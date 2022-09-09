Read full article on original website
kurv.com
Police respond to alleged photo of Harlingen High student with pellet gun in backpack
UPDATE: This story was updated after a statement from Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District was received. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police responded to a threat at Harlingen High School after a student posted a photo with a gun in his backpack, police say. Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District said this morning it received a […]
KRGV
90-year-old man killed in Rio Hondo bee attack identified
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A 90-year-old man doing yard work at his family's home in Rio Hondo died Tuesday after a swarm of bees attacked him. Valeriano Bautista – a witness to the incident – said he was doing yard work with the man, identified as Zamorano Alanza.
kurv.com
KRGV
Woman found unresponsive inside Edinburg hotel room identified
No sign of foul play have been found in the ongoing investigation into the death of a 41-year-old woman who was found unresponsive Monday in an Edinburg hotel room, according to a news release. Edinburg police were dispatched Monday morning to the 1200 block of East Canton where they found...
KRGV
Student in custody following lockdown at Sharyland High School, police say
A juvenile male is in custody following a lockdown at Sharyland High School, SA3 and the Sharyland Central Administration building on Wednesday, according to a spokesman with Mission Police Department. Police responded to the school at around 1:39 p.m. after two students reported overhearing a student say that he had...
KRGV
Juvenile detained following alleged human smuggling attempt in Willacy County, sheriff's office says
A juvenile was detained Tuesday night following a car chase that led to an alleged human smuggling attempt, according to the Willacy County Sheriff's Office. WSCO deputies were chasing a white Volkswagen Jetta heading south on expressway 69E and FM 2629. The pursuit ended in Cameron County, the sheriff's office...
PD: Serial Brownsville robber arraigned on 19 charges
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man involved in multiple robbery schemes in Brownsville was arrested Monday, police say. Victor Manuel Gallegos Martinez was wanted by the Brownsville Police Department for four counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, eight counts of engaging in […]
kurv.com
KRGV
Woman claims she was assaulted during her morning jog in San Juan
A woman jogging during her morning run at a hike and bike trail in San Juan claimed she was assaulted by a man she did not know. The woman, who wishes to remain unidentified, says she was almost grabbed by a man she didn't know. Channel 5 spoke with the...
KRGV
Driver runs stop sign, causes three-vehicle crash in Brownsville
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday near FM 511 and Dockberry. Police say the driver in a black car saw a border patrol and drove off, running a stop sign and hitting the other two cars. According to police, all people involved in the...
Hidalgo County reports four COVID-19-related deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. All of the deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Two of the dead were men from Edinburg and Weslaco and the other two were women from Edinburg and McAllen. The four individuals were vaccinated, according to […]
kurv.com
Man charged with murder in death of Mission woman
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of the suspects in an Edinburg homicide investigation was arraigned on murder charges. Rogelio Ramirez Cortez, 61, was arraigned Friday on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony, in connection to the death of 28-year-old Maritza Idette Zamora, officials with the City of Edinburg stated. A second individual, referred to […]
RGV female officers celebrated on National Police Woman Day
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley police departments celebrated their female officers and their accomplishments on National Police Woman Day. Cecilia Valdez, one of two female officers at the Brownsville Police Department, said her interest in serving the community began when she was a student at Pace High School. She said the school had […]
Online dog pic prompts overwhelming influx of calls to Brownsville PD
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a case involving a dog whose photograph prompted concern from the online community. The popular photo shows a local dog whose ribcage appears to be protruding through its coat. The image triggered many animal activists and concerned citizens to reach out to the Brownsville Police […]
KRGV
Police: One dead, one in custody in connection with Edinburg homicide investigation
A person of interest in an Edinburg homicide investigation died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at an Alton home Thursday after police attempted to make contact with him, according to Edinburg police. Can't see the video? Click here. Another person of interest at the scene was detained, Edinburg police Lt....
