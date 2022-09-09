Read full article on original website
Baltimore City Council demands answers after water contamination crisis
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The Baltimore city council is calling for accountability from the Department of Public Works. Members are concerned about the city's response to E-coli found in the water supply last week. Members passed a resolution at Monday's council meeting clearing the way for investigative hearings to address...
Water contamination problems in West Baltimore at center of Baltimore City Council probe
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's City Council introduced a resolution Monday night in an effort to hold the Department of Public Works accountable after a four-day water boil advisory was placed on much of West Baltimore due to water contamination. DPW said last Monday that routine water sample tests showed harmful bacteria in the water including E.Coli, placing thousands under a water boil advisory. The City Council scheduled three upcoming hearings with DPW to explain how this water crisis was handled and whether they should have handled it better. "I know there was a lot of confusion. I know there was a lot of delays,"...
Skepticism in Harlem Park after E. coli water crisis, woman offers challenge to mayor
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — In the Harlem Park neighborhood in west Baltimore, skepticism still lingers. Some residents are wary of the water in their homes, families with tentative use of the tap. "I don't wash my dishes with it, i don't drink it," said Damon Jackson. Lasting reaction after the...
City Hall bows to squeegee kids who demand 'no cameras' at meeting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenny Ebron came to New Shiloh Baptist Church Tuesday night with a message of his own. "Here we have one of the biggest churches in Baltimore talking about squeegee kids. How do we deal with the murders that's happening in the city of Baltimore?" asked Ebron.
Mayor Brandon Scott's squeegee collaborative held its first meeting Tuesday
After nearly two months of discussions, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's squeegee collaborative had its first community input meeting tonight.
Baltimore also pulls flavored milk after reports of “quality” issues at four schools
City Schools says no illnesses have been reported as a result of the “slimy” chocolate milk. Vendor Cloverland Farms Dairy said it was working to determine the cause of “the variance”. The “slimy” milk reported at Baltimore County Public Schools was also apparently turning up in Baltimore...
Baltimore County election judges upset over delay in pay
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Some Baltimore County election judges are fed up as they continue to wait for their paychecks. Maryland jurisdictions all had a tough time finding people to be election judges, and in Baltimore County, those who stepped up are upset they have not been paid since the July 19 primary election.
'We're handicapping our school police,' Councilman says time to revisit arming of police
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The president of the union representing Baltimore City Schools police took to Twitter after a violent start to the school year. "A few days ago, a student was murdered at his high school on the parking lot during dismissal; and some of our elected officials are quietly thankful for the water crisis, so they don't have to discuss the dead student," tweeted Clyde Boatwright.
Baltimore leaders invite community input on squeegee workers strategy during meeting Tuesday
As part of a renewed effort to address interactions between squeegee workers and other Baltimore residents, the city is calling for community input. Mayor Brandon Scott is inviting residents to a community input session to discuss solutions regarding the city’s squeegee workers from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13 at New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Nottingham MD
Olszewski names new communications director
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced that Sean Naron will join his senior leadership team as director of communications. He succeeds Dori Henry who has been promoted to interim chief of staff, effective Monday, September 19. “Sean is a dedicated and skilled communicator who brings unparalleled...
EMS worker threatens to drive ambulance into Inner Harbor in fire scanner audio
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s Baltimore City Fire Department radio traffic between an EMT and fire communications making the rounds on social media, that ends with a threat and speaks to a serious problem within the department. “For the third time we told you we are out of service,”...
Addressing Anne Arundel County School shortages
WBFF — As the school year is now underway many counties are still dealing with shortages teacher shortages and bus driver shortages. Anne Arundel county is feeling that pinch. Jessica Haire is the republican candidate looking to unseat county executive Steuart Pittman in the upcoming election. She joined us...
Critics slam water crisis response "regrets not telling public earlier"
There has been a lack of trust from citizens in regards to the city's water crisis. We have heard many responses from citizens and city council members but the real criticism has been disconnect between council members and the Mayor on why an announcement wasn't made earlier. Towson Professor of rhetoric and communication Dr. Richard Vatz joined us to talk about the water crisis.
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh, Secretary Tablada announce settlement with Eastern Shore poultry processing facility
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Horacio Tablada this week announced a settlement with Valley Proteins, an Eastern Shore poultry processing facility that uses poultry industry refuse to make food for other animals. The consent decree settles the lawsuit filed by the Office of Attorney General (OAG) on behalf of MDE in the Circuit Court for Dorchester County on February 2, 2022.
Busy final day of water distribution after advisory lifted in west Baltimore
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — The news came Friday that west Baltimore’s boil water advisory was lifted. In Harlem Park, Saturday, the final day of the city’s water distribution, a steady stream of residents all shared a similar sentiment of distrust. “I’m still doing the same thing, drinking out...
Routine water testing important for your health
WBFF — With Ecoli found in the drinking water in west Baltimore and now a lifted boil advisory. Yet no known cause of where the Ecoli came from. Residents may find it difficult to trust their water source and D.P.W response. This morning a specialist joined us to talk about the crisis and the importance of routine water testing for your health. Water specialist with Atlantic blue water services Ned van Allan.
Anne Arundel Co. schools crack down on violence at games
Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland are cracking down on violence and other disturbances at their athletic events. In a letter to school families Wednesday, Superintendent Mark Bedell cited several incidents from just the first two weeks of the school year. “We have had several instances that have required...
Baltimore City Schools appoints new hiring chief amid teacher shortage
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Schools on Tuesday announced its new Chief Human Capital Officer, Emily Nielson, as it faces a teacher shortage felt across the nation. Nielson formerly oversaw staffing and human resources as Senior Vice President of Talent Acquisition at IDEA Public Schools, a Texas-based network of free public charter schools. In Baltimore, she'll lead city schools' efforts "to attract, develop, and retain high-quality staff at all levels of the organization," the district said.
Virtual class on snow days? Anne Arundel Schools weighs proposal for winter weather
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Should students switch to virtual learning on snow days this school year?. It’s a topic up for debate right now within Anne Arundel County Public Schools. According to AACPS, the Maryland State Department of Education created a plan to allow districts to re-purpose up to...
Maryland is no stranger to politicians who lie. Wes Moore must avoid being another.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore speaks during the University of Maryland’s Gubernatorial Climate Forum on March 8, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Whenever someone asks me where I’m from, I say I’m from Baltimore County. As someone from Pikesville, right...
