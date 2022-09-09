ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MS

Comments / 3

Related
wcbi.com

Winona police made an arrest connected to murder investigation

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Winona Police make an arrest in connection to a murder investigation. 21-year-old Daniel Cordell was arrested Saturday and has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. Winona Police Chief Rashaun Daniels says two people were shot multiple times Friday on McNutt Street. One of the...
WINONA, MS
breezynews.com

Aggravated Assault on Police, Drug Trafficking, and Indecent Exposure in Leake and Attala Arrests

TONY T LAYNEZ, 21, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, MHP. Bond $1,500. WILLIAM B LEWIS, 23, of Kosciusko, Improper Equipment, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $400, $1,000. LINDA S MCDONALD, 53, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $339.25, $639.25, $239.25.
CARTHAGE, MS
kicks96news.com

Multiple DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

NEKOTA BELL, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. NORRIS CARTER, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. DALE L CHICKAWAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Public Drunk, Littering, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600. JADE CRAPPS, 33,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Woman killed in vehicle crash in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Yazoo County at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Coroner Ricky Shivers says 21-year-old Skylar Cassie Beliew died in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on Anding Oil City Road west of Spires Lane. According to authorities,...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Winona, MS
hottytoddy.com

OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body

While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
OXFORD, MS
kicks96news.com

A Pair of accidents in Neshoba

4:13 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were requested to perform a drive-by to check on possible intruders on their property by a resident of Road 101. 10:33 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Road 375. 2:32 p.m. –...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Winona Police searching for shooting suspect

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winona Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a Shooting on Powell Street. Daniel Cordell, 21 years old, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white hoodie and is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information concerning Cordell’s...
WINONA, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Winona Shooting#Winona Police Department
fox40jackson.com

Two shot in Winona, causing schools in the city to be placed on lockdown

WINONA, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) – Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District schools were on lockdown Friday afternoon after a shooting in the city of Winona. According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, two people were shot. His office is assisting authorities in Montgomery County, where Winona is located. He said authorities are...
WINONA, MS
breezynews.com

DUI, indecent exposure, and other recent arrests

On 9-9-2022, William Lewis, a 23-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Resisting Arrest and Improper Equipment on Martin Luther King Drive by Officer Braxton Goza. On 9-7-2022, Shamarion Cook, a 20-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Malicious Mischief, Petit Larceny, Contempt of Court, No Drivers License, No Insurance, and Discharging Firearm in City Limits on Highway 12 East by Officer Deterron Hardin.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Guns found on minors to become property of Yazoo police

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo City Police Department is starting a new initiative to keep guns out the hands of minors. The Yazoo Herald reported any gun found in possession of a minor will be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun won’t be released once confiscated, either. […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
kicks96news.com

Reckless Driving and Flames Blazing in Leake

8:32 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 35 from Kosciusko toward Carthage. 3:46 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to Kimbrough Rd regarding a brush fire out of control.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Catalytic converters stolen from hospital parking lot

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are searching for a person who stole catalytic converters from a hospital parking lot. Kosciusko police said the suspects stole the car parts from vehicles in the parking lot of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala on Friday, September 9. The suspect was seen on security footage between 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
kicks96news.com

Aggravated Assault and Multiple Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

PAUL LUCKETT, 57, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000. JONATHAN M MALONE, 29, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Improper Equipment, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond N/A, $0, $0. BRIAN G MASK, 22, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with...
CARTHAGE, MS
WLBT

Suspect wanted for stealing vehicle from business in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect is wanted for stealing a vehicle from a business in Kosciusko on Wednesday. The Kosciusko Police Department says they received a call regarding an individual stealing a 2020 black GMC Denali from Franks Chevrolet at 1:15 a.m. If anyone has information, contact KPD at...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
breezynews.com

Local COVID Update: Numbers Down in the Past Week

The COVID-19 numbers are looking better in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department says there were only 26 new cases reported in the past week in Neshoba County, 20 in Leake County and 11 in Attala County. The total of 57 is a 58 per cent decrease from the week before.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Leake County School District Conducting Drills

Leake County School District & Law Enforcement will be practicing drills beginning today. “Do not be alarmed. It’s only a drill. Today, on Leake County campus at Walnut Grove, Leake County School District and Law Enforcement will be conducting a Crisis Management Drill: Active Shooter. In the upcoming days....
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Drug Manufacturing and Trafficking and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Neshoba

MICHAEL DUPONT, 48, of Noxapater, Transferred to Another Agency, NCSO. Bond $0. NAUDIA H DURHAM, 17, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. ALICIA FRAZIER, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BARTOLO CORTES FUENTES, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
breezynews.com

Disturbances and Crashes in Kosy

9:42 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on 2nd Avenue. 12:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and Kosciusko Fire Department were called to the parking lot of Adams Grocery on Hwy 12 regarding a vehicle that struck the building and a propane tank. No injuries were reported.
KOSCIUSKO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy