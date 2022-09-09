During her speech at the Democratic National Committee summer meeting over the weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris called pro-life politicians "extremists." "The United States Supreme Court just took a constitutional right that had been recognized from the people of America, from the women of America," Harris said. “And now, these extremist, so-called leaders are passing laws to criminalize healthcare providers and punish women. They believe that government should make personal decisions for women — that government should make decisions for women about their own body. Well, we do not. We trust women.”

