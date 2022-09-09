Nominate the Penn Station Athlete of the Month

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

By Peter Curi
 5 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Another school year means another monthly opportunity to highlight student athletes around the Miami Valley.

Take a minute and nominate a high school athlete for the Penn Station Athlete of the Month and they could win a $10,000 scholarship.

This campaign is sponsored by Penn Station East Coast Subs

