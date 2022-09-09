Read full article on original website
wjbc.com
Arson charges filed against Bloomington man in early morning apartment fire
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man faces several arson charges related to an apartment complex fire early Monday morning. 23-year-old Roman Kannaday faces six counts of aggravated arson, three counts of resisting a peace officer, and one count of violating the Illinois Pyrotechnic Use Act. Bond was set at $200,000...
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted in Peoria’s 12th homicide of 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted Tuesday on charges related to Peoria’s 12th homicide of 2022. According to Peoria County court documents, 22-year-old Raekwon R. Pickett has been indicted on four counts: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
25newsnow.com
Bond set for two Spring Bay residents after 6 hour standoff Monday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Steven J. Werner, 34 and Caitlin L. Brewer, 28 are facing felony charges after a 6-hour standoff with Police on Monday. Both appeared in Woodford County bonding court Wednesday morning. Werner had his bond set at $250,000 for a Class 2 Felony Robbery and Class A Misdemeanor Battery. Brewer had her bond set at $10,000 for Class 4 Felony Concealing and Aiding a Fugitive.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury indicts Peoria man on murder charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted the man believed to be responsible for a homicide on the Fourth of July in Peoria’s North Valley. A Peoria County grand jury Tuesday filed two counts of First-Degree Murder, and one count each of Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, against Raekwon Pickett, 22.
Central Illinois Proud
11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
Central Illinois Proud
Seeking closure: How a Peoria woman is honoring her brother
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Natalie Belcher, 34, should be celebrating another trip around the sun today. Unfortunately, she said that there will be no celebration today, as it will be the first time she will have to spend her birthday without her brother. It has been 24...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for suspected car-versus-pedestrian accident
PEORIA, Ill. – One person is injured and one person is in trouble with the law after an accident Sunday afternoon in downtown Peoria. Peoria Police say the accident happened around 3:40 p.m. on West Romeo B. Garrett Avenue. Officers say they located a man lying in a grassy...
1470 WMBD
Woman faces felony drug, weapons charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria woman is facing a host of charges after police saw an allegedly suspicious vehicle leaving the area they were in. Peoria Police say officers were conducting surveillance Monday where a number of shootings and ShotSpotter alerts were reported — they didn’t say where — when they saw a vehicle leave the area and commit a traffic violation around 8:06 P.M.
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Standoff ends with two in custody in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. — Local deputies say two people are now in custody following an hours-long standoff in Woodford County Monday. Initially, officers reported their response and the ensuing standoff shortly before 11 a.m. Following a six hour effort, we’ve learned the standoff in Spring Bay has now ended and two individuals are facing charges.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man receives 37 month federal sentence for participating in theft of 25 firearms from gun store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man was sentenced Thursday to 37 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for his role in the burglary of a federally licensed firearms dealer and possession of stolen firearms. At the sentencing hearing for DaJuan Edwards-Melton, 21, of the...
videtteonline.com
NPD arrests 15-year-old for Indy Smoke Shop, 707 Liquors armed robberies
The Normal Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old for two separate armed robbery incidents in Normal. The first robbery occurred Mar. 12 at Indy Smoke Shop, where the suspect displayed a firearm and threatened employees. The second robbery occurred Aug. 21 at 707 Liquors, where the suspect displayed a knife while threatening employees.
Central Illinois Proud
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A domestic dispute between father and son resulted in a stabbing. It happened at 3:19 p.m. on the 2600 block of W. Humboldt St. According to Peoria Police Informational Officer Semone Roth, the son received a small cut on his arm. Both men are to be arrested. The incident is under investigation.
Galesburg man facing charges after theft victim tracks him down
While performing pre-school traffic enforcement on Tuesday, September 6th, Galesburg Police were approached by an area resident who reported an overnight theft of some gas-powered lawn equipment. The man told police a Stihl brand leaf blower and weed trimmer were taken from his driveway. Later that morning, the victim had located a male suspect riding a bicycle and pulling a small wagon with the leaf-blower and trimmer in it near the intersection of North Broad and East North Streets. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who initially gave police a false name. Additional officers arrived and located the stolen lawn equipment behind a building. The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Darin Koester of Galesburg. It was then discovered that Koester has a valid Knox County Warrant for the possession of meth. Koester then admitted to having methamphetamine in a glasses case inside his wagon. Officers located the meth and Koester was placed under arrest. Koester was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with the warrant, Possession of Meth, and Theft.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: 2 arrested after barricading themselves in home
UPDATE (3:50 p.m.) — Police have arrested a man and woman after they barricaded themselves in a home in Spring Bay Monday. According to Dennis Tipsword, the Chief Deputy of the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started after a 911 call came from an Uber driver being robbed at approximately 5 a.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested on 11 charges after vehicle theft, gun theft
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old male with an outstanding warrant was arrested Friday after Peoria Police connected him to a stolen vehicle. Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigative Division (SID) located a stolen vehicle Friday evening near Andover and North Frostwood Parkway. While investigating, officers saw the juvenile approach the vehicle.
25newsnow.com
One person makes it out safely after an accidental apartment fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The Peoria Fire Department continues to remain busy this week after responding to a call about a house fire early Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded to the Grove Apartments area around 1:20 a.m. This was at the 1500 Block of W. Candletree Dr. right off of N. University Street between Titan Fitness Peoria and Rogy’s Learning Place.
25newsnow.com
Stolen car, gun recovered after Peoria police arrest teen
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police arrested a 17-year-old who was allegedly in possession of a stolen car, a handgun and other stolen property Friday evening. The teenager was arrested on multiple counts, including Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Resisting a Police Officer, No FOID, 3 Counts of Business Burglary, 2 Counts of Attempted Business Burglary, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Robbery.
25newsnow.com
Local sheriffs preparing for elimination of cash bail
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Cash bail is set to end in Illinois on January 1, but it won’t create a catch and release system in its place. Posting bail won’t be required for those charged with certain crimes, instead, the court system will rely on pretrial release agreements. Concern on social media has spread that crimes like aggravated battery, second degree murder and other offenses would get someone booked, given a court date and then released out into the public.
One dead in early morning motorcycle crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person has died after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Washington Street and Harrison Street in the early morning hours Saturday. Peoria Police responded to the accident at 2:44 a.m. on Sept. 10. When officers arrived, they located the victim down and unresponsive. AMT and the Peoria Fire Department […]
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting teen Thursday
UPDATE (3:48 p.m.) — A man was arrested for shooting a teenager in Peoria Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 22-year-old Jay’vion D. Lee was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon. Witnesses...
