Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Council demands answers after water contamination crisis

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The Baltimore city council is calling for accountability from the Department of Public Works. Members are concerned about the city's response to E-coli found in the water supply last week. Members passed a resolution at Monday's council meeting clearing the way for investigative hearings to address...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Water contamination problems in West Baltimore at center of Baltimore City Council probe

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's City Council introduced a resolution Monday night in an effort to hold the Department of Public Works accountable after a four-day water boil advisory was placed on much of West Baltimore due to water contamination. DPW said last Monday that routine water sample tests showed harmful bacteria in the water including E.Coli, placing thousands under a water boil advisory. The City Council scheduled three upcoming hearings with DPW to explain how this water crisis was handled and whether they should have handled it better. "I know there was a lot of confusion. I know there was a lot of delays,"...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City Hall bows to squeegee kids who demand 'no cameras' at meeting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenny Ebron came to New Shiloh Baptist Church Tuesday night with a message of his own. "Here we have one of the biggest churches in Baltimore talking about squeegee kids. How do we deal with the murders that's happening in the city of Baltimore?" asked Ebron.
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
State
California State
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
City
California, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County election judges upset over delay in pay

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Some Baltimore County election judges are fed up as they continue to wait for their paychecks. Maryland jurisdictions all had a tough time finding people to be election judges, and in Baltimore County, those who stepped up are upset they have not been paid since the July 19 primary election.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

'We're handicapping our school police,' Councilman says time to revisit arming of police

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The president of the union representing Baltimore City Schools police took to Twitter after a violent start to the school year. "A few days ago, a student was murdered at his high school on the parking lot during dismissal; and some of our elected officials are quietly thankful for the water crisis, so they don't have to discuss the dead student," tweeted Clyde Boatwright.
BALTIMORE, MD
Person
Danielle Mccray
Person
Brandon Scott
Nottingham MD

Olszewski names new communications director

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced that Sean Naron will join his senior leadership team as director of communications. He succeeds Dori Henry who has been promoted to interim chief of staff, effective Monday, September 19. “Sean is a dedicated and skilled communicator who brings unparalleled...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Addressing Anne Arundel County School shortages

WBFF — As the school year is now underway many counties are still dealing with shortages teacher shortages and bus driver shortages. Anne Arundel county is feeling that pinch. Jessica Haire is the republican candidate looking to unseat county executive Steuart Pittman in the upcoming election. She joined us...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
#Water Contamination#Mayor#Water Testing#Water Supply#Politics Local#Construction Maintenance#Mde#Fox45#Dpw
foxbaltimore.com

Critics slam water crisis response "regrets not telling public earlier"

There has been a lack of trust from citizens in regards to the city's water crisis. We have heard many responses from citizens and city council members but the real criticism has been disconnect between council members and the Mayor on why an announcement wasn't made earlier. Towson Professor of rhetoric and communication Dr. Richard Vatz joined us to talk about the water crisis.
TOWSON, MD
Nottingham MD

Attorney General Frosh, Secretary Tablada announce settlement with Eastern Shore poultry processing facility

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Horacio Tablada this week announced a settlement with Valley Proteins, an Eastern Shore poultry processing facility that uses poultry industry refuse to make food for other animals. The consent decree settles the lawsuit filed by the Office of Attorney General (OAG) on behalf of MDE in the Circuit Court for Dorchester County on February 2, 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Routine water testing important for your health

WBFF — With Ecoli found in the drinking water in west Baltimore and now a lifted boil advisory. Yet no known cause of where the Ecoli came from. Residents may find it difficult to trust their water source and D.P.W response. This morning a specialist joined us to talk about the crisis and the importance of routine water testing for your health. Water specialist with Atlantic blue water services Ned van Allan.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Anne Arundel Co. schools crack down on violence at games

Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland are cracking down on violence and other disturbances at their athletic events. In a letter to school families Wednesday, Superintendent Mark Bedell cited several incidents from just the first two weeks of the school year. “We have had several instances that have required...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Baltimore City Schools appoints new hiring chief amid teacher shortage

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Schools on Tuesday announced its new Chief Human Capital Officer, Emily Nielson, as it faces a teacher shortage felt across the nation. Nielson formerly oversaw staffing and human resources as Senior Vice President of Talent Acquisition at IDEA Public Schools, a Texas-based network of free public charter schools. In Baltimore, she'll lead city schools' efforts "to attract, develop, and retain high-quality staff at all levels of the organization," the district said.
BALTIMORE, MD

