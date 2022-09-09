WARSAW — The first sheriff of Kosciusko County was Isaac Kirkendall. Born in Culpepper County, Va., on Jan. 15, 1787, he served as our county sheriff from 1836-1840. At the time of his election, he was about 49 years old, stood six feet tall, had lost most of his teeth, had one crooked eye and was entirely bald except a thin fringe of grey hair around the lower and back part of his head. His voice, when exerted, was a loud-sounding asthmatic treble.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO