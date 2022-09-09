Read full article on original website
MOL Backs Floating Carbon Storage Project off Australia
MOL has decided to back an ambitious project to install a floating offshore carbon storage station of the coast of Australia. Japanese startup deepC Store wants to build a floating storage and injection hub off the northern or western coast of Australia, where there are multiple industrial operations that might benefit from carbon capture projects. Like Norway's Northern Lights project, the "CStore1" hub would be able to receive liquefied CO2 from multiple producers by seaborne delivery. The carbon would be offloaded onto a floating receiving unit for storage before injection, much like the operations of an FPSO in reverse.
Photos: Pioneering Spirit Completes Tyra Platform Removals
The record-setting heavy lift ship Pioneering Spirit has completed work on removing platforms and jackets from the Tyra field in the Danish North Sea, making room for redevelopment. Pioneering Spirit is the world's largest vessel by displacement, and she is fitted for single-lift removal or installation of platform topsides and...
Methanol-Ready Ro-Ro Will Expand New Zealand Inter-Island Shipping
A New Zealand-based freight shipping company has announced plans to move ahead with what could become the first methanol-fueled coastal ro-ro cargo ship. The project is receiving the support of the New Zealand government as part of a broader effort aimed at improving transportation in the island nation and achieving its environmental goals.
First Green Ammonia Hub to Be Built at Vesta’s Netherlands Terminal
The feasibility of creating the first green ammonia hub by refurbishing and expanding an existing energy storage facility in the Netherlands is being explored as part of the efforts to develop a long-term energy approach for Northern Europe free from Russian imports. German energy giant Uniper will be working with Dutch Vesta Terminals to explore the potential to create the new hub at the existing facility which they said could be in operation by 2026.
Could Onboard Carbon Capture Extend the Life of Fossil Bunkers?
Onboard carbon capture is the only technology that can make conventional marine fuels compatible with emissions goals, and some technologists think it could be a way out of the maritime industry's future-fuel dilemma. Its prospects come down to thorny engineering questions: Will the plant fit on board? Will there be enough space and deadweight to hold the CO2? And where will the captured carbon go when it is offloaded? All will require significant investment and R&D to address.
Maersk Supply’s Fleet Starts Using Biofuel Offering Carbon Savings
Maersk Supply Service is becoming one of the first shipping companies to provide customers with the option to reduce carbon emissions by selecting a biofuel alternative. After extensive testing by many leading shipping companies, an increasing number are beginning to adopt biofuels as a near term easy-to-adopt alternative to reduce carbon emissions.
Privatization of Daewoo Shipbuilding is Priority for Korea
Speaking with reporters today the new chairman of the Korea Development Bank said the efforts to sell Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) to private investors is one of the bank’s top priorities. The state-run financial institution has been the largest investor in the financially troubled shipyard for more than 20 years.
Samsung sets goal to attain 100% clean energy by 2050
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics is shifting away from fossil fuels and aiming to entirely power its global operations with clean electricity by 2050, a challenging goal that experts say could be hampered by South Korea’s modest climate change commitments. South Korea-based Samsung is a top producer of computer memory chips and smartphones and, by some estimates, the biggest energy consumer among hundreds of global companies that have joined the “RE100” campaign to get 100% of electricity from renewable sources like wind or solar power. In announcing its target Thursday the company said it aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its mobile device, display panel and consumer electronics divisions by 2030, and across all global operations including semiconductors by 2050. It plans to invest 7 trillion won ($5 billion) through 2030 on projects aimed at reducing emissions from process gases, controlling and recycling electronic waste, conserving water and minimizing pollutants. It plans to develop new technologies to reduce power consumption in consumer electronics devices and data centers, which would require more efficient memory chips. It also will set long-term goals to reduce emissions in supply chains and logistics.
China’s Largest Ports Suspend Operations Before Typhoon Mufia
China’s major seaports are preparing for what could be a direct hit from the 12th typhoon of the season, but unlike last week’s storm, this one is expected to make landfall near the busy ports of Shanghai and the Ningbo-Zhoushan. The ports had already been reporting delays and it is expected that the current storm, Typhoon Mufia, could disrupt operations for several days both at the ports and inland transportation.
Study: Renewable LNG May Not Improve Near-Term GHG Emissions
The benefit of renewable LNG may be outweighed by demand growth and methane slip, at least in the near term, a think tank reports. A new study from an American think tank suggests that renewable bio-LNG would require billions of dollars in subsidies to use across Europe, and its use would slightly increase net greenhouse gas emissions if uptake increases and impact is evaluated on a 20-year timescale.
Three Additional LNG Cruise Ships Mark Key Milestones
The cruise industry is preparing for the launch of three large cruise ships before the end of the year each fueled with liquified natural gas. It is part of the industry’s push to improve its environmental performance with cruising being among the shipping sectors that are rapidly adopting LNG.
MSC Faces Default Judgement in FMC Complaint
Thirteen months after a Pennsylvania furniture company filed a complaint with the Federal Maritime Commission regarding denial of service from MSC and COSCO, the chief administrative law judge hearing the case for the FMC has lost patience with MSC. Last week, she filed a motion that the FMC has now published showing that MSC has two weeks to show cause why the judge should not issue a default decision and award financial remuneration to the furniture company.
