Read full article on original website
Related
whdh.com
Owner of Rowley kennel that housed runaway goats charged with animal cruelty
ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a Rowley pet kennel that formerly housed a pack of goats that escaped onto Route 1 has been charged with 39 counts of animal cruelty, according to the Rowley Police Department. April Bernhardt, 40, of Rowley, turned herself in to Rowley Police on...
Suspect identified in flat-tire highway chase that ended in crash as Tristan Breton
State police identified the 26-year-old suspect of a reportedly stolen vehicle who led police on a 21-mile chase — in a car with flat tires — that lead to a crash involving three police cruisers early Wednesday morning. Tristan Breton of Mainville, Rhode Island, was arrested following the...
Boston woman accused of throwing cash register on floor of Plymouth restaurant, attempting to bribe police officer
A Boston woman faces multiple charges in Plymouth after police said she threw a cash register on the ground of a local restaurant in response to slow service before attempting to bribe a police officer to dispose of drugs on her behalf. The woman is accused of offering the police...
Suspect in car theft drove 21 miles on rims before striking police cars, police say
A suspect in a car theft out of Rhode Island allegedly drove 21 miles on flat tires and then slammed into three police cruisers in an attempt to flee arrest on Wednesday morning, a report said. The incident began around 3 a.m. when a state trooper on Route 190 in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Woman bribes officer, vandalizes cash register following slow service at Plymouth restaurant
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Boston woman was arrested on Tuesday for carrying contraband, bribing a police officer, and tearing apart a cash register at a restaurant because the service was too slow, police say. Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester, is charged with vandalism, disturbing the peace, bribing a public...
Police: 2 men facing charges after manager of North Shore Dunkin’ kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint
SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing charges after a Dunkin’ manager was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in Salem last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Jose Louis Mendoza-Baez, 26, of Salem, and Yoel Perez-Feliz, 33, of Marblehead, were arrested on charges including armed robbery while armed and masked, carjacking while armed with a firearm, and kidnapping while armed with a firearm, according to the Salem Police Department. According to police, Feliz is the victim’s boyfriend.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman arrested after allegedly throwing tantrum at Papa Gino’s, trying to bribe officer
A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after allegedly ripping out a cash register and then attempting to bribe an officer. 35-year-old Lenita Barbosa was upset that her food order at Papa Gino’s in Plymouth was not completed in a timely manner. She reportedly ripped the cash register from its electrical wiring and threw it on the floor.
19-year-old Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden dies in Wilmington car crash, officials say
A 19-year-old Malden woman died in a car crash Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. Police found a Chevy Traverse SUV off-road in the area of 411 Salem Street around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Inside the vehicle, officers located the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden, officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Dunkin' manager kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in Salem, Massachusetts, police say
SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing several charges after they allegedly robbed and kidnapped a Dunkin’ manager at gunpoint, Salem, Massachusetts, police said. One of the men accused is the victim's boyfriend, police said. On Sept. 6 at about 1 p.m., Salem police responded to Linden Street...
Dorchester man Dwayne D. Harper charged in connection with home invasion that resulted in the death of Quincy man
A Dorchester man accused of taking part in an apartment robbery that ended in the death of a 32-year-old Quincy man was arrested on a warrant Monday morning, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said. Dwayne D. Harper, 28, of Dorchester, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Monday to charges...
Jonathan Delacruz of Worcester, accused of selling drugs that caused a woman to overdose and die, pleads not guilty, free on $20k cash bail
A Worcester man facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the March 2022 overdose death of a 36-year-old woman pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court Tuesday and will remain free on $20,000 cash bail. Jonathan Delacruz, 31, pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and distribution of a class...
17-year-old Randolph boy arrested for stabbing at Dorchester high school
BOSTON -- A 17-year-old Randolph boy is facing charges after a stabbing at Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester. It happened around 11 a.m. on Monday. Boston Police said the suspect was gone by the time officers arrived at the school. A few hours later, he turned himself into police and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon out of the juvenile division of Dorchester District Court. The judge set bail at $250 and ordered him to stay away from the victim. The 18-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds on his shoulder. Another court appearance was scheduled for October 25.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police arrest suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District
BOSTON — A suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District has been arrested in connection with a string of sexual assaults that date back nearly 20 years, authorities said. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges...
Federal, local agencies investigate exploding package at Northeastern University that left one person injured
Northeastern University campus buildings were evacuated in Boston Tuesday evening after a package exploded and left a 45-year-old staff member with minor hand injuries, city officials told reporters blocks away from the scene. Northeastern University police responded within one minute of a call that came in just after 7 p.m....
Ivan Cheung, accused of raping multiple women by knifepoint nearly 20 years ago, apprehended, held on $1 million bail
Editor’s note: This article contains a description of an alleged sexual assault. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy was held on a $1 million bail Tuesday in the Boston Municipal Court Central Division after the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office accused him of raping two girls and two women at knifepoint between 2003 and 2006.
Police Called To Walmart Before 7 a.m. For Disturbance
FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to Walmart early Friday morning, September 9 for a disturbance. “A customer was causing a disturbance at the check out area and spit during the incident,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened before 7 a.m. By the time police...
Police seek suspects wanted in assault, robbery caught on camera in broad daylight in Marlboro
MARLBORO, Mass. — Police are searching for two people wanted in an assault and robbery that was caught on camera in broad daylight in Marlboro on Saturday morning. The alleged incident happened in the area of Main and Prospect streets around 10 a.m. Saturday, according to Marlboro police. Video...
Investigators of Northeastern University package explosion now focusing on whether incident was staged
An investigation into a potential explosion at Northeastern University Tuesday evening is focusing on whether the incident was staged, according to multiple media reports. The Associated Press reported federal officials found inconsistencies in a 45-year-old Northeastern employee’s statements about the explosion, and are now questioning whether the minor hand injuries he sustained were typical of those caused by a small explosion.
whdh.com
Worcester Police seek public’s help finding missing teen
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police is seeking the public’s help to find a teen girl who went missing from her home early Monday morning. Alexia Gonzalez, 17, left her home on Gediminas Street and hasn’t been seen since. She is 5’11” with dark brown hair and...
‘Vicious crimes’: VP of Boston bank held on $1M bail in connection with string of knifepoint rapes
BOSTON — A suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District has been ordered held on $1 million bail in connection with a string of violent assaults that date back nearly 20 years. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy, was arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0