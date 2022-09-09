Hearing date for Measure C Fresno voter guide dilemma set after one-time allies differ

This story was originally published by Fresnoland , a nonprofit news organization dedicated to making policy public.

The opposition argument against Measure C that will appear in the Fresno County voter guide this fall will be decided Sept. 14, following a scheduled court hearing on Sept. 13.

Measure C is a proposed $7 billion transportation spending plan renewal. Two groups opposed to the proposal — the California Libertarian Party and the No on Measure C coalition — submitted arguments to appear in the voter guide, forcing county elections chief James Kus to choose.

As of now, the voter guide includes the argument against Measure C that was submitted by two members of the Libertarian Party. The No on Measure C coalition is asking the Fresno County Superior Court to order Kus, the registrar and clerk, to place its opposition argument in the voter guide for this fall’s election instead of the one submitted by the Libertarians.

Last month, the Libertarians threw their support behind the No on C coalition. Since, however, the opposition sides have split.

On Wednesday, Fresno County Superior Court Judge Mark Cullers encouraged the parties to reach a consensus, saying that such an agreement would make his decision to potentially swap the Libertarian argument for the No on C coalition’s clear-cut.

Cullers added that he will work on an expedited time schedule so that his decision does not interfere with the ballot printing timeline. It’s due to registered voters Sept. 29.

“The decision may be very cryptic, but I’ll try to include as much detail as I can,” Cullers said at the court hearing.

The No on C coalition says Kus was unfair in his decision to use the Libertarian argument and used an arbitrary, capricious, or unfair policy to make the selection.

Kus said he chose the Libertarian argument, instead of that of the opposition campaign, because the Libertarians submitted their argument first. Kus told Fresnoland he made this decision without reading either of the arguments beforehand.

“(Kus’) use of a first-in-time selection criteria is inherently procedurally unfair,” the coalition says in a petition filed earlier this month.

“If (Kus) did in fact follow a first-in-time rule, (he) is now penalizing the submitters of the Committee Argument without prior notice, and even though they are fully compliant with the guidelines.”

Can a deal be reached?

The No on C coalition’s Sept. 2 petition aimed to reverse Kus’ decision, arguing that he should have selected their opposition position because they are the only officially registered opposition campaign for Measure C.

Before the lawsuit was filed, the Libertarians planned to support the No on C coalition’s legal challenge to Kus. But after the coalition’s full argument was submitted to the courts, the Libertarians withdrew their support, citing a section of the No on C petition that states the Libertarian argument isn’t as “circumspect” as the coalition’s.

“We disagree with this petition in terms of their stating that the registrar should make the selections based on content,” said Mimi Robson, the chair of the California Libertarian Party. “We believe that’s viewpoint discrimination. That could go very badly for lots of people.”

Robson said the argument challenged the Libertarian Party’s “core principles” about government interference in political speech.

“We didn’t see (the full argument) until it was actually filed with the court. And it was at that point that we really turned to an attorney,” she said.

The Libertarian Party has called the No on C coalition’s argument “unfriendly.”

Robson, who rose to the rank of state chair of the party in 2018, submitted 61 ballot arguments across 12 California counties this year.

She told Fresnoland that she wants to establish relationships with other community organizations to make effective opposition campaigns across the state in the future, and she plans to expand her operation to all 58 California counties in 2024.

“I think we as a party need to be able to work and play well with others,” she said.

“And I’m particularly happy that in other instances (counties), this has happened.”

But with Fresno County’s Measure C, she said she was disappointed that Kus’ first-come, first-served policy did not allow her to manage that coordination.

“We now have new coalitions that are like-minded to us in terms of defeating these tax measures, and I would have liked to have seen that play out with this (No on C) coalition, as well.”

But the Libertarians are changing their tone about collaboration going forward. While Robson stressed on Wednesday afternoon the strategic advantage of collaboration, by evening, she said her party had no intention of trying to broker a deal with the No on C coalition.

“We are not going to be withdrawing our opposition to the petition,” Robson said in an email to Fresnoland Wednesday evening. “If we were to do so, that would likely imply we are in agreement with their arguments.”

However, the No on C coalition remains hopeful that they can craft a settlement that respects the Libertarians’ First Amendment commitments.

“We have no desire to establish some precedent that infringes on them,” said Juan Arambula, a former state assemblyman who is a member of the No on C coalition.

“Can’t we just resolve this peacefully?”

How they got here

Measure C was prepared by local political leaders, including Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. Citing internal polls that show that Fresno County voters want, first and foremost, their neighborhood streets improved, the plan’s proponents want to spend the majority of Measure C’s revenue over the next 30 years to repave local roads.

The No on C coalition, which includes Nor Cal Carpenters Union and Carpenters Local 701; Arambula; and Luisa Medina, a former Fresno city planning commissioner, says that the plan does not do enough to build new sidewalks, improve public transit or fight climate change.

But unless Judge Cullers rules in favor of the No on C group, the opponents’ side in the voter guide alleges “election cheating” and appears in the guide six other times against local tax measures.

“How much election cheating are you willing to put up with?” the Libertarian argument asks voters. “Are these public officials corrupt? All of them?…It’s almost like it’s a conspiracy.”

Kus said he did not want to consider the merit of the respective arguments or how cogent they were, or that the Libertarian argument already appears six other times on the ballot — considerations, he said, that were outside of his discretion as election clerk.

Former Fresno County election clerks Susan Anderson and Victor Salazar disagree with Kus, saying he should have used his discretion to select the opposition ballot argument that is the most informative and useful to voters.

The groups have until Tuesday to reach an agreement, before the scheduled court hearing in Room 404 at the Fresno County Superior Court.