With the use of six wall-mounted monitors, biology and neuroscience students kept a close watch on songbirds this summer. This "avian soap opera" is a research project taking place in the lab of Dr. Sarah Heimovics, associate professor of biology and neuroscience, aiming to understand how hormones and neurotransmitters work in the brain to regulate the maintenance of socially monogamous pair bonds using the zebra finch as a model system.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO