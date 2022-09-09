Read full article on original website
I-95 Southbound Shut Down for Shooting Investigation; Heavy Traffic Hits Local Streets
The State Department of Transportation has announced that I-95 southbound is shut down through Westport’s exits 18 and 17 this afternoon as the Connecticut State Police continue an ongoing investigation. Unofficial reports cite the investigation stems from possible evidence tracking along the I-95 corridor, while the Fairfield Police Department announced that I-95 will be shut down from Exit 18 until Exit 10 for the police activity. Fairfield County towns along Route 1 are reporting heavy traffic as both private cars and interstate trucks avoid the shutdown and hit the local streets on their journeys to all points south. Most of the Connecticut State traffic cameras have been turned off from Darien through Westport, though the ones remaining on show a completely deserted freeway. WestportLocal.com for more information as it becomes available.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash
2022-09-12@2:55pm–#Bridgeport Ct– A two-car crash off Route 8/25 exit 2 ramp at Fairfield near Courtland STREET. No word on injuries or if the bicycle was involved.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-09-13@2:12pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck at Canfield and Bennett Street. No further details or updates.
DoingItLocal
Redding Armed Robbery Ends In Bridgeport
2022-09-13@8:30pm–#Redding CT– #Bridgeport CT– The Spinning Wheel Restaurant located at 109 Black Rock Turnpike in Redding was robbed by three black males who fled south in a gray Honda. Police chased the suspects into Easton, Trumbull and Bridgeport where it came to an end at Trumbull Gardens. A perimeter was set around Trumbull Gardens to Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Multi-Magnet School. I know the driver and one suspect was taken into custody.
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, Others Injured After Shooting on I-95 South Between Bridgeport and Darien
One person is dead and two others are injured after being shot while on Interstate 95 South between Bridgeport and Darien early Wednesday morning. The Darien Police Department contacted Troop G shortly before 4 a.m. after getting a report of a vehicle with three gunshot victims inside just off of exit 10 on I-95.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Attempted Abduction Of A 10-Year-Old Boy
7:32pm–Bridgpeort Police just told Fairfield that this turned out to be a false report. 2022-09-14@5:47pm–#Bridgeport CT– There was an attempted abduction of a ten-year-old boy in the 100 block of Norman Street (near the park) by a white mini-van with tinted windows with two black males. the operator was wearing a blue shirt.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Dryer Fyer
2022-09-13@4:27pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– A dryer fire caused a heavy smoke condition in a home on Laurel Court. Firefighters had one line in operation to extinguish the fire. No reported injuries. The fire marshal was on the scene to investigate the cause.
Heavy rain floods streets in Bridgeport, strands motorists in Westport and Fairfield
A heavy dose of rain Tuesday morning caused street flooding in Fairfield County.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Arrest In Bomb Threat
2022-09-14@12:00pm–A bomb threat came in through the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center. The threat was made against vessel(s) operated by the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company. Uniformed officers responded in both Connecticut and New York, immediately assessed the situation, and notified the U.S. Coast Guard. On September 6, 2022, a similar bomb threat was made against the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company. Several local, state, and federal agencies have taken active roles in assisting with the investigation.
Man dies in scooter crash in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a scooter crash Monday night in Meriden. Officers responded to South Colony Street around 7:40 p.m. and found two people providing emergency care to a 48-year-old man. The man was taken to the MidState Medical Center, where he later died. Meriden police said he was traveling north […]
DoingItLocal
I-95 Two Pedestrians Struck
2022-09-12@12:37pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– Two pedestrians have been struck on I-95 northbound on the exit 21 ramp.
New Haven Independent
Woman Injured After Crashing Scooter Intends To Sue Ansonia
ANSONIA — A woman injured after crashing a Bird Electric Scooter on Main Street intends to file a lawsuit against the city. According to a “notice to commence action” filed with Ansonia City Hall, Courtney Lupo was riding one of the electric scooters near 575 Main St. at about 11 p.m. on June 26 when she crashed because of “the defective condition of Main Street and the poorly illuminated surrounding area.”
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Local Non-profits and Businesses to Benefit under State Program
#Fairfield CT– September 14, 2022– First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick announced today that the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) has approved six programs submitted by the Town of Fairfield for inclusion in the 2022 Neighborhood AssistanceAct program. The Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) program is designed to provide funding to state-approved community programs conducted by municipal agencies or community non-profit organizations. The NAA works with businesses to provide a State tax credit for cash contributions made to these community programs. The program is structured so that businesses that make charitable contributions to a qualified program are eligible to receive a credit, valued at 60% to 100% of the amount contributed, on their State Corporate Income Tax. The minimum contribution on which a tax credit may be granted is $250, and the maximum contribution that any non-profit or municipal entity can receive under this program is $150,000.The types of community programs that qualify for the NAA tax credit program include, but are not limited to: energy conservation; employment and training; child care services; neighborhood assistance; substance abuse; open space acquisition; crime prevention programs; and affordable housing development.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Child Bit By Dog
2022-09-22@6:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child was bit by a dog in the eye in the 600 block of Bunnell Street according to radio reports.
Four hospitalized in Bridgeport car accident
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been hospitalized following a two-car accident On Briarwood Avenue in Bridgeport on Saturday night. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of one of the vehicles. They suffered lower extremity injuries and was brought to the hospital. Two children in the same car suffered serious injuries, according to officials. […]
NewsTimes
Police: Danbury’s St. Gregory School went into lockdown over man with gun, but roaming bear gets the blame
DANBURY — St. Gregory the Great School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. after police said they received a call about an “agitated man with a gun” in the area. Responding to 110 Great Plain Road, officers quickly realized the man was...
New Fairfield Restaurant Praised As 'Beautiful Addition' To Area
A restaurant group known for its flavorful dishes inspired by Australian cuisine has expanded to a new location in Fairfield County. Isla & Co. opened its Fairfield location earlier this summer. The restaurant chain also operates locations in New York City, and has shared plans to expand to new locations...
Eyewitness News
Man wanted for larceny at rest area
DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are attempting to identify a male involved in a larceny. The male is wanted for a larceny that occurred at the I-95 Southbound Darien Rest area earlier this morning. The male was last seen getting into a Gold colored 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, according to...
Register Citizen
Police: Reported gunfire briefly shuts down South Norwalk School
NORWALK — Police are investigating after reported gunshots were heard, sending the South Norwalk School briefly into lock-out mode Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Monday, Norwalk police said they received a report of "what sounded like shots fired" near the school. "Officers responded, and out of an abundance of...
Man Charged With Violating Restraining Order, Darien Police Say
A Fairfield County man was apprehended and accused of violating a restraining order. Joseph Rizzo, age 56, of Bridgeport, was arrested in Darien at about 12:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, the Darien Police Department reported. Police said Rizzo had an active arrest warrant after a victim reported that he...
