Caddo Schools discuss measures to combat statewide literacy concerns
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Across Louisiana, more than 50% of students in K-3 are performing below their reading performance level, according to the state Education Department’s most recent data. The good news is that this is an improvement compared to the nearly 55% of kids who were performing below...
Robinson’s Rescue celebrates 80,000 spay/neuter surgeries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since Robinson’s Rescue opened in 2008, the nonprofit has performed more than 80,000 spay/neuter surgeries. “80,000 surgeries has prevented so many animals from being on the streets, from entering our shelters. Robinson’s rescue mission is to decrease this overpopulation problem by providing this accessible, high-quality, high-volume, low-cost spay/neuters service, and educating the community on the importance of spay/neuters and pet responsibility,” said Dr. Andrea Master Everson.
Judge first elected in ‘95 takes over Sevier Co. seat after unexpected death of previous judge
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - “Twenty-eight years ago, I sat at this desk for the first time as county judge. I was elected in 1995,” said Dick Tallman, Sevier County judge. Former Sevier County Arkansas judge, Dick Tallman, is back at his old job after the county quorum...
Man found guilty of 2019 stabbing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 48-year-old man has been found guilty of a stabbing that happened back in 2019, and left the victim with facial scarring, nerve damage, and the loss of two teeth. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday, Sept. 13 that Patrick Adams, 48, was found...
Documents detailing alleged harassment between mayoral candidate & victim released
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman filed a protective order in Caddo Parish against one of Shreveport’s mayoral candidates, Melvin Slack Jr. Now documents showing more details have been released. The restraining order was granted by a judge Aug. 22. Despite Slack’s original position denying contacting the victim, who...
Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay 5 students $5 each to bully a classmate
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A substitute physical education teacher is accused of encouraging students to commit a battery and bully a classmate, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports. Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, of Vivian, was arrested Monday, Sept. 12, and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on five counts...
Couple arrested for allegedly smoking meth around child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Mooringsport couple has been arrested after allegedly smoking meth in the presence of a child under the age of 13. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Youth Services with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report concerning a young child who tested positive for illegal substances. During a search of Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten’s, 36, home, a detective found meth, a pipe, and other drug paraphernalia.
Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager has been sentenced to jail time after shooting two people at a Shreveport hotel, killing one of them, back in July of 2020. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said on Monday, Sept. 12 that Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, must serve at least 85 years in prison for his crimes. Jamison was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated assault with a firearm on Aug. 24, 2022.
Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect believed to be involved with the death of an Avinger man is now in custody. Blake Edward Reddock, 31, was found unresponsive along Herschel McCoy Road Saturday at around 9 p.m. The manner in which Reddock was found indicated to the Harrison County deputies who responded that Reddock was the victim of a homicide, as he had been stabbed multiple times. An investigation was immediately initiated.
Trial of woman accused of murdering expectant mother, cutting unborn baby out continues for second day
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston. Parker is charged with killing Reagan Hancock and forcibly removing Hancock’s unborn child from her in October 2020. Prosecutors say Hancock received around 100 cuts and stabbed...
Caddo Parish man convicted of violating protective order also convicted on drug charges
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Caddo Parish who violated a protective order while possessing illegal drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court on Sept. 13. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Jimmy Kuykendall, 59, was convicted by the four-woman, two-man jury in Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett’s courtroom. The jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before returning their verdict. Kuykendall was found guilty as charged of violation of a protective order (third offense) and possession of schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine).
