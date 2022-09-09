You can now get a cat to go with your coffee in Lakeland. Purrology Cafe allows visitors to order drinks from a barista and then spend some quality time with cats. “Once they get their beverage or dessert, they can enter the cat lounge where they get to mingle with the cats for an hour,” said Kristina Schuster, Owner of Purrology Café.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO