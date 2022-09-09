Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Woman Charged in Connection to Woman Set on Fire After Dying From Overdose on Reservation
Following involvement in a woman being set on fire after dying from a drug overdose, Kayla Childs has been sentenced to two years and six months in federal prison, according to local reports. On August 19, 2020, Stephanie Greenspon’s body was found in an abandoned, burnt-out vehicle on the Menominee...
Moment black man shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart is 'profiled and harassed' by employee who called the cops when he refused to leave as store is ordered to pay him a record $4.4M in damages
This is the moment a black man who was shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart was profiled and harassed by an employee who called the cops when the shopper refused to leave the store. Video shows Michael Mangum confronting Walmart employee Joe Williams, a theft prevention worker, after he...
A driver was asleep in an armored truck when burglars stole 22 bags of jewelry and other items worth millions of dollars from the vehicle, according to lawsuit
Brink's said authorities accounted for 51 of the 73 bags logged for the shipment, estimating the value of the 22 missing bags at $8.7 million.
California man allegedly tried to set grocery store employee on fire for making him pay for food
A Southern California homeless man was arrested after allegedly trying to set a grocery store employee on fire. Police said 31-year-old Raul Bautista tried to leave a grocery store without paying for his cart of groceries. When an employee confronted Bautista, he allegedly unleashed a fiery response. Bautista sprayed the...
Caretaker seen dragging 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient across room, MA officials say
The family reported the physical abuse captured on a surveillance camera in Massachusetts, according to officials.
Ex-Dean of Troubled Baptist Boarding School Charged With Abducting a Teen Boy
The onetime dean of a controversial Baptist boarding school is accused of arranging for a minor to be transported—in handcuffs and against his will—from his home state of California to the Missouri compound for troubled teen boys. Prosecutors say the child had a domestic violence restraining order against...
Arizona man who flagged down deputy to confess to killing stepfather allegedly shot him over a dispute about the Bible
The Arizona man who flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road on Thursday to confess to killing his stepfather allegedly shot him over a dispute about the Bible, according to a statement of probable cause from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. Jay Albert Stevens, 52, told deputies...
