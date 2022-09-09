Bachelorette vet Tayshia Adams is a knockout in a revealing leopard print dress that showcases her figure during the 2022 NYFW

Tayisha Adams attended New York Fashion Week and looked sexy in her leopard print dress.

The former Bachelorette star, 32, looked beautiful in the long flowing dress with an open slit that exposed her long-toned legs.

The star showed a bit of cleavage as she walked in heels, through the streets of New York.

One thing's for sure when it comes to fashion, you can always rely on leopard print to make a style statement!

Just take Tayshia Adams' look for example as she stepped out during NYFW.

The reality star wore an absolutely stunning maxi dress by Bronx and Banco and we love the spaghetti straps, cowl neck, belt feature and thigh-high split.

It's one of those eveningwear staples you'll turn to time and time again, so follow the link to take a walk on the wild side like Tayshia.

Single and loving it: The reality television siren is single and ready to mingle as she and ex fiancé Zac Clark split after a year of dating back in November 2021

Her brunette locks were combed into the middle part as she accentuated her natural looks with natural, complementary make-up.

The reality television siren is single and ready to mingle as she and ex fiancé Zac Clark split after a year of dating back in November 2021.

Their last public outing came as they ran the New York City marathon together on November 7, and at the time he had gushed: 'The world is a better place today then it was yesterday because of you ….. KEEP GOING.'

A true Queen: She is becoming quite the self-care queen. Between a lengthy skincare routine, consistent workouts and her sine qua non therapy sessions, Adams leaves no stone unturned when it comes to her wellness journey

The personality star is focused on her mental health and self-care, since becoming single.

'People might not think it is a big deal, but it's loving yourself and taking care of you that allows you to be the best version of yourself — to be the best person to everybody else that's outside [in] the world,' Adams, who just turned 32, tells Yahoo Life.

She is becoming quite the self-care queen. Between a lengthy skincare routine, consistent workouts and her sine qua non therapy sessions, Adams leaves no stone unturned when it comes to her wellness journey.

Joining in on the fun: Josie Canseco, 24, was also seen enjoying the New York fashion week events, where guests were treated to champagne

It wasn't until just before she became the Bachelorette in 2020 that she learned how to articulate the complex emotions that were consuming her. But through prioritizing quality communication and therapy, Adams says she was able to dissect the sources of her anxiety head-on.

'I always love the idea of therapy and I've always thought it's a very healthy thing to do,' she says, noting a measurable shift in societal attitudes surrounding the idea of seeking help for one's mental health.

Josie Canseco, 24, was also seen enjoying the New York fashion week events, where guests arrived to a private dining room at Madison Avenue’s Scarpetta and chatted about their plans for the week ahead while discovering the latest sparkling pieces from LAGOS. Attendees were also treated to champagne.

She had a busy day! Tayshia was also seen at the Kate Spade presentation in New York