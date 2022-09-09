Read full article on original website
NHL
Nick Suzuki named 31st captain in Canadiens history
MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday the appointment of Nick Suzuki as the 31st captain in team history. The decision was made by the club's hockey management personnel. An alternate captain last season, Suzuki succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain between 2018 and 2022.
NHL
Bruins Announce Roster & Schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, September 13, the team's roster and schedule for the 2022 Prospects Challenge from September 15-19 at LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo (100 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203). The Bruins' rookies will compete against the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, and...
NHL
Three storylines to watch at Prospect Camp
The Tampa Bay Lightning opened Prospect Camp on Wednesday morning at TGH Ice Plex in Brandon with 22 players arriving on the scene for medicals, off-ice testing and an on-ice practice. Thirteen forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders will get two on-ice practices in the Sunshine State before heading to...
NHL
FLAMES ANNOUNCE PROSPECT CAMP ROSTER
Camp starts on Thursday in Penticton, BC for the Young Stars Classic tournament. The Calgary Flames are set to open their 2022 prospect training camp starting Thursday, Sept. 15 when the prospects hit the ice in Penticton, BC as a part of the Young Stars Classic. The first on-ice session...
NHL
Clarke, Leach recall meeting King Charles III in 1970
Forwards played for junior team in Manitoba where then-prince visited during royal tour. Reggie Leach went for his photo album when he learned about the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. There, the retired NHL forward looked at a cherished picture that now has a greater meaning: a photo...
NHL
Calling All Campers - and Fans
The offseason has been busy and profoundly productive for Kraken GM Ron Francis and the hockey operations group. The team is earning high praise for its work at the first two National Hockey League drafts in franchise history, with a prospect pool now ranked by media in the top third to top half of the league for highest potential and depth of players projected to play NHL games.
NHL
Canucks Announce 2022 Young Stars Classic Roster
…2022 Young Stars Classic, presented by Toyota, runs September 16-19 in Penticton, BC. Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks announced today their expected 2022 Young Stars Classic roster. A total of 26 players are scheduled to report to the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Penticton, BC from Friday, September 16 to Monday, September 19, for the ninth edition of the tournament.
NHL
Prospects Notebook | Savoie 'electric' in 1st practice with Sabres
Notes from Wednesday's practice at LECOM Harborcenter. Seth Appert delivered a message to Matt Savoie during practice at LECOM Haborcenter on Wednesday, Savoie's first in a Buffalo Sabres uniform. "I was incredibly impressed with him and told him I was excited to have him on the ice because I missed...
NHL
Refreshed Eichel Motivated to Surpass Expectations in 2022-23
"I don't even think about it anymore," said Eichel, fresh off a summer of training which included time with NHL fitness guru Andy O'Brien as well as a stint at the respected BioSteel camp. "I'm glad I got the procedure that I got. I've said this before, but I think in any situation you want to try and avoid surgery. But, in my case I didn't have the option, so I had to do something. Of the two, this was the one that I felt better with. Everything has worked out since then, two or three guys in the NHL have gotten it. So, I know other guys have gotten the opportunity to do it as well and are hopefully pushing the envelope open."
NHL
BLOG: Oilers prospects sizing up for rookie camp
EDMONTON, AB - Better, faster, stronger. That was the common goal echoed by most of the Oilers prospects Wednesday after fitness testing ahead of Oilers Rookie Camp and the Young Stars Tournament in Penticton. For a group comprised of the Oilers best and brightest 18-to-24-year-olds who have not yet become mainstays on the big club -- the camp represents an opportunity to show off their literal offseason gains.
NHL
Mandrycky named Kraken assistant GM, sixth woman hired for role in NHL
Promoted by Francis to oversee amateur scouting group after two years as director of hockey administration. Alexandra Mandrycky was promoted to assistant general manager of the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, becoming the sixth woman hired for the position by an NHL team since January. Mandrycky will work with assistants Ricky...
NHL
Blue Jackets season preview: Gaudreau to impact offense
Columbus relying on forward to get most out of Laine, lead return to playoffs. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, inside scoop on roster questions, and projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets.
NHL
Lysell Looking to Take Next Step as Rookie Camp Opens
His skating, his speed, and his skill are all sights to behold when he takes to a sheet of ice. But there is one thing that the average eyes wouldn't see, something that comes out in the dressing room, the rink hallways, or at dinner with his teammates. It's a...
NHL
Bruins Foundation to Host 19th Annual Golf Tournament on September 15
BOSTON -The Boston Bruins Foundation will host the 19th Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, September 15 at Pinehills Golf Club in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Members of the current Boston Bruins roster, alumni, management, and coaching staff will take part in the event, with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. Select members of the Bruins organization will be available for interviews beginning as early as 10 a.m.
NHL
Blue Jackets taking strong team to annual Traverse City tournament
There are many unmistakable signs hockey season is coming, but here's a noteworthy one -- for the first time, the real thing will happen this week. Union blue jerseys will be on the ice Thursday, Friday and Sunday afternoons as a group of young Blue Jackets takes part in the annual NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich.
NHL
San Jose Sharks Introduce New 'Evolve' Uniform
SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) today introduced new uniforms that will be worn with the start of the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. Designed by adidas in collaboration with the Sharks, the 'Evolve' uniform is inspired by the popular and innovative original Sharks jersey and incorporates new, innovative design elements as the franchise looks to the future and to a new era of Sharks hockey. The 'Evolve' uniform represents the first significant uniform change for the team in nine years and only the 5th generation of Sharks primary uniform.
NHL
BLOG: Nugent-Hopkins takes advantage of short summer
EDMONTON, AB - It's not often a short summer vacation is a positive, but for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Oilers, it couldn't be short enough. "It's the shortest summer I've had so far and that's a good thing," Nugent-Hopkins said. "I know the buzz around the room is excitement and we're eager to get going."
NHL
Kyrou signs eight-year, $65 million contract with Blues
Runs through 2030-31; forward had career-high 75 points last season. Jordan Kyrou signed an eight-year, $65 million contract with the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $8.125 million and begins with the 2023-24 season. The 23-year-old forward set NHL career-highs in goals (27), assists...
NHL
Livestream information for Canadiens games during the Prospects Challenge
MONTREAL -- Some of the Canadiens' brightest prospects are heading to Buffalo for the Prospects Challenge, which will be the first chance for Habs fans to see members of the Class of 2022 - including first-overall selection Juraj Slafkosky - don a Canadiens jersey in game action. The Habs rookies...
NHL
RELEASE: Hossa Jersey Retirement Nov. 20 as Full Promo Schedule Announced
Single-game tickets go on-sale to public today at 2 p.m. CT. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the promotional schedule for the team's 2022-23 regular season at the United Center. The season will feature more than 20 unique theme nights that will include a variety of live entertainment and pregame celebrations in the United Center Atrium. Fans can purchase single-game tickets to Blackhawks home games starting Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. on Blackhawks.com/Tickets.
