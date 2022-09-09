BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's City Council introduced a resolution Monday night in an effort to hold the Department of Public Works accountable after a four-day water boil advisory was placed on much of West Baltimore due to water contamination. DPW said last Monday that routine water sample tests showed harmful bacteria in the water including E.Coli, placing thousands under a water boil advisory. The City Council scheduled three upcoming hearings with DPW to explain how this water crisis was handled and whether they should have handled it better. "I know there was a lot of confusion. I know there was a lot of delays,"...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO