Nominate the Penn Station Athlete of the Month

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Another school year means another monthly opportunity to highlight student athletes around the Miami Valley.

Take a minute and nominate a high school athlete for the Penn Station Athlete of the Month and they could win a $10,000 scholarship.

For more information on the Athlete of the Month, click here .

This campaign is sponsored by Penn Station East Coast Subs

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.