RSVP now for live 13th Congressional District Candidates Debate

Join The Modesto Bee, The Fresno Bee and The Merced Sun-Star as we host a debate Sept. 26, featuring two candidates hoping to represent the counties that make up the 13th Congressional District.

This debate will give voters the opportunity to hear directly from California State Assemblyman Adam Gray and John Duarte, a Central Valley farmer and businessman.

It will be held at Nine3One, located at 931 10th St. in Modesto.

This event is free and open to the public and seating will be on a first-come basis. Registration is requested but not required and does not guarantee a seat.

The debate also will be streamed live on modbee.com , fresnobee.com and mercedsunstar.com . It will stream on our Facebook, YouTube and Twitter feeds as well.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the debate beginning at 6:30 p.m. No signs, posters, noisemakers or other disruptive items are allowed inside the venue.

The debate will be moderated by Garth Stapley of The Modesto Bee’s Garth Stapley and Joseph Kieta of The Fresno Bee and Merced Sun-Star and coordinated by The Modesto Bee’s Maria Figueroa.

What: Live 13th Congressional District Candidates Debate

When: Sept. 26, doors open at 6 p.m. Debate is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: 931 10th St. in Modesto or livestreamed on modbee.com , fresnobee.com , mercedsunstar.com , and on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Panelists

Adam Gray

Adam Gray has represented Merced and Stanislaus counties in the California Assembly since 2012.

John Duarte

John Duarte owns Duarte Nursery, a wholesale company in Hughson.

Garth Stapley

Garth Stapley is The Modesto Bee’s Opinions page editor. Before this assignment, he worked 25 years as a Bee reporter, covering local government agencies and the high-profile murder case of Scott and Laci Peterson.

Joseph Kieta

Joseph Kieta has served as editor of The Fresno Bee and the Merced Sun-Star since February 2018.

Maria Figueroa

Maria Figueroa is The Modesto Bee’s research and information specialist and is a member of the newspaper’s editorial board.