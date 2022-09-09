ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Moment black man shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart is 'profiled and harassed' by employee who called the cops when he refused to leave as store is ordered to pay him a record $4.4M in damages

This is the moment a black man who was shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart was profiled and harassed by an employee who called the cops when the shopper refused to leave the store. Video shows Michael Mangum confronting Walmart employee Joe Williams, a theft prevention worker, after he...
WOOD VILLAGE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Beast

Ex-Dean of Troubled Baptist Boarding School Charged With Abducting a Teen Boy

The onetime dean of a controversial Baptist boarding school is accused of arranging for a minor to be transported—in handcuffs and against his will—from his home state of California to the Missouri compound for troubled teen boys. Prosecutors say the child had a domestic violence restraining order against...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy