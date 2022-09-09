Read full article on original website
Meet Pebbles
What’s a cat’s favorite thing to do on a steamy, hot day, a cold day, a rainy day, a windy day, or any other day?? Well, take a nap of course!. . Little Pebbles found a pillow on the floor just her size and decided to curl up a take a snooze.
First Friday
Join us on September 2 from 6 pm to 9 pm for our next First Friday event: Dog Days Downtown! Bring your leashed and well-behaved pets, and celebrate the beginning of Labor Day Weekend in Downtown Lakeland. Meet local businesses and community groups, some of whom will have fun giveaways...
Heroes Dinner and Silent Auction
The 14th Annual Honoring Heroes Dinner and Silent Auction will take place on Friday, September 9th at the First Presbyterian Church on Lake Hollingsworth Drive. The event raises funds to support the LakelandPD K9 unit and LCPAAA Scholarship fund. 100% of the net proceeds are donated!. Come meet the K-9...
New cat café allows visitors to grab a coffee and adopt
You can now get a cat to go with your coffee in Lakeland. Purrology Cafe allows visitors to order drinks from a barista and then spend some quality time with cats. “Once they get their beverage or dessert, they can enter the cat lounge where they get to mingle with the cats for an hour,” said Kristina Schuster, Owner of Purrology Café.
