Conway, SC

247Sports

Moglia shares details of Nebraska contact about Jamey Chadwell

According to a social media posting by former Coastal Carolina football coach Joe Moglia, an individual connected to the Nebraska football coaching search reached out to him in recent weeks about current Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell. “It doesn't surprise me that Coach Chadwell would be one of the...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development to watch this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two chances of development to watch in the Atlantic this week. Satellite data indicate that showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands have increased and become better organized since yesterday afternoon. Further development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form over the next several days while it generally moves westward to west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Leeward Islands on Friday. The chance of development is at 30% over the next two days and 40% over the next five days.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
drivinvibin.com

Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?

Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
lbmjournal.com

Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility

Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

Intense downpours continue for tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active day across our viewing area, though it does look like the worst is over for today. Several inches fell along the immediate coast. Over two inches were estimated for Myrtle and North Myrtle Beach, nearly four inches in Conway, and over five inches in Garden City.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is “at the breaking point.” Dorchester Paws took […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand

Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Report: Shot fired during fight at Myrtle Beach area sports bar

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a fight and shooting at a Myrtle Beach area sports bar. Officers were dispatched Tuesday evening to the area of North Kings Highway at Backyard Sports Bar & Grill. According to the report, two people had a verbal argument in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Development of two new Horry County schools inches forward

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County School Board held a discussion about the progress of two new elementary schools in the Carolina Forest area. “You may recall, the Board approved funds in the current short-term building plan, to create designs in the site development of the new elementary schools,” said Joe Burch, planning department coordinator.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

3 injured, lanes closed in 3-car crash in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck in the Carolina Forest area Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at Carolina Forest Boulevard and Revolutionary War Way. Crews were dispatched to the call at 7:46 a.m. The Horry...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

