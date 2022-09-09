ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ITV reveals Saturday night schedule as bosses decide to go ahead with The Masked Dancer, The Voice UK and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? after the Queen's death

 5 days ago

ITV is continuing to make changes to its regular programming schedule as a period of mourning begins for the late monarch.

The country's longest-reigning royal, Queen Elizabeth II, died 'peacefully', aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday.

While the broadcaster will air a number of special documentaries and tribute programmes, its hit Saturday night TV shows such as The Masked Dancer, The Voice UK and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? will still air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21N1YT_0hp4WeI000
Changes: ITV is continuing to make changes to its regular programming schedule as a period of mourning begins for the late monarch, with The Masked Dancer still set to air

Channel bosses noted that: 'All programmes were pre-recorded before the sad news of Her Majesty The Queen's passing.'

Good Morning Britain will be broadcast on Saturday morning with Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard anchoring the show.

Rolling news will then be shown until 2.15pm when three special documentaries will air.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster confirmed: 'ITV’s main channel will continue to make changes to its schedule to broadcast the important state events of the coming days culminating in the historic state funeral with extensive and dedicated news coverage from our news teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCUrL_0hp4WeI000
Farewell: The country's longest-reigning royal, Queen Elizabeth II, died 'peacefully', aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday

'ITV will also be showing a number of documentaries about the Queen and the new King over the coming days. No advertising will run during any of the Royal coverage.'

After the Queen's death on Thursday, ITV made scheduling changes ahead of the weekend, including rolling coverage and three new specially made documentaries - Our Queen: The People's Stories, narrated by Nicola Walker, and then The Queen in Her Own Words, presented by Julie Etchingham.

At 4.05pm, ITV will air Queen and Country will be shown, with the news following after up until 6pm.

Amid the news and documentaries, ITV told that 'normal programming' will begin to make its way onto screens amid the coming days.

They added: 'ITV will reintroduce some of its normal programming over the next few days to provide our viewers with the range of shows that they expect to see on the main ITV channel.

'Further changes to the schedule will be announced in due course.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hb2Tu_0hp4WeI000
Tune in: While the broadcaster will air a number of special documentaries and tribute programmes, its hit TV shows such The Voice UK will still be shown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWkqe_0hp4WeI000
On air: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? will be screened at 9.10pm before the news and further documentaries

The second episode of The Masked Dancer will air at 6.50pm, followed by The Voice UK at 8pm.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? will then be screened at 9.10pm before the news and further documentaries.

On Friday, the broadcaster announced that Good Morning Britain, presented by Susanna Reid and Ben Shepard would air on Saturday between 6am and 9.30am, before a special news programme - ITV News: The Proclamation of the King - with continuous news coverage until 12.30pm, followed by a number of documentaries and tribute programmes.

On Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid said: 'It is quite a moment, we knew this moment was coming and yet it is still a shock. Only those over 70 years old have known any other monarch and now we will all know another one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUrSA_0hp4WeI000
Reporting the latest: Good Morning Britain will be broadcast on Saturday morning with Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard anchoring the show

'The longest reign of any monarch, the most constant presence in all of our lives, she was the steady presence as Queen while everything else changed over the decades.

'Dignified, dutiful, devoted to our country, to the commonwealth, to her family, and to a life of service which has been both reassuring, comforting, but also inspiring.

'I was reflecting yesterday, we knew that she couldn't be immortal and yet I think we all hoped she might be. It is quite a moment, I think it will take time for it to sink in.'

ITV said that more details of its schedule for Sunday September 11, and next week will be made available in due course.

All TV anchors across channels were dressed in black on Friday as a mark of respect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCHsL_0hp4WeI000
Announcement: Buckingham Palace announced the sad news of the Queen's passing on Thursday

