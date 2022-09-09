ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

RSVP now for live 13th Congressional District Candidates Debate

By The Modesto Bee, The Fresno Bee and Merced Sun-Star
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 5 days ago

Join The Modesto Bee, The Fresno Bee and The Merced Sun-Star as we host a debate Sept. 26, featuring two candidates hoping to represent the counties that make up the 13th Congressional District.

This debate will give voters the opportunity to hear directly from California State Assemblyman Adam Gray and John Duarte, a Central Valley farmer and businessman.

It will be held at Nine3One, located at 931 10th St. in Modesto.

This event is free and open to the public and seating will be on a first-come basis. Registration is requested but not required and does not guarantee a seat.

The debate also will be streamed live on modbee.com , fresnobee.com and mercedsunstar.com . It will stream on our Facebook, YouTube and Twitter feeds as well.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the debate beginning at 6:30 p.m. No signs, posters, noisemakers or other disruptive items are allowed inside the venue.

The debate will be moderated by Garth Stapley of The Modesto Bee’s Garth Stapley and Joseph Kieta of The Fresno Bee and Merced Sun-Star and coordinated by The Modesto Bee’s Maria Figueroa.

You can RSVP here .

What: Live 13th Congressional District Candidates Debate

When: Sept. 26, doors open at 6 p.m. Debate is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: 931 10th St. in Modesto or livestreamed on modbee.com , fresnobee.com , mercedsunstar.com , and on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Panelists

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MwYz_0hp4St8p00
Adam Gray

Adam Gray has represented Merced and Stanislaus counties in the California Assembly since 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSxT0_0hp4St8p00
John Duarte

John Duarte owns Duarte Nursery, a wholesale company in Hughson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqiKR_0hp4St8p00
Garth Stapley

Garth Stapley is The Modesto Bee’s Opinions page editor. Before this assignment, he worked 25 years as a Bee reporter, covering local government agencies and the high-profile murder case of Scott and Laci Peterson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k55No_0hp4St8p00
Joseph Kieta

Joseph Kieta has served as editor of The Fresno Bee and the Merced Sun-Star since February 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ScoRA_0hp4St8p00
Maria Figueroa

Maria Figueroa is The Modesto Bee’s research and information specialist and is a member of the newspaper’s editorial board.

Comments / 0

Related
The Valley Citizen

Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now

It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Modesto, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
Modesto, CA
Government
City
Hughson, CA
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
City
Fresno, CA
deltacollege.edu

Delta College announces passing of longtime trustee Dr. Teresa Brown

STOCKTON – Delta College joins family, friends, and community members in mourning the death on Sunday of Trustee Teresa Brown, who served on Delta’s Board of Trustees for nearly 14 years. A longtime educator by profession, Dr. Brown was a strong advocate for Delta College in Area 6,...
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Rsvp#The Fresno Bee#The Merced Sun Star#Merced#Stanislaus#The California Assembly
YourCentralValley.com

Atwater police revive unresponsive 2-year-old

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  Officers were able to revive a child after responding to a possible drowning Monday, according to Atwater Police officers. Officers say they respond to a home on Sowell Street in Atwater around 5:00 p.m. officers say they found a 2-year-old child that was non-breathing and pulseless.  Police say lifesaving efforts were […]
ATWATER, CA
SFGate

Mother’s boyfriend arrested in killing of California girl, 8

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — After a months-long manhunt, police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl who had been reported missing before her body was found last March inside a central California home, authorities said Sunday. Dhante Jackson was taken into custody Saturday in the San...
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABC10

Sacramento area sideshow crackdown nets 30 impounded cars, 5 arrests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Aerial footage released Monday by California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Air Operations shows weekend sideshows across the Sacramento area just moments before police caught up to them. Police from agencies in Sacramento, Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova helped impound more than 30 vehicles and arrest five people...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Whitmore Avenue in Stanislaus County

Officials reported a fatal car accident on Waring Road and Whitmore Avenue near Hughson in Stanislaus County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, 2022. The crash was said to have occurred around 3:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Accident...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

6K+
Followers
153
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy