cnycentral.com
Syracuse Gun Show coming to New York State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday
Geddes, N.Y. — The Syracuse Gun Show will be held at the New York State Fairgrounds Center of Progress building on Saturday and Sunday. The hours for the show are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. The show is hosted...
informnny.com
West Potsdam gun show canceled due to new state laws
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New gun laws have prompted the cancellation of local gun shows. This includes the West Potsdam Fire Department’s Gun Show, which was scheduled for September 24 through September 25. WPFD confirmed the show’s cancellation publicly on its Facebook and referred to new statewide gun laws.
mychamplainvalley.com
Glass blowers from around the country compete in Burlington
Burlington, VT — Glass blowers from all over the country showed off their talents in Burlington, as the Bern Gallery on Main Street celebrates the 15th year of the world’s first-ever, longest-running competitive glass-blowing competition. The event takes place over one week and they have 12 hours broken...
WCAX
Burlington man says he was attacked in City Hall Park
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man says he was attacked in City Hall Park Tuesday. Long-time Burlington resident Jason Osterhout says he was on his way to work Tuesday morning when he was assaulted. “I’m in the town, I call home -- I should be able to walk through City Hall Park and feel safe,” Osterhout said.
Upstate New York Begins With Albany? No Way That’s Correct! Or Is It?
Albany, New York! The Capital City! Home of The Egg, the Northway and the Twin Bridges! It is the heart of the Capital Region but is Albany considered 'Upstate New York'? The debate rages on and on and on. Everyone feels confident that their definition of Upstate New York is...
WCAX
Water boil order for parts of Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Three streets in Plattsburgh are under a water boil order. This time it’s for 104 - 154 Maryland Road, 51 & 53 Maine Road, and all of Baltimore Way. The boil water order is the result of emergency water main repair and will be in...
Credit Card Gun, Ammunition Sales Tracked In New York State
While many New York gun owners are trying to understand what the new laws are and how they will affect them, there is more information coming out about purchases. The new gun laws in New York State have been front page news across Western New York and nationwide and has a direct impact on those considering applying for a pistol permit.
mychamplainvalley.com
Cannabis sub-committee meets with potential retail businesses
Cannabis will be sold in retail stores in Vermont in just a few weeks. Burlington’s City Council created a sub-committee of the state’s Cannabis Control Board to regulate the licenses in Burlington. The sub-committee held their first meeting on Wednesday and they will largely focus on approving a...
WCAX
Former Williston cop stripped of credentials
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Williston Police officer has been stripped of his credentials for violating fair and impartial policing policies. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council announced Tuesday it voted nearly unanimously to revoke Travis Trybulski’s certification for a violation that happened in February 2021 involving a motor vehicle stop.
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
spectrumlocalnews.com
Former NY Lieut. Gov. Richard Ravitch on Kathy Hochul, the MTA and state's outmigration
Richard Ravitch’s breadth of experience is enormous. He’s an economic policy expert and a board member of the Volcker Alliance. He served as New York lieutenant governor under David Paterson. He was the former head of the MTA, a former chief labor negotiator for Major League Baseball and one of the handful of people who helped save New York City from going bankrupt in the 1970s.
mynbc5.com
Large endangered bat colony found in northeast Vermont
HINESBURG, Vt. — For the first time in more than a decade, a colony of more than 700 endangered bats has been found in northeast Vermont. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department confirmed that a summer colony of Indiana bats was located on conservation land in Hinesburg this week.
mychamplainvalley.com
Williston officer permanently decertified for violating policies
An officer of the Williston Police Department has been permanently decertified for violating policies during the course of his duty on February 4, 2021. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted almost unanimously to impose sanctions on Officer Travis Trybulski. According to the VCJC, Trybulski had violated policies that included Fair and Impartial Policing and Investigative Motor Vehicle Stops.
wamc.org
Plattsburgh officials will allow reenactments during Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration
City and law enforcement officials in Plattsburgh say they will allow historical reenactments to occur this weekend during the Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration. The local decision comes amid concern that reenactments violate New York state’s new gun law. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest announced Friday that the city and its...
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
mychamplainvalley.com
Gov. Hochul ends COVID-19 state disaster emergency
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Kathy Hochul is not extending the COVID-19 state disaster emergency. The emergency is set to expire at midnight on September 12. Hochul made the announcement about her COVID emergency powers during a gaggle with the media after the National Urban League event Monday morning. “I will not be renewing them this time,” said Hochul.
mynbc5.com
This is our Home: Montgomery, Vermont
MONTGOMERY, Vt. — In Franklin County, Vermont, sits the quaint town of Montgomery, known as Vermont's covered bridge capital. "No matter who you are, if you're down in the dumps or you need help, everyone turns out to help. It's great," said Brent Godin, the Montgomery town constable. Godin...
First Fall Chill! 30° Temps Return To Upstate New York Tonight
For those still holding on to summer, this is your fair warning: it’s time to dig out your sweaters. Upstate New York is about to get its first taste of a real fall chill tonight and Thursday morning with our first dip into the 30s. The heavy rains and...
Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State
Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
WCAX
Williston’s Town Cobbler to close
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At the Town Cobbler in Williston, owner John Welsh has some time to contemplate life. “Every morning you get up, the world says, ‘Here, this is what you’re going to do,’ and you deal with it,” Welsh said. The shoe repair business...
