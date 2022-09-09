Read full article on original website
Lemberg Truly A Jack Of All Trades
SYRACUSE — Rick Lemberg came to Syracuse from Chicago when he was just 21 years old. His dad’s RV supply business moved out of Chicago to Indiana in 1971. He remembers his mother finding a house to purchase on Lake Wawasee. “I tried to become an artist and...
Judith Helen Murphy — UPDATED
Judith Helen “Judy” (French) Murphy, 86, North Manchester, died Sept. 11, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 10, 1935. On Nov. 10, 1978, Judy married Dr. Richard A. Poel; he survives in Boyne City, Mich. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Lark)...
Carol Fisher — UPDATED
Carol L. Fisher, 71, Syracuse, died at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born July 10, 1951, in Gary, to Andrew and Irene (Ustanik) Kuiper. She grew up in northeast Indiana and graduated from Lake Central High School. She lived most of her adult life in the Syracuse area and was a dispatcher for various local RV companies. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
Starla Campbell — PENDING
Starla Campbell, 73, Pierceton, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Fulton County Police Department investigated the following accidents. 6:23 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, West SR 110 and North CR 300W., Rochester. Driver: Robert R. Heiman, 35, Rochester. Heiman rolled his vehicle in an attempt to avoid hitting a deer. 3:46 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, North SR 19...
Elsie M. Platz
Elsie M. Platz, 88, Warsaw, died at 7:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Wheatfield, to William E. and Eva (Freel) Van Dusen. On Oct. 1, 1955, she married Everell L. Platz, and he died Nov. 27, 2007. Surviving...
Clara Holloway Childress – PENDING
Clara Holloway Childress, 88, of Warsaw and formerly of Rochester passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Mason Health Care of Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home of Rochester.
Kosciusko Leadership Academy Visits Creighton Brothers Headquarters
WARSAW — On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Kosciusko Leadership Academy cadets visited Creighton Brothers headquarters where Mindy Truex, president of Creighton Brothers and Crystal Lake LLC, Emily Kresca from Purdue Extension and Janelle Deatsman from Maple Leaf Farms presented Agri-Business in Kosciusko County. Mindy Truex explained Creighton’s process through...
Cecil Andrew Guess — UPDATED
Cecil Andrew Guess, 80, Argos, died at 5:10 p.m. Sept. 10, 2022, in Majestic Care, Sheridan. He was born Nov. 10, 1941. On Aug. 26, 2000, he married Sharon L. Edwards; she survives in Argos. He is survived by his sons, Johnny (Cheyenne) Guess, Argos and Jeremy (Monica) Smith, Greenwood;...
Ruth Ann King — UPDATED
Ruth Ann King, 78, Warsaw, died Sept. 8, 2022. She was born May 4, 1944. On May 13, 1967, she married Barry King; he survives. Ruth Ann is also survived by her daughters, René (Tomás) Moreno, Chicago, Ill., Julie (Max) Courtney, St. Augustine, Fla., Heather (Josh) Gunter, Avon Lake, Ohio, Andrea (Nathan) Davis, Dodge City, Kan. and Amy (Scott) Shepherd, Litchfield, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and three younger siblings.
Tommy D. Burkett Jr. — PENDING
Tommy D. Burkett Jr., 57, Warsaw, died Sept. 12, 2022 at Majestic Care of Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Park Board Meets At New Ball Field In Syracuse
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Parks and Recreation Board met on a rainy Monday night, Sept. 12, at the new ball field in Syracuse. The board met in one of the buildings that has been completed. The board was going to tour the new ball field; however, the rain dampened those plans for the night.
Marilyn Wesseling – PENDING
Marilyn Wesseling, 83, of North Webster, died on September 11, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home in North Webster.
Jackie Eugene Warren — UPDATED
Jackie E. “Jack” Warren, 82, Ligonier, died at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his residence in Ligonier. He was born May 23, 1940, in Warsaw, to Earl Calvin and Margaret Louise (Weed) Warren. He lived most of his life in the Milford/Ligonier area and attended Milford...
Laura E. Brashere — PENDING
Laura Hackworth Brashere, 75, Warsaw, died Sept. 10, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Marlene K. Fugate — UPDATED
Marlene K. Fugate (Spiegel), 68, Warsaw and longtime resident of North Webster, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Warsaw, Indiana on December 15, 1953, she was the daughter of Harold and Marjorie Spiegel (Angel). She attended Wawasee High School....
Isaac Kirkendall: First Sheriff Of Kosciusko County
WARSAW — The first sheriff of Kosciusko County was Isaac Kirkendall. Born in Culpepper County, Va., on Jan. 15, 1787, he served as our county sheriff from 1836-1840. At the time of his election, he was about 49 years old, stood six feet tall, had lost most of his teeth, had one crooked eye and was entirely bald except a thin fringe of grey hair around the lower and back part of his head. His voice, when exerted, was a loud-sounding asthmatic treble.
Phyllis V. Boocher
Phyllis V. Boocher, 92, formally of Bremen/Wyatt, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Elwood Health and Living, Elwood. Phyllis was born April 9, 1930, to Howard and Florence Silvey. She married the love of her life, Robert Boocher, on May 23, 1948. He preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2009. While raising her six children, she worked for Holiday Rambler for 13 years until her retirement.
Wawasee Community School Board Addresses Near-Future Plans
SYRACUSE — The future of Milford Middle School was among the many discussion points at the Wawasee Community School Board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13. Dr. Steve Troyer expressed that the board is still in the data collection phase of the decision-making process; they are taking statistical information, community input and contents of media coverage into consideration.
Kettleheads HomebrewFest Saturday Sept. 24 In Warsaw
WARSAW – The Kosciusko Kettleheads homebrew club will be hosting the 11th annual HomebrewFest on Saturday, Sept. 24 in downtown Warsaw. The event will be on Buffalo Street from 5 to 9 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Combined Community Services to help with their local humanitarian efforts. Patrons will receive...
