WSAW
Attorney General, officials celebrate two years of Speak Up Speak Out tip line
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hundreds of kids around Wisconsin continue to take advantage of the Speak Up, Speak Out tip line. Attorney General Josh Kaul celebrated the two year mark by making a stop at Horace Mann Middle School. The tip line works because it gives students a specific way...
VA offers new help to veterans with toxic exposure through PACT Act
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the recent passage of the PACT Act, millions of veterans exposed to toxic fumes now have more resources available to them through the department of veterans affairs. “Veterans have started to call in and we’ve been taking information,” said Mary Ellis VA, physician and Acting...
Gov. Evers meets with educators on teacher recruitment
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As teacher shortages remain an ongoing issue, Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Mazomanie to hear from educators. Evers joined other state leaders in visiting the Wisconsin Heights School District to hear updates from GROW scholarship winners. The program was designed to identify students in rural districts who want to be teachers one day and mentor them before they graduate.
$25 million added to Wisconsin small business, nonprofit grant program
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An additional $25 million to go toward supporting small businesses and nonprofits in Wisconsin was announced Tuesday by state officials. Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes revealed that the additional funds for the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program brings its total investment up to $100 million.
Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded gas now under $3.50
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- Drivers in Wisconsin started the week with much lower gas prices than in previous weeks. As of Monday, the average price for unleaded fuel in the state was $3.46. That’s about a 20-cent decline from a month ago. The price still varies greatly by county -- $3.70 in Florence County to $3.24 in Eau Claire County.
DNR offers online tools to find public land to hunt this season
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging the public to hunt on public land this hunting season. According to a media release from the Wis. DNR, the DNR offers an array of online public land mapping tools. Hunters can find new lands to explore, read up on regulations as well as season dates, and begin to plan their next hunting adventure using the DNR’s Public Access Lands webpage.
Town of Rib Mountain approves plans for new restaurant
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - A vacant lot near the Wisconsin State Patrol building in Rib Mountain could soon be the home to a new restaurant. Last month, the town board approved a conditional use permit for a new restaurant on the northeast corner of Robin Lane and Hummingbird Road. The property was previously owned by the town.
First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns on Tuesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Better weather is on the way following Monday’s weather system. Tuesday will be a bright and pleasant with plentiful amounts of sunshine. Plan for jump in temperatures as daytime highs Tuesday warm near the mid to upper 70s. Likely remaining dry for hump day. Some clouds will mix with sunshine Wednesday, and highs a tad cooler in the low to mid 70s.
First Alert Weather: Sunny skies on Wednesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Better weather on tap through mid-week following Monday’s wet weather system. Fall like feeling to start the morning Tuesday. Temperatures will quickly warm for the afternoon, making a jump into the mid to upper 70s. Expect plentiful amounts of sunshine through Wednesday. A cold front...
