#Fairfield CT– September 14, 2022– First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick announced today that the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) has approved six programs submitted by the Town of Fairfield for inclusion in the 2022 Neighborhood AssistanceAct program. The Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) program is designed to provide funding to state-approved community programs conducted by municipal agencies or community non-profit organizations. The NAA works with businesses to provide a State tax credit for cash contributions made to these community programs. The program is structured so that businesses that make charitable contributions to a qualified program are eligible to receive a credit, valued at 60% to 100% of the amount contributed, on their State Corporate Income Tax. The minimum contribution on which a tax credit may be granted is $250, and the maximum contribution that any non-profit or municipal entity can receive under this program is $150,000.The types of community programs that qualify for the NAA tax credit program include, but are not limited to: energy conservation; employment and training; child care services; neighborhood assistance; substance abuse; open space acquisition; crime prevention programs; and affordable housing development.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO