SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire is currently at the scene of a structure fire on the 570 block of Saint George Drive.

The roof of the home has collapsed and damage to the home looks extensive, according to our reporter on the scene. Salinas Fire and PG&E are currently at the scene.

This is a developing story.

