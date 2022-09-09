Read full article on original website
Woman carjacked, robbed in Arden Hills
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint and made her withdraw cash from an ATM. Sheriff's spokesperson Steve Linders says the incident began just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the victim parked her vehicle in an underground parking ramp on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive. She was immediately approached by a man with a gun who ordered her back into the vehicle and ordered her to drive to Minneapolis.
Report of theft at Brooklyn Park Target leads to crash, 5 taken into police custody
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Five juveniles were taken into police custody Tuesday after a crime spree that allegedly included theft, assault and fleeing authorities in a stolen vehicle. Brooklyn Park police said they were first alerted to the situation unfolding in the Target parking lot on West Broadway Avenue...
mprnews.org
Central Minnesota man convicted of racially motivated stalking, assault
A 33-year-old central Minnesota man has been found guilty of assault and stalking motivated by racial bias for his months-long campaign of threats and property damage that terrorized a nearby family. Stearns County officials reported Monday night that a jury convicted Benton Beyer of Richmond, Minn., of stalking, assault, theft,...
fox9.com
Emotional moments as family remembers victims of St. Paul quadruple homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was a solemn and emotional night on Monday in St. Paul as a family remembered the victims of a quadruple homicide who were found dead in a cornfield one year ago today . Thirty-five-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha...
101.9 KELO-FM
Minnesota businessman get life for 1993 fatal stabbing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota businessman was sentenced to life in prison Friday for fatally stabbing a woman nearly three decades ago after the investigation into her death was revived by DNA advances and genealogy. Thirty-five-year-old Jeanne “Jeanie” Childs, 35, was found stabbed dozens of times in a Minneapolis...
Julissa Thaler: woman accused of murdering son refuses to cooperate with competency evaluation
A mother charged with violently murdering her six-year-old son is refusing to cooperate with a competency evaluation needed to let her trial proceed, KARE11 reports. During a traffic stop in May, police discovered the body of Julissa Thaler’s son, Eli Hart, in the trunk of her car, WCCO-TV reported at the time, citing documents that said police searched the car upon spotting blood on Thaler’s hand, along with a shotgun shell, a spent shell casing, and a bullet hole in the backseat. The criminal complaint also says a shotgun was also found in the trunk.
Scammers involved in phishing, romance scheme sentenced to prison in MN federal case
MINNEAPOLIS — At the federal courthouse in Minneapolis on Monday, the leader of an enormous fraud scheme targeting both businesses and ordinary people was sent to prison to join his co-defendant. The defendants are Stephen Oseghale and Olumide Obidare — Nigerian nationals who were living in the U.S.
DPS: DWI arrests up 10% from last summer
MINNESOTA, USA — Minnesota Department of Public Safety says that driving while impaired (DWI) related arrests are up by nearly 10% compared to last summer. During the DWI campaign held this year between Aug. 19 and Sept. 5, officers, deputies and troopers arrested over 1,200 impaired drivers, compared to the 1,145 arrested in the same time in 2021.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
Former 3M executive reaches plea deal in peeping case
HUDSON, Wis. — After surveillance video captured then-3M executive Robert Cesena peering into the back window of a house in March, prosecutors charged Cesena with felony stalking. Four women including a teenage girl were living inside. But rather than taking the case to trial, the St. Croix County district...
Man injured in quadruple shooting dies hours later in hospital
MINNEAPOLIS — A man who was injured in a quadruple shooting Friday in north Minneapolis has died, according to Minneapolis police. MPD spokesperson Garrett Parten said 34-year-old Jerry Leonard Calhoun succumbed to his injuries at North Memorial Medical Center Saturday, a day after he and three others were shot.
(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d
Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
Man charged with murder in Minnesota shooting that killed 3
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minneapolis man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded, according to a criminal complaint made public Friday. Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright walked...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone
MANKATO, Minn. — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country. Lindell was approached...
Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in Minnesota river
A man who went missing in St. Louis County Saturday was found dead Sunday afternoon. The 43-year-old man has been identified as Keith Joseph Roy, from Orr, Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the man was harvesting wild rice in the Vermilion River, just north of Crane Lake, Minnesota, on Saturday.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Blaine
BLAINE, Minn. — A motorcyclist died Tuesday evening after crashing on a frontage road along Interstate 35W in Blaine. According to the Blaine Police Department, the man was traveling north on West 35W Service Drive Northeast when his motorcycle left the road and crashed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Plea Deal For Elderly Lake City Man Accused of Deadly Hit and Run
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A sentencing hearing has been scheduled in late November for an elderly Lake City man who was charged with the hit-and-run death of a teenage skateboarder last year. Court records indicate 85-year-old Bernard Quist has entered into a plea deal and will admit to a...
Michigan man charged in central Minnesota road rage shooting
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man faces charges in connection to a road rage shooting near central Minnesota that left a man injured.Shannon Stefan Woods, 23, was charged in Stearns County with assault with a dangerous weapon in Tuesday evening's incident.Charges say that Woods and another man were driving in separate vehicles on Interstate 94 in Avon Township. The victim said he became frustrated when Woods allegedly kept him from passing, and when he slowed down near the St. John's exit, he gave Woods the middle finger.Then the victim said he heard a bang and realized he'd been injured in the face, though he wasn't sure if a bullet hit his nose, or if it was glass shattering.Woods was arrested near the Melrose exit. In a post-Miranda statement, he admitted to shooting at the victim's vehicle two or three times with his 9mm handgun.Woods is currently in Stearns County Jail. His bail was set at $75,000.
One dead and three wounded in shoot-out at Minneapolis bar
MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon off Washington Avenue in Minneapolis has left one man dead and three more injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called to the scene around 1:00 a.m.. Early information indicates the men, who are all in their 30's, were inside the bar at a private party when a dispute occurred and shots were fired. The fight eventually spilled outside the bar where more gunfire erupted.
Tributes to mother who died after being struck by driver while in crosswalk
A Lakeville woman who died this month after being struck by a driver in a crosswalk near her home is remembered as a fiercely loving mother to her three boys. Jenni Johnson, 46, died on Sept. 3, five days after the collision at 175th Street West and Honeysuckle Avenue. Her funeral was held this past Saturday.
