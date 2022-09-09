Read full article on original website
tn.gov
Madison County Commissioner Charged Fees to Perform Marriages
A new investigative report by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, has been released and focuses on a county commissioner in Madison County. The county commissioner violated state law by charging a $50-$60 fee to officiate marriage ceremonies in Madison County. Investigators...
WBBJ
2 students arrested after firearms recovered at Ripley High School
RIPLEY, Tenn. — The Lauderdale County School District confirms two students were arrested Wednesday after firearms were recovered at Ripley High School. According to a release by the school district, an anonymous tip was received that a student was in possession of a firearm on campus. The release says...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 09-14-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help finding two (2) individuals who entered through the rear door of Maggie Moo’s, and stole a small safe and other items. Without your help, they will continue to run free. If you have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App....
wilsonpost.com
Tennessee investigation found Madison County commissioner unlawfully charged $115K in marriage fees
(The Center Square) — A Madison County commissioner was found to have collected more than $115,000 in fees from 1,970 marriages unlawfully, according to an investigation from the Tennessee Comptroller’s office. The commissioner would charge a $60 fee for marriages even though commissioners "may not charge a fee...
Student arrested with gun at Ripley High School, police say
RIPLEY, Tenn. — A student was arrested with a gun at Ripley High School in Lauderdale County, Tennessee on Wednesday, Ripley Police said. The high school was placed on lockdown after police received an anonymous tip that a student on campus was in possession of a gun, according to Ripley Police.
WBBJ
First Research Symposium held at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare kicked off their first Research Symposium on Tuesday. The event took place at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. The goal of the symposium is to showcase the hospital and and tell its story. For the past six months, West Tennessee Healthcare has collected...
WBBJ
Humboldt man found guilty in 2012 cold case murder
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Humboldt man has been found guilty of second degree murder in a cold case from 2012. A news release states that on Friday, September 9, 2022, a Gibson County Jury found Benjamin “Ben” Bryer guilty of second degree murder. The charge stems from...
KFVS12
Man accused of arson, burglary arrested in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A call to police about a burglary in progress also turned into a call for firefighters in Caruthersville. Caruthersville Police say officers were called at 8:35 p.m. on Monday, September 12 to a home on Gayoso Drive to respond the burglary, but when they arrived, they found the home was filled with smoke.
thunderboltradio.com
Guns Stolen During Union City Home Burglary
Three guns were reported as stolen during a home burglary in Union City. Police reports said officers were called to Taylor Street, where they spoke with 26 year old Tyrisha Mayes. Reports said Ms. Mayes returned home from a two day stay in Paducah, to find someone had been inside...
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on September 15, 2022
Estate of Jamie Lee Nash, Deceased, Docket P# 2022-PR-674 Notice is hereby given that on September 6, 2022, Letters Testamentary with respect to the Estate were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons resident and non-resident, having claims matured or unmatured, against the...
WBBJ
High schoolers experience impaired driving simulator at Chester Co. High
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Driving under the influence is taken to a new level for students in Chester County. UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour paid a visit to Chester County High School students Wednesday. Students were placed into a high tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows them to experience driving under...
WBBJ
Pinson Mounds prepares for 40th Annual ArcheoFest this weekend
PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds State Park‘s 40th Annual ArcheoFest will take place at the park this weekend. The event will be held September 17 & 18, with a special day for schools and homeschool groups planned for Friday, September 16. The festival honors the ancient people who...
TBI says it needs more resources to quickly process DNA evidence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state crime lab asked for 40 personnel at its crime labs to help process crucial evidence faster, but only got funding for half of that. For years, WREG Investigators have been reporting on issues at the state crime lab in Jackson, where Memphis Police sends its biological evidence to be analyzed […]
EDMTunes
Burning Man Police Report: Tamer Than Years Prior
The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, which works in partnership with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to ensure the safety of Burning Man‘s attendees every year, reported 16 arrests this year. That’s down from 58 arrests at last year’s iteration despite being the busiest Burning Man yet (at 87,000 attendees, 80,000 in 2019). Charges included a battery of substantial bodily harm, domestic battery, possession of controlled substance, obstructing of a police officer, possession of paraphernalia and sales of controlled substance, among others.
newsleaderonline.com
New DA is ready to serve 24th Judicial District
The 24th Judicial District in Tennessee welcomed a new face when Neil Thompson of Paris took office as the new District Attorney General. The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. Thompson was elected by district voters on Aug. 4, running unopposed. He replaces outgoing DA Matt...
WBBJ
Mr. Louis Charles Jones
Services for Mr. Louis Charles Jones, age 71 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Jones, you can go to our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.com/obituaries/Louis-Jones-16/ For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigating the Shooting of Man on North Morgan Street
Union City police are investigating the shooting of an individual in the area of North Morgan Street. Police reports said officers were dispatched to the emergency room of Baptist Memorial Hospital around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with 33 year old Donnell Curtis Reid, of North Division Street, who had...
Chester County Independent
City of Henderson gas markup to increase by $1
The first order of business for the Henderson Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting last Thursday was to appoint a new Vice-Mayor for the City of Henderson. Alderman Michael Phelps motioned for Alderman Mark Barber to take the position and Alderman Keith Smith seconded it. However, Aldermen Buel Maness motioned for it to be Alderman Donna Butler and she seconded it.
WBBJ
Henderson County Fair returns for 2022
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — You know fall isn’t too far away, with cooler weather beginning to set in, and because the county fair is back!. The Henderson County Fair returns for another season, bigger and better than ever. You’ll find all of the usual attractions, including fair rides,...
WBBJ
Officials talk details on new affordable homes coming to east Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Plans for new homes have started in east Jackson. The groundbreaking for Legacy Estates took place on Monday. City Councilman Johnny Dodd shares what’s next. “Right now we are [about to] start the work, right now, I think we are ready to start the work...
