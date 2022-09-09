BOSTON -- A 17-year-old Randolph boy is facing charges after a stabbing at Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester. It happened around 11 a.m. on Monday. Boston Police said the suspect was gone by the time officers arrived at the school. A few hours later, he turned himself into police and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon out of the juvenile division of Dorchester District Court. The judge set bail at $250 and ordered him to stay away from the victim. The 18-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds on his shoulder. Another court appearance was scheduled for October 25.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO