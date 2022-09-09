Read full article on original website
Pastor pronounced brain dead by doctors shows signs of life minutes before organs harvested
The wife of a North Carolina pastor who was pronounced brain dead by doctors says he miraculously began showing signs of neurological activity minutes before his organs were to be harvested for donation. Ryan Marlow, 37, had spent two weeks in Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center suffering from listeria when doctors declared him “clinically deceased” on 27 August, wife Megan Marlow said in a livestream on Facebook.The father of three’s condition had taken a turn for the worse after suffering swelling on the brain, and had suffered “neurological death”, doctors told her.She was told that Mr...
What to know about getting updated Covid-19 booster, flu shot at the same time
(CNN) — Fall and winter are around the corner, which means not only is it time to get your flu shot, but US health officials are urging everyone who is eligible to get their updated Covid-19 booster, too. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the updated...
Massive health care strike: 15,000 Minnesota nurses walk off the job
About 15,000 nurses in Minnesota went on strike Monday morning, saying they are fighting for better staffing and better care for their patients.
US sets up fund to distribute frozen billions to Afghanistan
The Biden administration has worked with Switzerland and Afghan economists to set up a new fund to put billions of dollars in frozen Afghan money to use to promote economic stability in the country, according to two senior US officials.
Unlikely alliance resists Manchin-Schumer energy deal, putting government funding bill on shaky ground
A deal cut to secure the support of Sen. Joe Manchin for the Democrats' controversial Inflation Reduction Act is now creating problems for another major issue looming over Congress: Funding the government to avoid a shutdown by month's end.
Covid-19 death toll is a tragedy and 'massive global failure at multiple levels,' Lancet commission says
The death toll from Covid-19 is "both a profound tragedy and a massive global failure at multiple levels," the Lancet Covid-19 Commission said in a report Wednesday.
More than half of Republican Senate nominees have rejected, cast doubt upon or tried to overturn the 2020 election results
More than half of the Republican nominees for the 35 US Senate seats being contested in the 2022 midterms have challenged the legitimacy of the 2020 election -- rejecting, raising doubts about or taking steps to overturn President Joe Biden's victory.
Jeffrey Clark told DC Bar that DOJ search of his home linked to false statements, conspiracy, obstruction investigation
The Justice Department is investigating felony violations of false statements, conspiracy and obstruction as part of its January 6, 2021, probe that led to a recent search of former Trump administration official Jeffrey Clark's home, according to an account of the criminal investigation made public Wednesday in a separate proceeding.
TikTok won't commit to stopping US data flows to China
TikTok repeatedly declined to commit to US lawmakers on Wednesday that the short-form video app will cut off flows of US user data to China, instead promising that the outcome of its negotiations with the US government "will satisfy all national security concerns."
The one, BIG lesson of the 2022 primary season
The 2022 primary season officially ended Tuesday night, with voters in New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware casting their final ballots.
A new deadline and critical questions bear down on judge in Trump documents case
The Florida judge who disrupted the Justice Department's probe into Donald Trump's hoarding of classified material faces critical decisions this week in a legal tangle deepened by her granting the ex-President a big win in court last week.
Composting has some benefit to the environment, if done right. Here's how
When people compost, the last thing they want to do is harm the environment. If they forget to add an important ingredient to their mixture, it may create harmful methane gas that contributes to global warming.
Justice Department subpoena storm broadens Trump's potential legal woes
A strikingly broad subpoena sweep against more than 30 former officials and campaign aides of ex-President Donald Trump represents the clearest sign yet of the seriousness of the Department of Justice's criminal probe into events surrounding the US Capitol insurrection.
House Oversight Committee asks Federal Protective Services how it is protecting federal employees given uptick in threats
The House Oversight Committee is asking the Federal Protective Services, which provides security to approximately 9,000 federal facilities, for information about how it is protecting federal employees in light of the increase in threats against its workforce.
US charges 3 Iranians for hacking and extortion scheme against range of US organizations
Three Iranian nationals carried out a scheme to hack hundreds of organizations in the US and around the world, in some cases extorting them for personal monetary gain, the Justice Department alleged in an indictment unsealed on Wednesday.
High-stakes talks between railroad and union officials in Washington push into the evening hours with strike days away
Railroad and union officials are currently meeting with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh at the Labor Department in Washington, according to the White House, as the Biden administration tries to help avoid a freight rail strike that could cause massive supply chain disruptions and have significant repercussions on the economy.
