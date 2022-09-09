ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills

Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Penny Wong is slammed for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay $73million for the Solomon Islands election after the China-aligned PM angrily called it 'an assault on our democracy'

Penny Wong has been mocked for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay for the Solomon Islands election after the country's leader took offence. Foreign Minister Wong on Tuesday revealed Australia had offered to fund the election, which could cost about $73 million. But Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angrily...
ELECTIONS
maritime-executive.com

Methanol-Ready Ro-Ro Will Expand New Zealand Inter-Island Shipping

A New Zealand-based freight shipping company has announced plans to move ahead with what could become the first methanol-fueled coastal ro-ro cargo ship. The project is receiving the support of the New Zealand government as part of a broader effort aimed at improving transportation in the island nation and achieving its environmental goals.
INDUSTRY
The New Humanitarian

What Sri Lanka’s economic crisis looks like for women

She Said: Women’s lives, women’s voices You’ve heard it before. Women and girls pay a heavy price during humanitarian crises. She Said is an ongoing collection of reporting in which women offer glimpses of their lives, speaking with TNH from COVID-19 lockdowns, situations of conflict and displacement, and other global emergencies.
BUSINESS
maritime-executive.com

Three Additional LNG Cruise Ships Mark Key Milestones

The cruise industry is preparing for the launch of three large cruise ships before the end of the year each fueled with liquified natural gas. It is part of the industry’s push to improve its environmental performance with cruising being among the shipping sectors that are rapidly adopting LNG.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
maritime-executive.com

Construction of France’s First Offshore Wind Farm is Completed

Construction of the first commercial offshore wind farm in France has been successfully completed ahead of schedule despite challenging seabed conditions. While a relatively small project with a capacity of 480 MW, the Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm however is being billed as a step contributing to achieving the target of 40 percent renewable energy by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050 in France.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

How the tide turned on data centres in Europe

Every time we make a call on Zoom, upload a document to the cloud or stream a video, our computers connect to vast warehouses filled with servers to store or access data. "There's a complete lack of transparency... about what data is actually being stored in these data centres," he said, calling it a "veil of shadow". 
TECHNOLOGY
maritime-executive.com

First Green Ammonia Hub to Be Built at Vesta’s Netherlands Terminal

The feasibility of creating the first green ammonia hub by refurbishing and expanding an existing energy storage facility in the Netherlands is being explored as part of the efforts to develop a long-term energy approach for Northern Europe free from Russian imports. German energy giant Uniper will be working with Dutch Vesta Terminals to explore the potential to create the new hub at the existing facility which they said could be in operation by 2026.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Navy says Australia not deterred by China shadowing warships

The Chinese navy’s “unusual behavior” in shadowing Australian warships in the South China Sea had not deterred operations in the contested waters, Australia’s navy chief said.Vice Admiral Mark Hammond said the “odd” Chinese tactics had not escalated in recent years, which left him “reasonably comfortable” that Australian crews were safe.Hammond was speaking to reporters ahead of a multination naval drill Exercise Kakadu starting from the northern Australian port of Darwin on Monday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.His comments on Australian naval operations in the South China Sea follow an Australian Defense Department complaint that a...
MILITARY

