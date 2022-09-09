Teen boat crash victim remembered at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy
MIAMI — There was a celebration of life this afternoon at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy.
It was in memory of Lucy Fernandez.
The 17-year-old died following a boat crash.
It happened near Boca Chita Key last weekend.
Students and faculty attended the ceremony.
Officials say the boat Fernandez and 13 others were on struck a channel marker.
It happened when the operator turned to check on them after another boat close by created a big wake.
Two other students who were on board remain in the hospital.
