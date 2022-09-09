Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Winona police made an arrest connected to murder investigation
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Winona Police make an arrest in connection to a murder investigation. 21-year-old Daniel Cordell was arrested Saturday and has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. Winona Police Chief Rashaun Daniels says two people were shot multiple times Friday on McNutt Street. One of the...
breezynews.com
Aggravated Assault on Police, Drug Trafficking, and Indecent Exposure in Leake and Attala Arrests
TONY T LAYNEZ, 21, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, MHP. Bond $1,500. WILLIAM B LEWIS, 23, of Kosciusko, Improper Equipment, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $400, $1,000. LINDA S MCDONALD, 53, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $339.25, $639.25, $239.25.
kicks96news.com
Multiple DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
NEKOTA BELL, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. NORRIS CARTER, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. DALE L CHICKAWAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Public Drunk, Littering, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600. JADE CRAPPS, 33,...
WLBT
Woman killed in vehicle crash in Yazoo County
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Yazoo County at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Coroner Ricky Shivers says 21-year-old Skylar Cassie Beliew died in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on Anding Oil City Road west of Spires Lane. According to authorities,...
hottytoddy.com
OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body
While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
breezynews.com
Prison Contraband, Petit Larceny, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake
TERRELL BURNSIDE, 42, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. TONY M CLARK, 55, of Forest, Felony Bond Surrender X 3, CPD. Bond $0 X 3. SHAMARION M COOK, 20, of Kosciusko, Petit Larceny, City /County Ordinance, Malicious Mischief, No Driver’s License,...
kicks96news.com
A Pair of accidents in Neshoba
4:13 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were requested to perform a drive-by to check on possible intruders on their property by a resident of Road 101. 10:33 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Road 375. 2:32 p.m. –...
wcbi.com
Winona Police searching for shooting suspect
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winona Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a Shooting on Powell Street. Daniel Cordell, 21 years old, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white hoodie and is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information concerning Cordell’s...
fox40jackson.com
Two shot in Winona, causing schools in the city to be placed on lockdown
WINONA, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) – Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District schools were on lockdown Friday afternoon after a shooting in the city of Winona. According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, two people were shot. His office is assisting authorities in Montgomery County, where Winona is located. He said authorities are...
breezynews.com
DUI, indecent exposure, and other recent arrests
On 9-9-2022, William Lewis, a 23-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Resisting Arrest and Improper Equipment on Martin Luther King Drive by Officer Braxton Goza. On 9-7-2022, Shamarion Cook, a 20-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Malicious Mischief, Petit Larceny, Contempt of Court, No Drivers License, No Insurance, and Discharging Firearm in City Limits on Highway 12 East by Officer Deterron Hardin.
Guns found on minors to become property of Yazoo police
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo City Police Department is starting a new initiative to keep guns out the hands of minors. The Yazoo Herald reported any gun found in possession of a minor will be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun won’t be released once confiscated, either. […]
kicks96news.com
Reckless Driving and Flames Blazing in Leake
8:32 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 35 from Kosciusko toward Carthage. 3:46 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to Kimbrough Rd regarding a brush fire out of control.
breezynews.com
KPD Searching for Suspect & Vehicle in Franks Chevy Theft – Do You Recognize Them?
On September 8, 2022, the Kosciusko Police Department received a call regarding a vehicle stolen from Franks Chevrolet. The vehicle was taken at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The vehicle that was stolen is a 2020 black GMC Denali. The suspect and vehicle are pictured below. This person is...
Catalytic converters stolen from hospital parking lot
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are searching for a person who stole catalytic converters from a hospital parking lot. Kosciusko police said the suspects stole the car parts from vehicles in the parking lot of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala on Friday, September 9. The suspect was seen on security footage between 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 […]
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault and Multiple Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake
PAUL LUCKETT, 57, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000. JONATHAN M MALONE, 29, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Improper Equipment, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond N/A, $0, $0. BRIAN G MASK, 22, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with...
WLBT
Suspect wanted for stealing vehicle from business in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect is wanted for stealing a vehicle from a business in Kosciusko on Wednesday. The Kosciusko Police Department says they received a call regarding an individual stealing a 2020 black GMC Denali from Franks Chevrolet at 1:15 a.m. If anyone has information, contact KPD at...
breezynews.com
Local COVID Update: Numbers Down in the Past Week
The COVID-19 numbers are looking better in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department says there were only 26 new cases reported in the past week in Neshoba County, 20 in Leake County and 11 in Attala County. The total of 57 is a 58 per cent decrease from the week before.
breezynews.com
Leake County School District Conducting Drills
Leake County School District & Law Enforcement will be practicing drills beginning today. “Do not be alarmed. It’s only a drill. Today, on Leake County campus at Walnut Grove, Leake County School District and Law Enforcement will be conducting a Crisis Management Drill: Active Shooter. In the upcoming days....
kicks96news.com
Drug Manufacturing and Trafficking and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Neshoba
MICHAEL DUPONT, 48, of Noxapater, Transferred to Another Agency, NCSO. Bond $0. NAUDIA H DURHAM, 17, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. ALICIA FRAZIER, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BARTOLO CORTES FUENTES, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI...
breezynews.com
Disturbances and Crashes in Kosy
9:42 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on 2nd Avenue. 12:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and Kosciusko Fire Department were called to the parking lot of Adams Grocery on Hwy 12 regarding a vehicle that struck the building and a propane tank. No injuries were reported.
