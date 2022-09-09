Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
FluxNinja announces Aperture, bringing reliability to your web-scale apps with flow control
Over the last decade, cloud computing platforms have enabled online businesses to reach massive scale and empowered physical enterprises to bring their business online. But keeping these applications reliable is more challenging than ever. A sudden spike in traffic for an e-commerce giant on Black Friday, can cause failures where end users encounter blank screens and crashing apps. These events lead to a loss of customer trust, missed revenue targets, and are stressful for internal DevOps and SRE teams.
All the nifty iOS 16 features you want to know about
One of the most debated iOS 16 features that appeared in one of the betas: the battery indicator. You can bring back a percentage indicator from Settings > Battery. Or, if you hate the feature, you can turn it off from there as well. While there’s no official name for...
Facebook’s latest app update brings iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets
This week, the Meta-owned app quietly released an app update to include support for iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets. There are two Facebook Lock Screen widgets for you to choose from: “Birthdays at a Glance” and “Top Updates.”. The Birthdays at a Glance widget comes in...
Maven’s a16z-backed live learning platform pivots from creators to experts
Now, two years after launching, and with $25 million in known funding from investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, First Round Capital, Naval Ravikant, Sahil Lavingia, Li Jin, Arlan Hamilton and more, Maven is pivoting its offering away from that original pitch. The startup’s co-founders tell TechCrunch that it will now...
Northeastern University VR lab targeted in explosive mail attack
Holmes Hall is home to the university’s virtual reality center. Federal law enforcement sources told CNN that the package included a “rambling note” that disparaged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the relationship between academia and VR. Zuckerberg, who attended Harvard University before dropping out to pursue Facebook, has no clear relationship to Northeastern.
Apollo’s app brings Reddit to your iOS 16 Lock Screen
The updated app (version 1.14 on the App Store) introduces a range of widgets for the iOS 16 Lock Screen that can be used either independently or together, allowing Reddit users to keep an eye on the site as well as their own Reddit activity. One of the new options...
A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space
We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
How to turn whatever app you want into a Lock Screen widget on iOS 16
But apps like ShortFlow and LockFlow let you take customization a step further by using Apple’s Shortcuts to make new Lock Screen widgets. The apps appear pretty identical (fishy?), and they debuted in the App Store on the same day. Personally, I used ShortFlow to make widgets that open Spotify and my beloved Libby, the digital library app that I use to listen to audiobooks (#notsponsored, I just love libraries).
French foodtech Standing Ovation nabs $12 million for animal-free dairy cheese
Casein, for the uninitiated, is a protein found in dairy products, and which constitutes around 80% of cow milk — it’s also what gives milk its white appearance. While the vegan cheese market was pegged as a $2.5 billion industry in 2021, most people would agree that it’s not quite up to scratch with its milk-based counterpart, and a lack of casein is a major reason for this — aside from color, casein is responsible for nutrients, smell, and and even the physical “functionality” in cheese, such as the stringy elasticity that’s distinctive of mozzarella.
Apple’s iOS 16 is now available to download
The main change in iOS 16 is a brand new Lock Screen. You can customize how it looks and feels in several ways. When you pick a photo in your photo library, you can now enable a depth effect to make a face stand out from the background. In case photos aren’t your thing, there is now an included wallpaper generator that lets you create color gradients and emoji grids. You can also choose to use dynamic weather-based or astronomy-based wallpapers.
Amazon’s basic Kindle gets USB-C, improved display, blue color
Of course, the product continues to lack some of the more premium 6.8-inch model’s key features, like warm light for night reading, wireless charging and a flush display. The $100 price is with Special Offers (ie lockscreen ads). Buying without bumps things up to $120. It’s a far cry from the days of the $79 Kindle, though the new additions provide some important bang for the buck. They also help the product keep up with the times. Amazon hasn’t exactly been offering regular updates as the competition has dwindled to Kobo and a smattering of other names.
