Army Times
Fort Stewart urges room checks after video showed mold-encrusted walls
Correction: This story was updated at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022. Previously, the story misstated the timeline to renovate older Army barracks. The error has been corrected. Leaders at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield said Tuesday they are planning to increase barracks inspections with an eye toward mold, days after a video of mold-encrusted walls at the Georgia Army base circulated on social media.
Stories of Service: Chief Warrant Officer Ameen Hudson
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's Stories of Service, we want to introduce you to United States Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ameen Hudson. He's a Jacksonville native who is currently stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia. "I was raised on the west side of Jacksonville off of McDuff...
wuga.org
September 14, 2022: Warnock and Walker will debate in Savannah
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will debate October 14th. The Democratic senator accepted his Republican challenger's proposal for the event in Savannah, but renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has not yet responded to the idea of a second matchup. Warnock’s announcement comes...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police holds ‘Roll Call in the Streets’ in Cloverdale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another roll call in the streets - the Savannah Police Department is going to neighborhoods across the city all month. This evening they went to the Cloverdale Community Center. Roll call is usually done behind closed doors but they want the community to get more involved.
Martinez man indicted by federal grand jury with five others for possessing illegal firearms
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Six people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to authorities, the defendants named in the federal indictments are: (*bolded indicates in CSRA viewing area) Terran L. Jones, 25, of Fort Myers, Fla., charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and […]
WTGS
Southern District of Georgia indicts 6 defendants on firearm possession charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia indicted six defendants on federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. The cases were brought to court as a result of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which has led to the charging of over 770 defendants on illegal firearms offenses in the past four years.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill firefighter searching for missing dog
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local firefighter’s search for her missing dog has garnered the attention of thousands across our area. McKayla Wright says her dog Trevor went missing last month in Savannah. “He has these ears that go like this when he runs and it is the cutest...
Liberty Co. residents take part in 9/11 memorial run
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — Community members from Liberty County gathered to remember 9/11 through the Shadow 9/11 Heroes Run on Saturday. Dozens of Liberty County residents got out early Saturday morning to honor those who were lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks some 21 years ago. It all took place at Bryant Commons Park in […]
Grice Connect
Escaped felon Spencer Popwell remains at large
UPDATE: Spencer Popwell an escaped felon has been captured at 7:25 am on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Sheriff Noel Brown confirmed he was captured in the near Willingway Hospital not far from where he crashed the Bulloch County work truck on Monday. Spencer Popwell an escaped felon remains at large...
Savannah firefighters reflect on how 9/11 changed profession
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Sunday morning, firefighters with the Savannah Fire Department took a moment of silence at 10:28 a.m., the moment the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed 21 years ago. The deadliest terror attack in the United States claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, including 343 firefighters. It’s a […]
wtoc.com
Pawn Stars filming in Savannah
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Pawn Stars will be filming in Savannah, according to a casting agency. Standing Room Only Audience and Casting says the show is filming Sept. 19-21 in Savannah.
wtoc.com
High school students in Statesboro attend Safe Driving Summit
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of area high school students got an up-close look at how bad driving can ruin, or claim, your life. Georgia’s D.O.T. teamed with several groups for this Safe Driving Summit. All of the students here have likely heard the message about safe driving and...
iheart.com
Savannah Celebrates '912 Day'
Today is September 12th, which means it’s Savannah Day! 912 Day is a day to show appreciation and celebrate all the Hostess city has to offer. Last year, Mayor Van Johnson proclaimed the day because it represents our area code. For the last 12 days the city asked people...
Grice Connect
Escaped Convict Alert in Statesboro
Update 5:30 am Tuesday, September 13: Escaped felon Spencer Popwell remains at large. According to Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown they believe he remains in the search area which is in the Jones Mill Road and Coach Lee Hill Blvd. area. Sheriff Brown said his deputies and other law enforcement agencies continued the search throughout the night. They will remain vigilant until Popwell is back in custody. He encourages citizens to stay alert as you prepare to leave your homes this morning. If your vehicle was left unlocked during the night, check the vehicle before getting into it Statesboro High staff and students can return to school today. There will be an increased law enforcement presence as a precaution. If you think you see Popwell do not approach. Also if you see anything suspicious call 911 or Bulloch Sheriff’s Office at 912-764-8888.
connectsavannah.com
Helping the Least, the Last, and the Lost: Parker’s House Opens To Provide Emergency Housing to Homeless Women
On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m., a crowd gathered at 125 Fahm St. for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new Parker’s House: A Home for Women. The newly renovated facility will provide emergency housing to unaccompanied homeless women in the Greater Savannah area. The house is the combined effort of Union Mission, a local nonprofit that intervenes for the homeless population, and Parker’s, which is a convenience store brand with locations throughout Southeast Georgia and South Carolina.
Atlanta trial lawyer, legal analyst identified as victim in drowning in Glynn County
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — An Atlanta-based attorney with more than 25 years of experience in criminal defense and civil litigation has been identified as the victim in a drowning reported at St. Simon's Island in Glynn County, Georgia, Sunday. He was 55 years old. Pate's son was able...
WJCL
Helping students in need: St. Joseph's Candler honors the legacy of late coworker, gives back
SAVANNAH, Ga. — As a new school year kicks off, a local hospital system and volunteers are working to make sure every student has the supplies they need. St. Joseph’s Candler volunteers spent their Tuesday mornings at the Riley Building, packing 70,000 pieces of school supplies for students across Chatham County.
Feed the Boro food drop happening Saturday
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Feed the Boro is hosting their September food drop event on Saturday, September 17, starting at 8 a.m. The event will be at the Statesboro High School on Lee Hill Boulevard. Feed the Boro will be providing enough food to feed 1,000 families for one week. They are doing this in […]
WJCL
Georgia State Patrol: Crash on I-16 in Pembroke traps 4, injures 6
PEMBROKE, Ga. — Six people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-16 in Pembroke Saturday night. According to Georgia State Patrol, the rollover crash happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near mile marker 133. GSP said a preliminary investigation suggests a silver Nissan...
claxtonenterprise.com
Family violence incident leads to soft lockdown at CES
After a brief man hunt, members of the Claxton Police Department (CPD) captured a suspect in the safety vestibule at the entrance of Claxton Elementary School (CES) Friday morning. CES was placed on a soft lockdown for a short duration while the situation was handled. (The suspect was wanted in relation to a family violence incident.)
