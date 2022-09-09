The feasibility of creating the first green ammonia hub by refurbishing and expanding an existing energy storage facility in the Netherlands is being explored as part of the efforts to develop a long-term energy approach for Northern Europe free from Russian imports. German energy giant Uniper will be working with Dutch Vesta Terminals to explore the potential to create the new hub at the existing facility which they said could be in operation by 2026.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO