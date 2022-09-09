Read full article on original website
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Why does a siren go off every Wednesday in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Shelby County, you’ve heard a siren that goes off every Wednesday for years now, but what does it mean? Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and Millington conduct warning siren testing on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. every week. Even though it is possible to hear indoors, the sirens […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman Saturday morning downtown. Near an apartment building downtown at 4 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him. ”I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South maze opens after help from robots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South maze opens at the Agriculturecenter with the help of robots. The iconic logo for I Love Memphis was turned into a 10-acre labyrinth of corn, and in 2022 it was planted by robots. In the past, the maze was cut by hand using an...
Backstreet Boys perform in Memphis at the FedexForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, September 9th, the Backstreet Boys made a stop in Memphis at the FedexForum for their DNA Tour.
Missing Memphis 18-year-old found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
“Never give up”: Memphis rapper encourages kids with new book
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young rapper has a mission to inspire the young minds that will grow up to lead Memphis. “We’ve got to let the kids know no matter hard it gets, you can’t give up,” said Geno Brownlee, aka “901 Nazcar.”. Brownlee has...
actionnews5.com
1 shot overnight at apartment complex in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting investigation is underway Wednesday morning at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser. Memphis police tell us one person was shot. We are working to learn more information about the victim and any arrests. This story will be updated as information is released.
tri-statedefender.com
‘Penny’ proves, again, that he’s worth his weight in gold
In what he acknowledged as “a great environment of Black excellence,” Penny Hardaway delivered a keynote message threaded with his God-embracing belief that getting involved in young people’s lives at the deepest level possible is a reward in and of itself. It was, he said, his first...
Crumpy's is celebrating 31 years of business with $0.31 wings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crumpy's Hotwings has been in business for 31 years, and now the business is celebrating. On Monday, Sept. 12, Crumpy's will be selling their wings for just $0.31. The owners said they will sell wings at the low price until they run out. Memphians can visit...
localmemphis.com
Fire Museum of Memphis to offer free Tuesday admission | Here's a list of Memphis attractions with free admission days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Sept. 20, the Fire Museum of Memphis, will offer free admission every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to Shelby County residents. To get free admission, all you have to do is bring a valid Shelby County I.D. The Fire Museum joins many other...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police say 3 people — not 4 — killed in Memphis rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have revised the number of people killed in a man’s shooting rampage from four to three after a different suspect was identified in the slaying of a teenager. In a Facebook post, Memphis police said the killing of 17-year-old Corteria McKinnie...
MLGW reopening four offices for walk-in customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Oct. 3, 2022, Memphis Light, Gas and Water will reopen four of its Community Offices to walk-in customers. The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington MLGW offices are reopening. The Summer office will remain closed. The locations and hours are as follows:. Downtown. 245 S. Main.
memphismagazine.com
Classic Dining: Germantown Commissary
Germantown Commissary went by several names before it became an iconic barbecue restaurant. The cuisine was different, too. “Lunch meat, souse, hoop cheese, liver cheese, sardines, cans of beanie weenies,” says owner Walker Taylor. It had been a country store under various owners when his dad bought it in...
localmemphis.com
Memphis native starting in Southern Heritage Classic | Finding success on and off the field
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Heritage Classic is one of the largest sports events of the year for Memphians. HBCUs Jackson State and Tennessee State face off head-to-head at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in an annual battle of the tigers. This year, a Memphis native and MSCS alum is...
Debate over teen curfew goes before Memphis city council
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During a Memphis City Council meeting Tuesday morning, officials discussed a resolution that would enforce a curfew for teens in order to curb crime. Council members discussed the resolution that would require the Memphis Police Department (MPD) to enforce the curfew and penalty violations. City ordinance...
localmemphis.com
Why haven't the high weeds near where Eliza Fletcher's body was found been cut?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Concerns about vacant homes have grown since the Eliza Fletcher's body was found near a vacant home in South Memphis, and now area leaders and advocates are trying to reach a solution. So why didn’t someone mow the high grass helped cover Fletcher's body, making her...
