New Orleans Saints release Friday injury report

By Richie Mills
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints rule three players out and four others as “questionable” on their Friday injury report ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener.

The Saints say that cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle), wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder), and running back Dwayne Washington (hamstring) will not play in week one.

Offensive tackle Landon Young (hip), wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring), safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), and safety Tyrann Mathieu (illness) are listed as “questionable.”

The New Orleans Saints will open the season Sunday at noon in Atlanta against the Falcons.

Of the 106 meetings in the Saints-Falcons rivalry, Atlanta holds the series lead with 54 wins while the Saints have won 7 of the last 10 meetings.

