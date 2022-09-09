ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Bachelorette vet Tayshia Adams is a knockout in a revealing leopard print dress that showcases her figure during the 2022 NYFW

By Elizabeth Dowell For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Tayisha Adams attended New York Fashion Week and looked sexy in her leopard print dress.

The former Bachelorette star, 32, looked beautiful in the long flowing dress with an open slit that exposed her long-toned legs.

The star showed a bit of cleavage as she walked in heels, through the streets of New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ma7Qb_0hp4XGlX00
Fashionista: Tayisha Adams attended New York Fashion Week and looked sexy in her leopard print dress. The former bachelorette alum, 32, looked beautiful in the long flowing dress with an open slit that exposed her long-toned legs 

Take a walk on the wild side in Tayshia's Bronx and Banco dress

$680

Bronx and Banco 'Leo' dress

Click to buy at Revolve

One thing's for sure when it comes to fashion, you can always rely on leopard print to make a style statement!

Just take Tayshia Adams' look for example as she stepped out during NYFW.

The reality star wore an absolutely stunning maxi dress by Bronx and Banco and we love the spaghetti straps, cowl neck, belt feature and thigh-high split.

It's one of those eveningwear staples you'll turn to time and time again, so follow the link to take a walk on the wild side like Tayshia.

Or why not go on the prowl for your perfect piece of animal print with even more options below. River Island has come up trumps with a great dupe.

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CrXO_0hp4XGlX00
Single and loving it: The reality television siren is single and ready to mingle as she and ex fiancé Zac Clark split after a year of dating back in November 2021

Her brunette locks were combed into the middle part as she accentuated her natural looks with natural, complementary make-up.

The reality television siren is single and ready to mingle as she and ex fiancé Zac Clark split after a year of dating back in November 2021.

Their last public outing came as they ran the New York City marathon together on November 7, and at the time he had gushed: 'The world is a better place today then it was yesterday because of you ….. KEEP GOING.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zGn4R_0hp4XGlX00
A true Queen: She is becoming quite the self-care queen. Between a lengthy skincare routine, consistent workouts and her sine qua non therapy sessions, Adams leaves no stone unturned when it comes to her wellness journey

The personality star is focused on her mental health and self-care, since becoming single.

'People might not think it is a big deal, but it's loving yourself and taking care of you that allows you to be the best version of yourself — to be the best person to everybody else that's outside [in] the world,' Adams, who just turned 32, tells Yahoo Life.

She is becoming quite the self-care queen. Between a lengthy skincare routine, consistent workouts and her sine qua non therapy sessions, Adams leaves no stone unturned when it comes to her wellness journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173pbm_0hp4XGlX00
Joining in on the fun: Josie Canseco, 24, was also seen enjoying the New York fashion week events, where guests were treated to champagne

It wasn't until just before she became the Bachelorette in 2020 that she learned how to articulate the complex emotions that were consuming her. But through prioritizing quality communication and therapy, Adams says she was able to dissect the sources of her anxiety head-on.

'I always love the idea of therapy and I've always thought it's a very healthy thing to do,' she says, noting a measurable shift in societal attitudes surrounding the idea of seeking help for one's mental health.

Josie Canseco, 24, was also seen enjoying the New York fashion week events, where guests arrived to a private dining room at Madison Avenue’s Scarpetta and chatted about their plans for the week ahead while discovering the latest sparkling pieces from LAGOS. Attendees were also treated to champagne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQn7U_0hp4XGlX00
She had a busy day! Tayshia was also seen at the Kate Spade presentation in New York
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wzHe_0hp4XGlX00
Fancy and fun look: The star had on a white coat over jeans with white feathers

Comments / 14

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josie Canseco
Person
Tayshia Adams
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyfw#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#New York Fashion Week#New York City Marathon#Banco Leo
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo

Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ABC News

Ariana Grande posts rare photo of natural curls

Ariana Grande ditched her signature pin-straight ponytail recently, donning a natural, curly haired look for the launch of her new body care line. The "Thank U, Next" singer posted a promotional video on social media Sunday for her God is a Woman body line, which dropped at Ulta and includes her previously released fragrance line of the same name.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

596K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy