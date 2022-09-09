ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

KYTV

City selects contractor for Lake Springfield Master Plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders are moving forward with new plans for Lake Springfield and the land near the old power plant. The city of Springfield and Springfield’s City Utilities selected the engineering and consulting firm Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly (CMT) as the Lake Springfield Master Plan consultant.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Judge sentences Ash Grove, Mo. woman for $1.3 million theft, tax scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced an Ash Grove, Mo., woman in federal court for a wire fraud scheme in which she embezzled more than $362,000 from her Springfield, Mo., employer and failed to pay nearly $1 million in business payroll taxes and personal income taxes. Carrie Leigh Long,...
KYTV

Cedar County, Mo. boarding school can remain open, with oversight

STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) - A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior,” a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton’s ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers....
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
KYTV

“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Chimney service calls picking up across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Homeowners across the Ozarks might be turning to their fireplaces for the upcoming heating season. Companies like LCS Kleen-Aire out of Springfield are seeing an increase in calls from area homeowners to have their chimneys and fireplaces inspected and cleaned. Seth Hemmy, a technician for LCS Kleen-Aire, is encouraged to see these calls come in.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Cox Medical Center Branson promotes “Meds-to Beds” program for patients

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth Medical Center Branson is promoting a program to help patients easily transition from the hospital to their homes. The program is called “Meds-to-Beds” and was spearheaded by Cox Branson pharmacy tech Kristen Filczer. Filczer will personally deliver prescriptions to patients before being discharged. Filczer puts in around 10,000 steps at the hospital each day.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

MoDOT crews beginning bridgework on James River Freeway this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers can expect delays as some road construction projects begin this week. This is the first phase of the James River widening and resurfacing project. The first bridge is west of West Bypass. The other is the bridge between Greene County Route MM and Sunshine Street....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Mosquito season remains strong across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even with fall approaching the Ozarks, the mosquitoes aren’t calling it quits just yet. Thanks to rain over the past few weeks, pest control companies have seen an increase in calls for mosquito control. Bug Zero in Springfield is one of those companies fielding the calls, and it’s pretty easy to put together the reason why.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for Wesly Edward Morgan. The 28-year-old is wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say he’s also a suspect in car thefts. Morgan has tattoos on his neck, including the number 8. Police...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Driver, two passengers killed in a crash near Nevada, Mo.

NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a pickup truck failed to stop for a stop sign and hit a tractor-trailer Monday morning. The crash happened just after midnight at U.S. 54 and Missouri 43. Tylar Green, 19, of Nevada, Allison Bittiker, 24, also of...
NEVADA, MO
KYTV

Man dies after crashing mower in Barry County, Mo.

BUTTERFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man died after crashing his zero-turn mower in Barry County. Craig Golubski, 57, died in the crash. He worked for George’s processing plant. Deputies responded Tuesday to the crash on State Highway 37 in Butterfield in front of the plant. Investigators say he traveled down the right-of-way, hitting a large concrete culvert. The crash ejected him from the mower.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Motorcyclist injured after crash with deer near Willard, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist from Greenfield, Mo., suffered serious injuries after a crash near Willard. Troopers identified Charles Mills as the driver in the crash on Missouri 123 around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say Mills’ motorcycle crashed into a deer. He is recovering at a Springfield hospital....
WILLARD, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Wheel of Fortune and package delivery scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two scams circulating in the Ozarks could cost you hundreds of dollars and your identity. If you watch Wheel of Fortune, you know giveaways happen all the time. Don’t get confused about this one. Below is the text of the voicemail. Pleased to officially announce...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

