Nappanee, IN

inkfreenews.com

Judith Helen Murphy — UPDATED

Judith Helen “Judy” (French) Murphy, 86, North Manchester, died Sept. 11, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 10, 1935. On Nov. 10, 1978, Judy married Dr. Richard A. Poel; he survives in Boyne City, Mich. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Lark)...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, on SR 13 south of CR 150N outside of Warsaw. Drivers: Mary Medsker, 80, Eminence Break Pass, Fort Wayne; Luke Batdorff, 29, East Market Street, Warsaw. Vehicle heading north on SR 13 was rear-ended. Damages up to $10,000.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kettleheads HomebrewFest Saturday Sept. 24 In Warsaw

WARSAW – The Kosciusko Kettleheads homebrew club will be hosting the 11th annual HomebrewFest on Saturday, Sept. 24 in downtown Warsaw. The event will be on Buffalo Street from 5 to 9 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Combined Community Services to help with their local humanitarian efforts. Patrons will receive...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Leland Huffman

James Leland Huffman, 88, Roann, died at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home in Roann. He was born April 22, 1934. He married Connie Haag on Nov. 26, 1952; she survives in Roann. He is also survived by his four children, Karen (Lance) Simmons, Lakewood, Calif., Douglas...
ROANN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Elsie M. Platz

Elsie M. Platz, 88, Warsaw, died at 7:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Wheatfield, to William E. and Eva (Freel) Van Dusen. On Oct. 1, 1955, she married Everell L. Platz, and he died Nov. 27, 2007. Surviving...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Carol Fisher — UPDATED

Carol L. Fisher, 71, Syracuse, died at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born July 10, 1951, in Gary, to Andrew and Irene (Ustanik) Kuiper. She grew up in northeast Indiana and graduated from Lake Central High School. She lived most of her adult life in the Syracuse area and was a dispatcher for various local RV companies. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Cecil Andrew Guess — UPDATED

Cecil Andrew Guess, 80, Argos, died at 5:10 p.m. Sept. 10, 2022, in Majestic Care, Sheridan. He was born Nov. 10, 1941. On Aug. 26, 2000, he married Sharon L. Edwards; she survives in Argos. He is survived by his sons, Johnny (Cheyenne) Guess, Argos and Jeremy (Monica) Smith, Greenwood;...
ARGOS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lemberg Truly A Jack Of All Trades

SYRACUSE — Rick Lemberg came to Syracuse from Chicago when he was just 21 years old. His dad’s RV supply business moved out of Chicago to Indiana in 1971. He remembers his mother finding a house to purchase on Lake Wawasee. “I tried to become an artist and...
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Clara Holloway Childress – PENDING

Clara Holloway Childress, 88, of Warsaw and formerly of Rochester passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Mason Health Care of Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home of Rochester.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Phyllis V. Boocher

Phyllis V. Boocher, 92, formally of Bremen/Wyatt, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Elwood Health and Living, Elwood. Phyllis was born April 9, 1930, to Howard and Florence Silvey. She married the love of her life, Robert Boocher, on May 23, 1948. He preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2009. While raising her six children, she worked for Holiday Rambler for 13 years until her retirement.
BREMEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Marilyn Y. Wesseling — UPDATED

Marilyn Y. Wesseling, 83, North Webster, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born Aug. 7, 1939. She is survived by her children, Sheila (Rick) Swope, Pierceton and Jim (David) Hall, Goshen; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Eunice Martin, Lawton, Mich.; and brother, Jerry (Donna) Packer, Whitakers, N.C.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Laura E. Brashere — PENDING

Laura Hackworth Brashere, 75, Warsaw, died Sept. 10, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Isaac Kirkendall: First Sheriff Of Kosciusko County

WARSAW — The first sheriff of Kosciusko County was Isaac Kirkendall. Born in Culpepper County, Va., on Jan. 15, 1787, he served as our county sheriff from 1836-1840. At the time of his election, he was about 49 years old, stood six feet tall, had lost most of his teeth, had one crooked eye and was entirely bald except a thin fringe of grey hair around the lower and back part of his head. His voice, when exerted, was a loud-sounding asthmatic treble.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jackie Eugene Warren — UPDATED

Jackie E. “Jack” Warren, 82, Ligonier, died at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his residence in Ligonier. He was born May 23, 1940, in Warsaw, to Earl Calvin and Margaret Louise (Weed) Warren. He lived most of his life in the Milford/Ligonier area and attended Milford...
LIGONIER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alan E. Grobe

Alan E. Grobe, 77, Plymouth, died at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. He was born Oct. 19, 1944. He married Marilyn L. Jacobson on Feb. 14, 1969; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Kim (Tom) Tessier, San Francisco, Calif. and Shawn (Patty) Grobe, Plymouth; three grandchildren; and sister, Valerie (Jim) Root.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ruth Ann King — UPDATED

Ruth Ann King, 78, Warsaw, died Sept. 8, 2022. She was born May 4, 1944. On May 13, 1967, she married Barry King; he survives. Ruth Ann is also survived by her daughters, René (Tomás) Moreno, Chicago, Ill., Julie (Max) Courtney, St. Augustine, Fla., Heather (Josh) Gunter, Avon Lake, Ohio, Andrea (Nathan) Davis, Dodge City, Kan. and Amy (Scott) Shepherd, Litchfield, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and three younger siblings.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Marlene K. Fugate — UPDATED

Marlene K. Fugate (Spiegel), 68, Warsaw and longtime resident of North Webster, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Warsaw, Indiana on December 15, 1953, she was the daughter of Harold and Marjorie Spiegel (Angel). She attended Wawasee High School....
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Carol Ardell Howard

Carol Ardell Howard, 80, Fishers, formerly of North Manchester, died at 3:03 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Harbour Manor Health & Living Community, Noblesville. She was born Feb. 16, 1942. She married Laymon Howard on May 13, 1961; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son,...
FISHERS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Milford’s Stollery Is September Kosciusko Veteran Of The Month

WARSAW — Janna M. (Adair) Stollery is the September Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month. U.S. Air Force veteran Stollery, of Milford, was honored at the Kosciusko County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13. She’s the fifth female veteran to be recognized since the program began and the third to be recognized this year.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

WCHS Homecoming Parade Is Sept. 23

WARSAW — Warsaw Community High School Student Council will hold its annual homecoming parade at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. The parade will consist of the WCHS official homecoming court and floats featuring the diverse range of clubs and sports at WCHS. The 2022 homecoming float theme is 50...
WARSAW, IN

