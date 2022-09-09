ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

HipHopWired

StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux

Last week’s brazen robbery of $800,000 worth of Air Jordan and Nikes from storage trailers in Memphis, Tennessee sent shockwaves through the sneaker community and now StockX is taking a stand against the thieves using their website to get off the hot product. NiceKicks is reporting that StockX has decided to pull the plug on […] The post StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MEMPHIS, TN
fox40jackson.com

Father of 2 and AutoZone customer shot after shooting spree in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – Community members are speaking out about Wednesday’s shooting spree that left several people dead/injured. The shooting spree began early in the morning on Lyndale Avenue in North Memphis. Memphis Police say during a conversation with Dewayne “Amir” Tunstall, Ezekiel Kelly pulled out a gun...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

A tale of two missing Memphis women

(Update: Memphis Police announced Tuesday Takirra Milam had been located, a week after she was reported missing.) I took last week off as a vacation with the intent of clearing my mind. I largely stayed off social media and limited my exposure to news, for even those of us in the news business need a […] The post A tale of two missing Memphis women appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Why does a siren go off every Wednesday in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Shelby County, you’ve heard a siren that goes off every Wednesday for years now, but what does it mean? Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and Millington conduct warning siren testing on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. every week. Even though it is possible to hear indoors, the sirens […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman Saturday morning downtown. Near an apartment building downtown at 4 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him. ”I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mid-South maze opens after help from robots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South maze opens at the Agriculturecenter with the help of robots. The iconic logo for I Love Memphis was turned into a 10-acre labyrinth of corn, and in 2022 it was planted by robots. In the past, the maze was cut by hand using an...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Missing Memphis 18-year-old found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 shot overnight at apartment complex in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting investigation is underway Wednesday morning at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser. Memphis police tell us one person was shot. We are working to learn more information about the victim and any arrests. This story will be updated as information is released.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

‘Penny’ proves, again, that he’s worth his weight in gold

In what he acknowledged as “a great environment of Black excellence,” Penny Hardaway delivered a keynote message threaded with his God-embracing belief that getting involved in young people’s lives at the deepest level possible is a reward in and of itself. It was, he said, his first...
MEMPHIS, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Police say 3 people — not 4 — killed in Memphis rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have revised the number of people killed in a man’s shooting rampage from four to three after a different suspect was identified in the slaying of a teenager. In a Facebook post, Memphis police said the killing of 17-year-old Corteria McKinnie...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW reopening four offices for walk-in customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Oct. 3, 2022, Memphis Light, Gas and Water will reopen four of its Community Offices to walk-in customers. The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington MLGW offices are reopening. The Summer office will remain closed. The locations and hours are as follows:. Downtown. 245 S. Main.
MEMPHIS, TN
memphismagazine.com

Classic Dining: Germantown Commissary

Germantown Commissary went by several names before it became an iconic barbecue restaurant. The cuisine was different, too. “Lunch meat, souse, hoop cheese, liver cheese, sardines, cans of beanie weenies,” says owner Walker Taylor. It had been a country store under various owners when his dad bought it in...
GERMANTOWN, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Debate over teen curfew goes before Memphis city council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During a Memphis City Council meeting Tuesday morning, officials discussed a resolution that would enforce a curfew for teens in order to curb crime. Council members discussed the resolution that would require the Memphis Police Department (MPD) to enforce the curfew and penalty violations. City ordinance...
MEMPHIS, TN

