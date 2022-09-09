Read full article on original website
The Leading Concrete Company in Grand Rapids: Grand Rapids Concrete Co
Grand Rapids Concrete Co. has been offering high-quality concrete services to the people as well as businesses in Grand Rapids for over 10 years. Their employees are highly skilled and dedicated to providing the best service available. They are devoted to their customers and strive to ensure that they are satisfied with the concrete work they have done at their residence. If it’s a driveway patio, or another home improvement project, they have experts. Grand Rapids Concrete Contractors to contact! Receive a free estimate today!
Service Express bolsters data center maintenance offerings in scooping up Ohio firm
GRAND RAPIDS — Third-party data center maintenance provider Service Express Inc. has acquired the similarly focused, Beaverton, Ohio-based Sherlock Services Inc. Sherlock Services is a provider of third-party data center maintenance services that was founded in 1991. The company serves a range of server, storage and network systems. For...
Muskegon city officials consider reducing dwelling unit sizes to achieve more affordability
MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Planning Commission will again consider reducing the minimum size requirements for houses and apartment units at its Sept. 15 meeting in a move to facilitate more infill and affordable housing projects. Developers say they’re interested in building studio apartments in downtown Muskegon, but the city’s...
Tudor Dixon announces $1 billion 'Building a Safe State' plan
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon announced a $1 billion plan for creating a “safer state” on Tuesday outside of the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Michigan Capital Network raises target for next VC fund to $35M, citing strong interest
GRAND RAPIDS — Strong interest from investors led Michigan Capital Network to expand the size of its new venture capital fund, the organization’s fourth since its inception. The Grand Rapids-based Michigan Capital Network filed documents today informing federal securities regulators that it raised the fundraising target for Michigan...
Grand Rapids Chamber launches Center for Economic Inclusion to break down barriers for BIPOC entrepreneurs
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce today launched a new initiative that intends to create greater economic diversity and inclusion. Looking to “support a more dynamic economy,” the Center for Economic Inclusion will work to address barriers business owners face by providing technical assistance, leadership development, skills training for employees, access to attractive lending and strategies for connecting to customers, Chamber President and CEO Rick Baker said in an announcement of the center’s creation.
A Popular Michigan Burger Joint Is About To Get National Recognition
A burger joint in Michigan known for its tasty burgers is about to get some love and some national exposure. Hamburger Mikey In Muskegon Will Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants. Back in 2016 Hamburger Mikey opened on 3rd street in Muskegon and has been serving up everything from juicy...
7 West Michigan Patios You Need To Enjoy Before Summer Ends
The days and nights are starting to get a little shorter, which is our first signal that wintertime will soon be taking over in West Michigan. So maybe it's time you get outside and enjoy some of the last rays of sunshine and warm weather that we have left in store at one of West Michigan's favorite patios.
Mona Lake restoration project involving former celery fields topic of public meeting
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Restoration work that will improve the quality of Mona Lake will be the topic of an upcoming public meeting. Muskegon County Water Resources Commissioner Brenda Moore will provide information about the nearly $500,000 in restoration of former celery fields that previously were wetlands along Black Creek and Mona Lake.
A Look Inside the 12th Annual EPIC Awards
The premier business awards celebration of the region returns on Wednesday, October 19 to recognize 27 upstanding businesses in West Michigan and present awards to the top finalists from each of the nine categories. The annual EPIC Awards Gala celebrates the region’s greatest organizations that foster community growth, demonstrate innovation,...
Authentic German-Style Biergarten, Food Court Opens in West Michigan This Week
A new spot to grab a pint and a bite outdoors is opening up in West Michigan!. Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court to Open in Portage. We first learned that's Steinspark, an authentic German-style biergarten and food court, would be coming to Kalamazoo County several months ago. Back in June...
Byron Center hotel to host grand opening event
A new hotel in Byron Center will celebrate its grand opening. Home2 Suites by Hilton has a new location dubbed Grand Rapids South at 2288 64th St. SW in Byron Center, close to M-6 and University of Michigan Health-West. While the hotel now is open to accommodate guests, an official...
Scholten to appear on live interview after Gibbs drops out of West Michigan congressional debate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — What was originally planned as a debate Tuesday night on WOOD-TV between Democrat Hillary Scholten and Republican John Gibbs will instead feature a half-hour, live interview with Scholten now that Gibbs has dropped out of the event. Scholten, an attorney from Grand Rapids who is...
Three Years Ago Today
Three years ago today, powerful storms downed trees and power lines and took the roof off the Crestview Apartments in the Belknap Hill Area just north of I-196 near downtown Grand Rapids. Here’s what the G.R. National Weather Service wrote: “NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOUND EVIDENCE OF WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS...
Jack O’Lantern World Coming to West Michigan in October 2022
Jack O’Lantern World, self-described as an incredible walk through thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, is coming to Millennium Park in West Michigan for fall 2022. Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings in October, Jack O’Lantern World promises you a 3/4-mile long walk on a trail that travels through 17 immersive worlds of hand-carved Jack O’ Lanterns.
Dream 18: The best golf holes in West Michigan
The Dream 18: A collection of the most fun, beautiful and challenging holes in West Michigan that together create the ultimate course.
Remembering Mr. Fables Restaurants
Oh the good ol' days. Back when in the Grand Rapids area there were at least eight different Mr. Fables restaurant locations. You didn't have to travel far to get a Mr. Fabulous hamburger. Months ago, Jason Mancuso posted on the If You Grew Up in Grand Rapids/Kent County,then you...
Why Were Those Black Helicopters Flying Around Grand Rapids This Weekend?
I was out of town this weekend, but sure got reports about some strange black helicopters flying around the Rockford and Grand Rapids area. Should we be concerned and scared?. Some people sure were! Thoughts from the Redditt GR website were all over the place. Such as: We're being invaded....
'America's Best Restaurants' visiting popular burger spot in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — America's Best Restaurants, a social media channel, is bringing its roadshow to another West Michigan venue this month. This time, they will visit Hamburger Mikey, a burger spot along 3rd Street in Muskegon. They are known for their mouthwatering burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, hand-cut fries and...
These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head
Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
