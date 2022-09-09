Of course, the product continues to lack some of the more premium 6.8-inch model’s key features, like warm light for night reading, wireless charging and a flush display. The $100 price is with Special Offers (ie lockscreen ads). Buying without bumps things up to $120. It’s a far cry from the days of the $79 Kindle, though the new additions provide some important bang for the buck. They also help the product keep up with the times. Amazon hasn’t exactly been offering regular updates as the competition has dwindled to Kobo and a smattering of other names.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO