ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Days after boating tragedy, details and video emerge about the 17-year-old who died

By Howard Cohen
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kAGtw_0hp4QZbz00

Almost a week after a boat crash off the Florida Keys over Labor Day weekend killed an Our Lady of Lourdes Academy senior and injured 13 others, including fellow Lourdes and Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart School of the Sacred Heart students, the community is in mourning.

Luciana “Lucy” Fernandez, a Lourdes 17-year-old, died after being ejected from a boat that carried 14 passengers after it hit Channel Marker 15 along Cutter Bank on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Her friends Katerina “Katy” Sofia Puig, Coco Aguilar and Isabella Rodriguez, all 17, were also seriously injured and hospitalized. Four others, including the boat’s captain, George Pino, 51, his wife, Cecilia, 48, and their 18-year-old daughter, Cecilia Lianne, were less seriously injured.

The boat outing was meant to celebrate the younger Cecilia’s 18th birthday.

On Friday, Lucy’s family released a statement written by her father, Andy Fernandez.

READ MORE: Lucy Fernandez, 17, Miami Lourdes senior, dies after Florida Keys boat crash

As we deal with the heartbreaking loss of our daughter Lucy, we ask that we be afforded the ability to deal with our grief as a family, in private. We are devastated by this catastrophic event and plea for your understanding and compassion in this terrible time.

We thank everyone who has expressed their sympathy, faith, love and support and ask for your continued prayers, not only for Lucy and our family, but for everyone impacted by this tragedy.

The family will have no further comment.

Lourdes held a two-hour Celebration of Life ceremony on Friday and posted its video to YouTube.

And at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Church of the Epiphany, 8235 SW 57th Ave., near South Miami, will hold a resurrection Mass for Lucy, according to the Archdiocese of Miami.

The funeral Mass will be streamed on YouTube.

Who are the Miami-area school kids on the boat that crashed off the Keys? What we know

Comments / 18

Victor Gonzalez
4d ago

prayers to the family. With that many people on board i just wish boat captain would use more common sense when operating a vessel. So many people die because of their carelessness every year.

Reply
7
isabel castellanos
5d ago

Prayers to the family. I know what it’s like to lose a child to a horrific boating accident that should of never happened. :(

Reply
5
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
South Miami, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Florida Keys#Traffic Accident#Lourdes Academy#Carrollton School#Channel Marker#Cutter Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Youtube
WSVN-TV

New video of wrong-way wreck that killed 5 released by court

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New video of a deadly wrong-way wreck that killed five young people on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade has been released. On Monday, security camera footage was released at the arraignment of Maiky Simeon, who is accused of causing the wreck. Officials with the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Teen boat crash victim remembered at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy

MIAMI — There was a celebration of life this afternoon at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy.              It was in memory of Lucy Fernandez. The 17-year-old died following a boat crash.It happened near Boca Chita Key last weekend. Students and faculty attended the ceremony.     Officials say the boat Fernandez and 13 others were on struck a channel marker.It happened when the operator turned to check on them after another boat close by created a big wake. Two other students who were on board remain in the hospital.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Family says woman shot in Boynton Beach had a three week old baby

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is looking for any information regarding the murder of a young mother. Investigators say Iyani Jackson, 18, was shot inside her boyfriend's house in Boynton Beach on June 27. Multiple bullets pierced through Jackson's home, hitting her. Her mother, April Jackson said four bullets killed her.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
28K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy