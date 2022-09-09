ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

KSLA

Caddo Schools discuss measures to combat statewide literacy concerns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Across Louisiana, more than 50% of students in K-3 are performing below their reading performance level, according to the state Education Department’s most recent data. The good news is that this is an improvement compared to the nearly 55% of kids who were performing below...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Robinson’s Rescue celebrates 80,000 spay/neuter surgeries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since Robinson’s Rescue opened in 2008, the nonprofit has performed more than 80,000 spay/neuter surgeries. “80,000 surgeries has prevented so many animals from being on the streets, from entering our shelters. Robinson’s rescue mission is to decrease this overpopulation problem by providing this accessible, high-quality, high-volume, low-cost spay/neuters service, and educating the community on the importance of spay/neuters and pet responsibility,” said Dr. Andrea Master Everson.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Man found guilty of 2019 stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 48-year-old man has been found guilty of a stabbing that happened back in 2019, and left the victim with facial scarring, nerve damage, and the loss of two teeth. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday, Sept. 13 that Patrick Adams, 48, was found...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Couple arrested for allegedly smoking meth around child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Mooringsport couple has been arrested after allegedly smoking meth in the presence of a child under the age of 13. On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Youth Services with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report concerning a young child who tested positive for illegal substances. During a search of Michael Bailey, 50, and Amanda Whitten’s, 36, home, a detective found meth, a pipe, and other drug paraphernalia.
MOORINGSPORT, LA
KSLA

Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager has been sentenced to jail time after shooting two people at a Shreveport hotel, killing one of them, back in July of 2020. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said on Monday, Sept. 12 that Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, must serve at least 85 years in prison for his crimes. Jamison was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated assault with a firearm on Aug. 24, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Text about hitchhiker likely sent by alleged killer of Avinger man, sheriff says

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect believed to be involved with the death of an Avinger man is now in custody. Blake Edward Reddock, 31, was found unresponsive along Herschel McCoy Road Saturday at around 9 p.m. The manner in which Reddock was found indicated to the Harrison County deputies who responded that Reddock was the victim of a homicide, as he had been stabbed multiple times. An investigation was immediately initiated.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Caddo Parish man convicted of violating protective order also convicted on drug charges

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Caddo Parish who violated a protective order while possessing illegal drugs was convicted in Caddo District Court on Sept. 13. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Jimmy Kuykendall, 59, was convicted by the four-woman, two-man jury in Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett’s courtroom. The jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before returning their verdict. Kuykendall was found guilty as charged of violation of a protective order (third offense) and possession of schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine).
CADDO PARISH, LA

