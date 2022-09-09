Read full article on original website
Moglia shares details of Nebraska contact about Jamey Chadwell
According to a social media posting by former Coastal Carolina football coach Joe Moglia, an individual connected to the Nebraska football coaching search reached out to him in recent weeks about current Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell. “It doesn't surprise me that Coach Chadwell would be one of the...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development to watch this week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two chances of development to watch in the Atlantic this week. Satellite data indicate that showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands have increased and become better organized since yesterday afternoon. Further development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form over the next several days while it generally moves westward to west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Leeward Islands on Friday. The chance of development is at 30% over the next two days and 40% over the next five days.
drivinvibin.com
Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?
Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
lbmjournal.com
Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility
Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
wbtw.com
Intense downpours continue for tomorrow
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active day across our viewing area, though it does look like the worst is over for today. Several inches fell along the immediate coast. Over two inches were estimated for Myrtle and North Myrtle Beach, nearly four inches in Conway, and over five inches in Garden City.
Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
SCDPS: At least 11 killed on South Carolina roadways last weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — At least 11 people were killed in five deadly crashes on South Carolina roads over the Sept. 9-11 weekend, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Two of the deadly crashes were responsible for eight of the 11 deaths, according to the SCDPS. One of the five deadly crashes […]
Stormy Saturday leads to waterspout on Pawleys Island, power outage and tornado warning in Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm that moved across the Grand Strand Saturday morning knocked out power to about 950 Horry Electric customers in the Garden City area, produced a tornado warning in the Little River area, dumped lots of rain and even resulted in a waterspout on Pawleys Island. Horry Electric Cooperative’s online […]
Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is “at the breaking point.” Dorchester Paws took […]
House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach announces Carolina Nights, a regional showcase series
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new showcase series coming to the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach will highlight the region’s top artists and connect fans with up-and-coming bands. Urban Soil, a North Carolina-based rock band, will headline the first Carolina Nights event on Friday, Oct. 14. “Urban Soil has the unique ability […]
Tornado warning expires for areas of Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado warning issued Saturday afternoon for areas near Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties has expired. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, North Carolina, said on Twitter. The storm was moving to the northeast, and the warning included the communities […]
1 person shot during fight at sports bar on North Kings Highway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot and another person suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single gunshot was fired during a fight at a sports bar on North Kings Highway, according to an Horry County police report. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Backyard Sports Bar and Grill in […]
wpde.com
South Carolina's largest garage sale is happening Saturday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If you like thrifting, you're in luck!. South Carolina's largest garage sale is happening Saturday. People spent the day Friday setting up their tables with their goods. You can find everything from clothes, to toys to crafts. The event will take place from 7...
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand
Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
WMBF
Report: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a fight and shooting at a Myrtle Beach area sports bar. Officers were dispatched Tuesday evening to the area of North Kings Highway at Backyard Sports Bar & Grill. According to the report, two people had a verbal argument in...
Four dead following train crash in the Pee Dee area
Authorities say four people have died after a car crashed into a stopped train at a crossing in South Carolina. The crash happened Saturday night in Florence County.
WMBF
Development of two new Horry County schools inches forward
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County School Board held a discussion about the progress of two new elementary schools in the Carolina Forest area. “You may recall, the Board approved funds in the current short-term building plan, to create designs in the site development of the new elementary schools,” said Joe Burch, planning department coordinator.
WMBF
3 injured, lanes closed in 3-car crash in Carolina Forest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck in the Carolina Forest area Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at Carolina Forest Boulevard and Revolutionary War Way. Crews were dispatched to the call at 7:46 a.m. The Horry...
