Muskegon, MI

The Leading Concrete Company in Grand Rapids: Grand Rapids Concrete Co

Grand Rapids Concrete Co. has been offering high-quality concrete services to the people as well as businesses in Grand Rapids for over 10 years. Their employees are highly skilled and dedicated to providing the best service available. They are devoted to their customers and strive to ensure that they are satisfied with the concrete work they have done at their residence. If it’s a driveway patio, or another home improvement project, they have experts. Grand Rapids Concrete Contractors to contact! Receive a free estimate today!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Grand Rapids Chamber launches Center for Economic Inclusion to break down barriers for BIPOC entrepreneurs

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce today launched a new initiative that intends to create greater economic diversity and inclusion. Looking to “support a more dynamic economy,” the Center for Economic Inclusion will work to address barriers business owners face by providing technical assistance, leadership development, skills training for employees, access to attractive lending and strategies for connecting to customers, Chamber President and CEO Rick Baker said in an announcement of the center’s creation.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

A Look Inside the 12th Annual EPIC Awards

The premier business awards celebration of the region returns on Wednesday, October 19 to recognize 27 upstanding businesses in West Michigan and present awards to the top finalists from each of the nine categories. The annual EPIC Awards Gala celebrates the region’s greatest organizations that foster community growth, demonstrate innovation,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Byron Center hotel to host grand opening event

A new hotel in Byron Center will celebrate its grand opening. Home2 Suites by Hilton has a new location dubbed Grand Rapids South at 2288 64th St. SW in Byron Center, close to M-6 and University of Michigan Health-West. While the hotel now is open to accommodate guests, an official...
BYRON CENTER, MI
WOOD

Three Years Ago Today

Three years ago today, powerful storms downed trees and power lines and took the roof off the Crestview Apartments in the Belknap Hill Area just north of I-196 near downtown Grand Rapids. Here’s what the G.R. National Weather Service wrote: “NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOUND EVIDENCE OF WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Kids

Jack O’Lantern World Coming to West Michigan in October 2022

Jack O’Lantern World, self-described as an incredible walk through thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, is coming to Millennium Park in West Michigan for fall 2022. Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings in October, Jack O’Lantern World promises you a 3/4-mile long walk on a trail that travels through 17 immersive worlds of hand-carved Jack O’ Lanterns.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Remembering Mr. Fables Restaurants

Oh the good ol' days. Back when in the Grand Rapids area there were at least eight different Mr. Fables restaurant locations. You didn't have to travel far to get a Mr. Fabulous hamburger. Months ago, Jason Mancuso posted on the If You Grew Up in Grand Rapids/Kent County,then you...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Banana 101.5

These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head

Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
MICHIGAN STATE

