cnyhomepage.com

State Trooper arrested while off-duty after incident at Watertown Walmart

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State Trooper was arrested following an incident at Walmart in Watertown. According to State Police, 36-year-old Errol Oskay of Sackets Harbor was arrested on charges related to falsifying business records on September 13. State Police alleged that Oskay purchased a child’s riding...
WATERTOWN, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Chance for isolated shower Wednesday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the 50s Tuesday night with showers and thunderstorms wrapping up. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the 70s with a chance for showers mainly during the afternoon hours in the North Country. Skies clear out throughout the night into Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT

