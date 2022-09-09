ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pastor pronounced brain dead by doctors shows signs of life minutes before organs harvested

The wife of a North Carolina pastor who was pronounced brain dead by doctors says he miraculously began showing signs of neurological activity minutes before his organs were to be harvested for donation. Ryan Marlow, 37, had spent two weeks in Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center suffering from listeria when doctors declared him “clinically deceased” on 27 August, wife Megan Marlow said in a livestream on Facebook.The father of three’s condition had taken a turn for the worse after suffering swelling on the brain, and had suffered “neurological death”, doctors told her.She was told that Mr...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Lifeline#Hhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy