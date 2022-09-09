Adam Sandler is making his way back on the road this Fall with the announcement of his 2022 standup tour. The iconic comedian and actor last took the stage in 2019, following the release of his Netflix special, 100% Fresh, which showcased his signature blend of musical and comedic performances. The comedy special hit the streaming platform a year before he went on tour and since then, Sandler has been a part of a multitude of projects with Netflix including Uncut Gems and sports drama Hustle. Sandler’s tour is expected to hit 15 cities across the United States and is said to feature a number of unannounced surprised guests.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO