City selects contractor for Lake Springfield Master Plan
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders are moving forward with new plans for Lake Springfield and the land near the old power plant. The city of Springfield and Springfield’s City Utilities selected the engineering and consulting firm Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly (CMT) as the Lake Springfield Master Plan consultant.
Taney County, Mo. Ambulance District’s new cots provide additional safety for paramedics and patients
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Ambulance District is installing new cots in trucks this week. It comes at a pretty hefty cost. The Power Pro 2 Stryker cots and loading systems will soon be in all 12 trucks fleet-wide. The cots auto-load into the ambulance and support up to 700 pounds.
Judge sentences Ash Grove, Mo. woman for $1.3 million theft, tax scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced an Ash Grove, Mo., woman in federal court for a wire fraud scheme in which she embezzled more than $362,000 from her Springfield, Mo., employer and failed to pay nearly $1 million in business payroll taxes and personal income taxes. Carrie Leigh Long,...
Cedar County, Mo. boarding school can remain open, with oversight
STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) - A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior,” a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton’s ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers....
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
SPONSORED The Place: Update your shower with Bixler
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bixler Corporation now offers an affordable and fast solution for updating your old shower. Not to mention it helps you or your loved ones stay safe from slips and falls!
Chimney service calls picking up across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Homeowners across the Ozarks might be turning to their fireplaces for the upcoming heating season. Companies like LCS Kleen-Aire out of Springfield are seeing an increase in calls from area homeowners to have their chimneys and fireplaces inspected and cleaned. Seth Hemmy, a technician for LCS Kleen-Aire, is encouraged to see these calls come in.
Cox Medical Center Branson promotes “Meds-to Beds” program for patients
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth Medical Center Branson is promoting a program to help patients easily transition from the hospital to their homes. The program is called “Meds-to-Beds” and was spearheaded by Cox Branson pharmacy tech Kristen Filczer. Filczer will personally deliver prescriptions to patients before being discharged. Filczer puts in around 10,000 steps at the hospital each day.
Neighbors express concerns over flooding from the Kansas Expressway Extension project
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors have complaints about the Kansas Expressway Extension project in southern Greene County. Some neighbors said they’re dealing with rainwater damage of thousands of dollars. Homeowner Bill Lach’s backyard connects to the roughly $30 million project. He says the flooding coming from it is...
Judge sentences Nixa, Mo. physician for taking bribes from drug manufacturer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) – A federal judge sentenced a Nixa, Mo., physician for taking bribes from a drug manufacturer in exchange for prescribing its fentanyl drug to his patients so often that he ranked highest in the state in net sales of the product. Randall Halley, 65,...
Springfield gas prices dropping; experts say will likely increase in fall and winter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gas prices have fallen for more than 90 straight days. AAA reeports the price at the pump dropped seven cents in just the past week. A survey in Missouri ranked the state No. 9 on the list of the least expensive gas prices in the United States.
MoDOT crews beginning bridgework on James River Freeway this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers can expect delays as some road construction projects begin this week. This is the first phase of the James River widening and resurfacing project. The first bridge is west of West Bypass. The other is the bridge between Greene County Route MM and Sunshine Street....
Mosquito season remains strong across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even with fall approaching the Ozarks, the mosquitoes aren’t calling it quits just yet. Thanks to rain over the past few weeks, pest control companies have seen an increase in calls for mosquito control. Bug Zero in Springfield is one of those companies fielding the calls, and it’s pretty easy to put together the reason why.
HIGH-TECH DELIVERIES: Starship Technologies launches robot delivery service at Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -The futuristic world of “The Jetsons” is not here yet. But on Tuesday, students and faculty at Missouri State University see the latest robotic tech as they walk around campus as Starship Technologies rolled out its robot food delivery service in partnership with Chartwells Higher Education.
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for Wesly Edward Morgan. The 28-year-old is wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say he’s also a suspect in car thefts. Morgan has tattoos on his neck, including the number 8. Police...
Driver, two passengers killed in a crash near Nevada, Mo.
NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a pickup truck failed to stop for a stop sign and hit a tractor-trailer Monday morning. The crash happened just after midnight at U.S. 54 and Missouri 43. Tylar Green, 19, of Nevada, Allison Bittiker, 24, also of...
Man dies after crashing mower in Barry County, Mo.
BUTTERFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man died after crashing his zero-turn mower in Barry County. Craig Golubski, 57, died in the crash. He worked for George’s processing plant. Deputies responded Tuesday to the crash on State Highway 37 in Butterfield in front of the plant. Investigators say he traveled down the right-of-way, hitting a large concrete culvert. The crash ejected him from the mower.
Motorcyclist injured after crash with deer near Willard, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist from Greenfield, Mo., suffered serious injuries after a crash near Willard. Troopers identified Charles Mills as the driver in the crash on Missouri 123 around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say Mills’ motorcycle crashed into a deer. He is recovering at a Springfield hospital....
Springfield woman shares brain aneurysm survival story to encourage others to learn warning signs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - #TheSeptemberProject is an international effort to raise awareness about brain aneurysms. 1 in 50 has an unruptured brain aneurysm they don’t even know about, one study found, and one local woman who survived hopes to share early signs. On October 15, 2019, Jennifer Laney says...
On Your Side: Wheel of Fortune and package delivery scam
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two scams circulating in the Ozarks could cost you hundreds of dollars and your identity. If you watch Wheel of Fortune, you know giveaways happen all the time. Don’t get confused about this one. Below is the text of the voicemail. Pleased to officially announce...
