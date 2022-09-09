ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowley, MA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rowley, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Rowley, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 2 men facing charges after manager of North Shore Dunkin’ kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint

SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing charges after a Dunkin’ manager was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in Salem last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Jose Louis Mendoza-Baez, 26, of Salem, and Yoel Perez-Feliz, 33, of Marblehead, were arrested on charges including armed robbery while armed and masked, carjacking while armed with a firearm, and kidnapping while armed with a firearm, according to the Salem Police Department. According to police, Feliz is the victim’s boyfriend.
SALEM, MA
MassLive.com

19-year-old Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden dies in Wilmington car crash, officials say

A 19-year-old Malden woman died in a car crash Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. Police found a Chevy Traverse SUV off-road in the area of 411 Salem Street around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Inside the vehicle, officers located the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden, officials said.
MALDEN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Goats#Kennel#Hydrant Regency#Rowley Police
MassLive.com

Jonathan Delacruz of Worcester, accused of selling drugs that caused a woman to overdose and die, pleads not guilty, free on $20k cash bail

A Worcester man facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the March 2022 overdose death of a 36-year-old woman pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court Tuesday and will remain free on $20,000 cash bail. Jonathan Delacruz, 31, pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and distribution of a class...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

17-year-old Randolph boy arrested for stabbing at Dorchester high school

BOSTON -- A 17-year-old Randolph boy is facing charges after a stabbing at Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester. It happened around 11 a.m. on Monday. Boston Police said the suspect was gone by the time officers arrived at the school. A few hours later, he turned himself into police and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon out of the juvenile division of Dorchester District Court. The judge set bail at $250 and ordered him to stay away from the victim. The 18-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds on his shoulder.   Another court appearance was scheduled for October 25.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MassLive.com

Investigators of Northeastern University package explosion now focusing on whether incident was staged

An investigation into a potential explosion at Northeastern University Tuesday evening is focusing on whether the incident was staged, according to multiple media reports. The Associated Press reported federal officials found inconsistencies in a 45-year-old Northeastern employee’s statements about the explosion, and are now questioning whether the minor hand injuries he sustained were typical of those caused by a small explosion.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Worcester Police seek public’s help finding missing teen

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police is seeking the public’s help to find a teen girl who went missing from her home early Monday morning. Alexia Gonzalez, 17, left her home on Gediminas Street and hasn’t been seen since. She is 5’11” with dark brown hair and...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy