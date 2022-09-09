ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

KARE 11

Woman carjacked, robbed in Arden Hills

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint and made her withdraw cash from an ATM. Sheriff's spokesperson Steve Linders says the incident began just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the victim parked her vehicle in an underground parking ramp on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive. She was immediately approached by a man with a gun who ordered her back into the vehicle and ordered her to drive to Minneapolis.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
mprnews.org

Central Minnesota man convicted of racially motivated stalking, assault

A 33-year-old central Minnesota man has been found guilty of assault and stalking motivated by racial bias for his months-long campaign of threats and property damage that terrorized a nearby family. Stearns County officials reported Monday night that a jury convicted Benton Beyer of Richmond, Minn., of stalking, assault, theft,...
RICHMOND, MN
101.9 KELO-FM

Minnesota businessman get life for 1993 fatal stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota businessman was sentenced to life in prison Friday for fatally stabbing a woman nearly three decades ago after the investigation into her death was revived by DNA advances and genealogy. Thirty-five-year-old Jeanne “Jeanie” Childs, 35, was found stabbed dozens of times in a Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lavinia Thompson

Julissa Thaler: woman accused of murdering son refuses to cooperate with competency evaluation

A mother charged with violently murdering her six-year-old son is refusing to cooperate with a competency evaluation needed to let her trial proceed, KARE11 reports. During a traffic stop in May, police discovered the body of Julissa Thaler’s son, Eli Hart, in the trunk of her car, WCCO-TV reported at the time, citing documents that said police searched the car upon spotting blood on Thaler’s hand, along with a shotgun shell, a spent shell casing, and a bullet hole in the backseat. The criminal complaint also says a shotgun was also found in the trunk.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

DPS: DWI arrests up 10% from last summer

MINNESOTA, USA — Minnesota Department of Public Safety says that driving while impaired (DWI) related arrests are up by nearly 10% compared to last summer. During the DWI campaign held this year between Aug. 19 and Sept. 5, officers, deputies and troopers arrested over 1,200 impaired drivers, compared to the 1,145 arrested in the same time in 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Former 3M executive reaches plea deal in peeping case

HUDSON, Wis. — After surveillance video captured then-3M executive Robert Cesena peering into the back window of a house in March, prosecutors charged Cesena with felony stalking. Four women including a teenage girl were living inside. But rather than taking the case to trial, the St. Croix County district...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Man injured in quadruple shooting dies hours later in hospital

MINNEAPOLIS — A man who was injured in a quadruple shooting Friday in north Minneapolis has died, according to Minneapolis police. MPD spokesperson Garrett Parten said 34-year-old Jerry Leonard Calhoun succumbed to his injuries at North Memorial Medical Center Saturday, a day after he and three others were shot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
MADISON LAKE, MN
KARE 11

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone

MANKATO, Minn. — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country. Lindell was approached...
MANKATO, MN
KARE 11

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. — A motorcyclist died Tuesday evening after crashing on a frontage road along Interstate 35W in Blaine. According to the Blaine Police Department, the man was traveling north on West 35W Service Drive Northeast when his motorcycle left the road and crashed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
BLAINE, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Michigan man charged in central Minnesota road rage shooting

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man faces charges in connection to a road rage shooting near central Minnesota that left a man injured.Shannon Stefan Woods, 23, was charged in Stearns County with assault with a dangerous weapon in Tuesday evening's incident.Charges say that Woods and another man were driving in separate vehicles on Interstate 94 in Avon Township. The victim said he became frustrated when Woods allegedly kept him from passing, and when he slowed down near the St. John's exit, he gave Woods the middle finger.Then the victim said he heard a bang and realized he'd been injured in the face, though he wasn't sure if a bullet hit his nose, or if it was glass shattering.Woods was arrested near the Melrose exit. In a post-Miranda statement, he admitted to shooting at the victim's vehicle two or three times with his 9mm handgun.Woods is currently in Stearns County Jail. His bail was set at $75,000.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

One dead and three wounded in shoot-out at Minneapolis bar

MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon off Washington Avenue in Minneapolis has left one man dead and three more injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called to the scene around 1:00 a.m.. Early information indicates the men, who are all in their 30's, were inside the bar at a private party when a dispute occurred and shots were fired. The fight eventually spilled outside the bar where more gunfire erupted.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

