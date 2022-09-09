Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Usher To Release Reimagined Tracks From Iconic 1997 LP ‘My Way’
Usher is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his hit R&B album My Way with a special edition containing reimagined songs. Slated to drop this Friday, the expanded project will offer fans revamped versions of three tracks from the original LP, “You Make Me Wanna…,” “Nice & Slow” and the titular song, “My Way.”
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Lives Her ‘Dream’ Of Recording Classic Songs With Favorite Male Singers After Bouncing Back From Cancer
Actress, Singer And Breast Cancer Survivor Rita Wilson Touts New Album of Classics. Actress, singer and breast cancer survivor Rita Wilson appears to be fully recovered and living her “dream” of recording an album of classic songs with some of her favorite male vocalists. On Instagram, she posted,...
hypebeast.com
Adam Sandler Announces He Is Returning To Standup With a Tour
Adam Sandler is making his way back on the road this Fall with the announcement of his 2022 standup tour. The iconic comedian and actor last took the stage in 2019, following the release of his Netflix special, 100% Fresh, which showcased his signature blend of musical and comedic performances. The comedy special hit the streaming platform a year before he went on tour and since then, Sandler has been a part of a multitude of projects with Netflix including Uncut Gems and sports drama Hustle. Sandler’s tour is expected to hit 15 cities across the United States and is said to feature a number of unannounced surprised guests.
hypebeast.com
Enter PUMA FUTROGRADE, June Ambrose's Old-Meets-New Toast to High Fashion Sportswear
On Tuesday evening, Cipriani’s majestic Great Hall put its high-society banquets on pause, transforming into a monumental destination for. ‘s grand return to New York Fashion Week. LED screens flanked either side of the revered New York building’s Italian neo-renaissance interior, televising the MO for the evening — “Forever Faster” — above a bouldered platform. Therein lay the groundwork for PUMA FUTROGRADE, a collection saluting the sportswear label’s old and new, letting the past reinvent itself for the future under the creative jurisdiction of June Ambrose.
hypebeast.com
Goodhood and Clarks Originals Craft a Lustrous Black Suede Boot
Celebrating 15 years of business, London’s homegrown concept store Goodhood has tapped Clarks Originals for another footwear collab. This time, the duo has offered up a classy, black suede Wallabee boot, complete with exaggerated fringe and classic fine details. Seated atop a contrasting gum sole, the signature silhouette boasts...
hypebeast.com
KARL LAGERFELD Teams Up With Cara Delevingne for “CARA LOVES KARL” Collaboration
Building on Cara Delevingne’s muse-artist relationship with the late designer, Karl Lagerfeld’s eponymous label has unveiled its latest collaboration with the British actor and model titled “CARA LOVES KARL”. Working alongside Hun Kim, design director at KARL LAGERFELD, Delevingne developed the collection to feature sustainable materials...
hypebeast.com
Public Enemy's Chuck D Sells Major Stake in Songwriting Catalog
Chuck D, one half of Public Enemy, has sold a major stake in his songwriting catalog to Reach Music. According to Rolling Stone, Reach Music, the longtime publisher of Chuck D for over 20 years, acquired the writer’s share in the artist’s catalog but not the publisher’s share, which makes up the other half of songwriting royalties. The deal includes more than 300 songs and also features Public Enemy’s most celebrated releases from 1987 to 2012 — during which they dropped albums and tracks like It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back and “Fight the Power — but does not have all of Chuck D’s catalog.
hypebeast.com
Netflix Is Thinking of Abandoning the Binge Model, May Start Releasing Episodes Weekly
Since Netflix became one of the leading streaming giants of the decade, the platform has garnered a massive following due to its binge-watching model. Made famous for keeping the attention of its viewers, Netflix was able to remain competitive for many years. However, recently the company announced that it is suffering from nearly a million subscribers lost in Q2.
hypebeast.com
Pieter Ceizer's Latest Wood Sculpture Encourages You to 'Dream'
Limited to a hand-signed edition of 30, “Dream” is a blissfully light-hearted work. Amsterdam-born, Paris-based typographic artist and designer Pieter Ceizer is back with his latest wooden sculpture: the blissfully light-hearted Dream A continuation of Ceizer’s Woody series that kicked off with the Keep Smiling and Love wooden sculptures last February — and also includes other creations like his wooden Hope and Peace hand sculptures — Dream was cut, painted, screen printed and varnished by hand in Ceizer’s Paris studio.
hypebeast.com
Marvel's 'Werewolf by Night' Halloween Special Receives Spooky, Black-and-White Trailer
During Disney‘s D23 Expo on Saturday, Marvel Studios unveiled the trailer for its first television special: a black-and-white Halloweek horror flick, dubbed Werewolf by Night. Starring Gael Garcia Bernal, the scary movie takes cues from 1903s- and ’40s cinematic styles, telling the story of Jack Russell, a man who...
hypebeast.com
Doja Cat Says She’s Embracing “Rave Culture” on Her Next Album
Doja Cat has given fans a hint of what’s to come on her highly-anticipated Planet Her follow-up. The singer spoke to Givenchy Creative Director Matthew M Williams for CR Fashion Book, revealing her inspirations for the next project. While the singer noted that she “can’t really tell much” about...
hypebeast.com
ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB is "IMPATIENT" With Its Fall 2022 Collection
After delivering contradictory sentiments with its Fall/Winter 2022 “FALSE PROMISES” collection, ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB has returned to deliver its Fall 2022 “IMPATIENT” collection. Leaning on its penchant for colorful printables, the Los Angeles-based label has delivered an array of standout wardrobe additions. The graphic display...
