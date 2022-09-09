Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Lemberg Truly A Jack Of All Trades
SYRACUSE — Rick Lemberg came to Syracuse from Chicago when he was just 21 years old. His dad’s RV supply business moved out of Chicago to Indiana in 1971. He remembers his mother finding a house to purchase on Lake Wawasee. “I tried to become an artist and...
inkfreenews.com
Judith Helen Murphy — UPDATED
Judith Helen “Judy” (French) Murphy, 86, North Manchester, died Sept. 11, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 10, 1935. On Nov. 10, 1978, Judy married Dr. Richard A. Poel; he survives in Boyne City, Mich. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Lark)...
inkfreenews.com
Elsie M. Platz
Elsie M. Platz, 88, Warsaw, died at 7:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Wheatfield, to William E. and Eva (Freel) Van Dusen. On Oct. 1, 1955, she married Everell L. Platz, and he died Nov. 27, 2007. Surviving...
inkfreenews.com
Park Board Meets At New Ball Field In Syracuse
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Parks and Recreation Board met on a rainy Monday night, Sept. 12, at the new ball field in Syracuse. The board met in one of the buildings that has been completed. The board was going to tour the new ball field; however, the rain dampened those plans for the night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
James Leland Huffman
James Leland Huffman, 88, Roann, died at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home in Roann. He was born April 22, 1934. He married Connie Haag on Nov. 26, 1952; she survives in Roann. He is also survived by his four children, Karen (Lance) Simmons, Lakewood, Calif., Douglas...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, on SR 13 south of CR 150N outside of Warsaw. Drivers: Mary Medsker, 80, Eminence Break Pass, Fort Wayne; Luke Batdorff, 29, East Market Street, Warsaw. Vehicle heading north on SR 13 was rear-ended. Damages up to $10,000.
inkfreenews.com
Eloise Heyde
Eloise Heyde, 95, Bremen, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Signature Health Care, Bremen. Eloise was born May 9, 1927. On Nov. 10, 1945, she married Eldon Heyde; he survives. She is also survived by four children, Darla Smith, Warsaw, Devon Heyde, Plymouth, Robin (Lynn) Reynolds, Bremen and Ronald (Susan) Heyde, Trenton, Ga.; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Cecil Andrew Guess — UPDATED
Cecil Andrew Guess, 80, Argos, died at 5:10 p.m. Sept. 10, 2022, in Majestic Care, Sheridan. He was born Nov. 10, 1941. On Aug. 26, 2000, he married Sharon L. Edwards; she survives in Argos. He is survived by his sons, Johnny (Cheyenne) Guess, Argos and Jeremy (Monica) Smith, Greenwood;...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Phyllis V. Boocher
Phyllis V. Boocher, 92, formally of Bremen/Wyatt, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Elwood Health and Living, Elwood. Phyllis was born April 9, 1930, to Howard and Florence Silvey. She married the love of her life, Robert Boocher, on May 23, 1948. He preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2009. While raising her six children, she worked for Holiday Rambler for 13 years until her retirement.
inkfreenews.com
Clara Holloway Childress — UPDATED
Clara Holloway Childress, 88, Warsaw, formerly of Rochester, died at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Mason Health Care, Warsaw. On Dec. 21, 1933, Clara Lou Foley was born in Pulaski County to Walter and Nellie Ferguson Foley. Clara and Lester D. “Sonny” Holloway were married July 16,...
inkfreenews.com
Starla Campbell — PENDING
Starla Campbell, 73, Pierceton, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Marlene K. Fugate — UPDATED
Marlene K. Fugate (Spiegel), 68, Warsaw and longtime resident of North Webster, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Warsaw, Indiana on December 15, 1953, she was the daughter of Harold and Marjorie Spiegel (Angel). She attended Wawasee High School....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Ruth Ann King — UPDATED
Ruth Ann King, 78, Warsaw, died Sept. 8, 2022. She was born May 4, 1944. On May 13, 1967, she married Barry King; he survives. Ruth Ann is also survived by her daughters, René (Tomás) Moreno, Chicago, Ill., Julie (Max) Courtney, St. Augustine, Fla., Heather (Josh) Gunter, Avon Lake, Ohio, Andrea (Nathan) Davis, Dodge City, Kan. and Amy (Scott) Shepherd, Litchfield, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and three younger siblings.
inkfreenews.com
Marilyn Wesseling – PENDING
Marilyn Wesseling, 83, of North Webster, died on September 11, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home in North Webster.
inkfreenews.com
Marcella ‘Marcy’ Ann Brown
Marcella “Marcy” Ann Brown, 86, Big Lake in rural Noble County, died at 12:39 Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at home in Big Lake. She was born Jan. 5, 1936. On Oct. 1, 1960, she married Fay E. Brown, aka “George Duncan.” He preceded her in death.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Leadership Academy Visits Creighton Brothers Headquarters
WARSAW — On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Kosciusko Leadership Academy cadets visited Creighton Brothers headquarters where Mindy Truex, president of Creighton Brothers and Crystal Lake LLC, Emily Kresca from Purdue Extension and Janelle Deatsman from Maple Leaf Farms presented Agri-Business in Kosciusko County. Mindy Truex explained Creighton’s process through...
inkfreenews.com
Randall Chaplin — PENDING
Randall A. Chaplin, 75, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
Wawasee Community School Board Addresses Near-Future Plans
SYRACUSE — The future of Milford Middle School was among the many discussion points at the Wawasee Community School Board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13. Dr. Steve Troyer expressed that the board is still in the data collection phase of the decision-making process; they are taking statistical information, community input and contents of media coverage into consideration.
inkfreenews.com
Randall Scott ‘Randy’ Bockelman
Randall Scott Bockelman, 57, Columbia City, died peacefully at 3:25 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home in Columbia City. He was born Feb. 16, 1965. He leaves behind two sons, Taylor S. Bockelman, Plano, Texas and Logan J. Bockelman, Columbia City; his mother, Linda (Bud) Lucas, Columbia City; brothers, Michael (Dawn) Bockelman and Brent (Cindy) Bockelman, both of Columbia City; a sister Lori A. (Brandin) Heuer, Columbia City; stepmom, Barb J. Bockelman; stepbrothers, Jason Moore and Eric Dunlap; and girlfriend, Renee Platt.
inkfreenews.com
Dennis Lee Young
Dennis Lee Young, 74, Bourbon, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in his home in Bourbon. Dennis was born Nov. 7, 1947. He married Nina Greenlee on March 21, 1970; she survives in Bourbon. Dennis is also survived by his daughter, Melissa Frushour, Bourbon; his son, Thomas Young, Elkhart; his granddaughter;...
Comments / 0