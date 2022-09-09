Read full article on original website
Ukraine's Zelenskiy involved in car accident, not seriously hurt -spokesman
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's car was involved in a traffic accident in Kyiv, but he is not seriously hurt, his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said in a Facebook post early on Thursday.
How the tide turned on data centres in Europe
Every time we make a call on Zoom, upload a document to the cloud or stream a video, our computers connect to vast warehouses filled with servers to store or access data. "There's a complete lack of transparency... about what data is actually being stored in these data centres," he said, calling it a "veil of shadow".
Japan posts record trade deficit in August
TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japan ran its biggest single-month trade deficit on record in August as imports surged on high fuel costs and a slump in the yen, exposing the economy's vulnerability to external price pressures.
Swedish PM resigns after right, far-right poll win
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday announced that she would resign after an unprecedented right-wing and far-right bloc narrowly won Sunday's election. "So tomorrow I will hand in my resignation as prime minister, and the responsibility for the continued process will go to the speaker," Andersson said.
