Carol Fisher — UPDATED
Carol L. Fisher, 71, Syracuse, died at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born July 10, 1951, in Gary, to Andrew and Irene (Ustanik) Kuiper. She grew up in northeast Indiana and graduated from Lake Central High School. She lived most of her adult life in the Syracuse area and was a dispatcher for various local RV companies. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
John Nyikos
John K, Nyikos, 91, Syracuse, died Sept. 10, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Syracuse. He was born March 10, 1931. He married Ann Hildenbrand on May 14, 1949. He is survived by his eight children, Vicky (Steve) Lyman, Linda (Phil) Graff, Debra (Dan) Lombardo, Bonnie Nyikos, John (Dawn) Nyikos, Joanna (Darby) Miller, Gloria (Josh) Gear and Joel (Marissa) Nyikos; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Elsie.
Judith Helen Murphy — UPDATED
Judith Helen “Judy” (French) Murphy, 86, North Manchester, died Sept. 11, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 10, 1935. On Nov. 10, 1978, Judy married Dr. Richard A. Poel; he survives in Boyne City, Mich. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Lark)...
Cecil Andrew Guess — UPDATED
Cecil Andrew Guess, 80, Argos, died at 5:10 p.m. Sept. 10, 2022, in Majestic Care, Sheridan. He was born Nov. 10, 1941. On Aug. 26, 2000, he married Sharon L. Edwards; she survives in Argos. He is survived by his sons, Johnny (Cheyenne) Guess, Argos and Jeremy (Monica) Smith, Greenwood;...
James Leland Huffman
James Leland Huffman, 88, Roann, died at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home in Roann. He was born April 22, 1934. He married Connie Haag on Nov. 26, 1952; she survives in Roann. He is also survived by his four children, Karen (Lance) Simmons, Lakewood, Calif., Douglas...
Rex J. Drudge
Rex was born Jan. 15, 1933, in Kosciusko County, to the late Orville L. Drudge and Mary Jane (Stickler) Drudge. He married on June 30, 1956, in Claypool, to Alma G. Setser; she preceded him in death on June 29, 2016. Rex was a 1951 graduate of Claypool High School....
Elsie M. Platz
Elsie M. Platz, 88, Warsaw, died at 7:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Wheatfield, to William E. and Eva (Freel) Van Dusen. On Oct. 1, 1955, she married Everell L. Platz, and he died Nov. 27, 2007. Surviving...
Phyllis V. Boocher
Phyllis V. Boocher, 92, formally of Bremen/Wyatt, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Elwood Health and Living, Elwood. Phyllis was born April 9, 1930, to Howard and Florence Silvey. She married the love of her life, Robert Boocher, on May 23, 1948. He preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2009. While raising her six children, she worked for Holiday Rambler for 13 years until her retirement.
Carol Ardell Howard
Carol Ardell Howard, 80, Fishers, formerly of North Manchester, died at 3:03 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Harbour Manor Health & Living Community, Noblesville. She was born Feb. 16, 1942. She married Laymon Howard on May 13, 1961; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son,...
Lemberg Truly A Jack Of All Trades
SYRACUSE — Rick Lemberg came to Syracuse from Chicago when he was just 21 years old. His dad’s RV supply business moved out of Chicago to Indiana in 1971. He remembers his mother finding a house to purchase on Lake Wawasee. “I tried to become an artist and...
Eloise Heyde
Eloise Heyde, 95, Bremen, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Signature Health Care, Bremen. Eloise was born May 9, 1927. On Nov. 10, 1945, she married Eldon Heyde; he survives. She is also survived by four children, Darla Smith, Warsaw, Devon Heyde, Plymouth, Robin (Lynn) Reynolds, Bremen and Ronald (Susan) Heyde, Trenton, Ga.; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Clara Holloway Childress – PENDING
Clara Holloway Childress, 88, of Warsaw and formerly of Rochester passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Mason Health Care of Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home of Rochester.
Ruth Ann King — UPDATED
Ruth Ann King, 78, Warsaw, died Sept. 8, 2022. She was born May 4, 1944. On May 13, 1967, she married Barry King; he survives. Ruth Ann is also survived by her daughters, René (Tomás) Moreno, Chicago, Ill., Julie (Max) Courtney, St. Augustine, Fla., Heather (Josh) Gunter, Avon Lake, Ohio, Andrea (Nathan) Davis, Dodge City, Kan. and Amy (Scott) Shepherd, Litchfield, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and three younger siblings.
Marcella ‘Marcy’ Ann Brown
Marcella “Marcy” Ann Brown, 86, Big Lake in rural Noble County, died at 12:39 Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at home in Big Lake. She was born Jan. 5, 1936. On Oct. 1, 1960, she married Fay E. Brown, aka “George Duncan.” He preceded her in death.
Kettleheads HomebrewFest Saturday Sept. 24 In Warsaw
WARSAW – The Kosciusko Kettleheads homebrew club will be hosting the 11th annual HomebrewFest on Saturday, Sept. 24 in downtown Warsaw. The event will be on Buffalo Street from 5 to 9 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Combined Community Services to help with their local humanitarian efforts. Patrons will receive...
Laura E. Brashere — PENDING
Laura Hackworth Brashere, 75, Warsaw, died Sept. 10, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Marilyn Wesseling – PENDING
Marilyn Wesseling, 83, of North Webster, died on September 11, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home in North Webster.
Park Board Meets At New Ball Field In Syracuse
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Parks and Recreation Board met on a rainy Monday night, Sept. 12, at the new ball field in Syracuse. The board met in one of the buildings that has been completed. The board was going to tour the new ball field; however, the rain dampened those plans for the night.
Hester Ann Brouwer Ross Shank
Hester Ann Brouwer Ross Shank, 82, Warsaw, died Sept. 7, 2022. She was born Aug. 4, 1940. She is survived by four siblings, Derek Brouwer (Sue), James (Martha), Barbara Straayer (Dan) and Diana DeGroot (Dennis); four daughters, Debra Marvel, Kimberly Turner, Robin Truitt (Wit) and Julie Heckaman Shepherd (Casey); and 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, on SR 13 south of CR 150N outside of Warsaw. Drivers: Mary Medsker, 80, Eminence Break Pass, Fort Wayne; Luke Batdorff, 29, East Market Street, Warsaw. Vehicle heading north on SR 13 was rear-ended. Damages up to $10,000.
