's top law enforcement officer. Miller, who has been Iowa's attorney general for close to 40 years, is the longest serving...
Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions
State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Two of the nine stores were sanctioned earlier this year for their hiring practices. The store hit […] The post Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again
Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
Three reasons to replace Kim Reynolds
Sandy Peterson is a Democrat from Grimes. Iowans know our kids need a strong education to succeed in the future. But Governor Kim Reynolds wants to send more of our tax dollars to private schools, excluding certain children from opportunities by denying their public schools the resources they need. Democrats...
Iowa DNR asks for public feedback on new bottle bill
Spencer Petras on his status as starting quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The consumer price index numbers released Tuesday showed a decline from historically high inflation. US inflation slows for second month. Updated: 2 hours ago. For the second-straight month, U.S. inflation eased-up. Tuesday's Deep Dive: September 13th, 2022. Updated:...
Vets’ cross-country march reaches Iowa
This week three Marine veterans are walking across Iowa, on a mission taking them all the way across America. The effort is called Team Long Road, where veterans help to raise funds to find and bring home the remains of some of those missing in action.
Iowa is Home to a Haunted Jail That You Can Tour [PHOTOS]
Did you know that Iowa is home to an incredibly unique (and possibly haunted) jailhouse?. The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs all the way back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour!
Galesburg Police: 12-year-old threatens to get knife, brings back hammer
GALESBURG — A 12-year-old was arrested on felony charges after allegedly becoming violent Saturday evening. Officers were called to the 400 block of Iowa Avenue at 7:14 p.m. for a report of a juvenile with a knife. Upon arrival witnesses explained that the 12-year-old male and an 11-year-old male were playing in the front yard when they began throwing rocks and charcoal at each other. Cars began to be struck by the thrown debris and an adult told them to stop. The boys began to argue and the 12-year-old was told to go home, but he refused. He pushed two adults at the scene before leaving, telling them he was going to get a knife.
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest in Henry County
At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near Clayton Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Nicky L. Garrett, of Eldon did not have a valid driving status through the state of Iowa. A search...
Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary – Tiffany Danielle (Mershon) Bangel, 38, Mt. Pleasant
Tiffany Danielle (Mershon) Bangel, 38, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, formerly of LaHarpe, Illinois, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her home. Tiffany was born January 5, 1984 in Macomb, Illinois, the daughter of Mike and Brenda (DeJaynes) Mershon. On October 30, 2009 she married Bill Bangel in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
